February theater is alive with noir and all-male and -female casts

Christopher Chen’s latest play, “The Headlands," which premiered in 2020 at Lincoln Center, opens at the Toni Rembe Theater on Feb. 29. Courtesy A.C.T.

"The Headlands'

At the top of this month’s theater list is homeboy Christopher Chen’s latest play, “The Headlands” (yes, that’s the Marin Headlands), which premiered in 2020 at Lincoln Center. Described as “21st-century noir,” it’s a mystery set in the Bay Area; Chen says it’s his love letter to San Francisco.

The main character (played by brilliant comic actor Phil Wong) is a Google engineer who, on the side, is investigating a 20-year-old cold case involving a man murdered in the Sunset District. But Chen being Chen, don’t expect a straightforward or simplistic story.

“I like to get at essential existential questions,” he told The Examiner in 2012 when he astonished local audiences with the intricate, meta-theatrical “The 100 Flowers Project.”

American Conservatory Theater artistic director Pam MacKinnon directs a top-notch cast in this latest work by the ever-surprising Chen.

American Conservatory Theater at the Toni Rembe Theater, 415 Geary St., S.F. Feb. 29-March 5. (415) 749-2228, www.act-sf.org

'The Travelers'

But right up there with “The Headlands” is another highly anticipated new play, Luis Alvarez’s “The Travelers,” co-produced with the Magic Theatre’s resident company, Campo Santo. It’s been a while since the esteemed, 56-year-old Magic Theatre produced a world premiere on its mainstage.

MacArthur “genius” award-winning playwright Alvarez’s drama is set in a Catholic monastery and performed by a six-member all-male cast (Latino and Filipino). In it, immigrants in a fractured community search for corazon (the heart) — their migrant roots, their lost connections. Alvarez wrote that the story centers on “the guy who is the least likely candidate for seminary...”

It’s high time we get to see another Alvarez play; when his “Oedipus el Rey” premiered at the Magic in 2009 I wrote in The Examiner, “If there is any doubt that a Mexican-American remake of Sophocles’ ‘Oedipus Rex’ can be as intensely thrilling for us as the original must have been for ancient Greek audiences, let that doubt be banished.”

That play was part of “The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro,” published in 2020. The Magic’s artistic director, Sean San José, says that Alvarez is central to the Magic’s future, so hooray for that. One of the Bay Area’s best actors, Catherine Castellanos — recently seen in the title role in “Fefu and Her Friends” at A.C.T. —directs.

Magic Theatre, Bldg. D, Fort Mason, S.F. Feb. 15-March 5. Tickets: $30-$7. (415) 441-8822, magictheatre.org

'Cashed Out'

Locally, we don’t often get to see plays written by and about Native Americans. In fact, up until now Alter Theatre in Marin has practically cornered that market. But then San Francisco Playhouse commissioned “Cashed Out” by Native American playwright (and attorney) Claude Jackson, Jr.

In this world premiere, three generations of women on the Gila River Indian Community Reservation in Arizona struggle to deal with one of their own, a gambling addict. American Theatre magazine pointed out recently that in making the gambler a woman (played by Rainbow Dickerson), Jackson Jr. goes against audience preconceptions about that addiction, but the playwright grew up surrounded by strong women, so it’s natural for him to create memorable female characters.

Tara Moses directs a six-member cast that includes actual father-daughter duo Matt Kizer and Louisa Kizer of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.

SF Playhouse, 450 Post St., S.F. Feb. 1-25. Tickets: $15-$100. (415) 677-9596, sfplayhouse.org .

'Getting There'

And one more world premiere: Los Angeles playwright Dipika Guha’s "Getting There," a charming, funny and ultimately moving play that just opened at New Conservatory Theater Center, a hub for plays with LGBTQ characters.

The intricate interplay among five women, two young Americans and three older Parisians whose lives intersect for a brief moment in time, is set in Paris, a city that seems to cry out for close encounters and existential musings.

Guha is exploring many issues in this short play — the essential quality of loneliness, love and betrayal, female friendship, illness, moral responsibility, death itself — with humor and empathy for all five. And director Nailah Harper-Malveaux draws beautifully nuanced performances from the five actors and is particularly imaginative in staging the piece in this tiny space.

New Conservatory Theatre Center, 25 Van Ness Ave., S.F. Jan. 29-Feb. 26. Tickets: $25-$65. (415) 861-8972, nctcsf.org

'Up for Air'

Lastly, a couple of short runs are enticing. “Up for Air!” comprises four evenings (two this month, two next) of solo physical theater performances from Flying Actor Studio — a company of clowns, mimes and other practitioners of the circus arts — that was founded here and is now based in Ashland, Ore. This is the performance genre that San Francisco has been known for ever since the Pickle Family Circus first set up its (metaphorical) tent in local parks back in 1974 Flying Actor’s two founders, James Donlon and renowned, longtime Berkeley master of mime Leonard Pitt, host the evenings. This month, you can see Michael Hayes’ seven-character “clown odyssey," “The Great Garbolski,” James Sundquist’s punk-comedy-absurdist “Mingalaba” and Donlon’s own athletically, noisily silent “Mime Songs.”

Stagewerx, 446 Valencia St., S.F. February 17 & 18, March 3 & 4. Tickets: $25. EventBrite.com/ flyingactorstudio.com

'Who's Your Mami Comedy'

And the inimitable local comedian Marga Gomez, along with stand-up comics Chelsea Bearce and Carla Clay, kick off this year’s monthly cabaret series, “Who’s Your Mami Comedy.” Gomez is the cabaret’s creator and curator (and a terrific solo performer in her own right who’s often seen onstage at The Marsh), so the laughs are pretty much guaranteed, especially since the show promises sarcasm and unladylike behavior all around.

Brava, 2781 24th St., S.F. Feb. 16. Tickets: $15. brava.org