ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

February theater is alive with noir and all-male and -female casts

By Courtesy Magic Theatre, Photo by Shayan Asgharnia, Courtesy A.C.T., By Jean Schiffman | Special to The Examiner, Courtesy New Conservatory Theater Center
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSd6r_0kWTNtLA00
Christopher Chen’s latest play, “The Headlands," which premiered in 2020 at Lincoln Center, opens at the Toni Rembe Theater on Feb. 29. Courtesy A.C.T.

"The Headlands'

At the top of this month’s theater list is homeboy Christopher Chen’s latest play, “The Headlands” (yes, that’s the Marin Headlands), which premiered in 2020 at Lincoln Center. Described as “21st-century noir,” it’s a mystery set in the Bay Area; Chen says it’s his love letter to San Francisco.

The main character (played by brilliant comic actor Phil Wong) is a Google engineer who, on the side, is investigating a 20-year-old cold case involving a man murdered in the Sunset District. But Chen being Chen, don’t expect a straightforward or simplistic story.

“I like to get at essential existential questions,” he told The Examiner in 2012 when he astonished local audiences with the intricate, meta-theatrical “The 100 Flowers Project.”

American Conservatory Theater artistic director Pam MacKinnon directs a top-notch cast in this latest work by the ever-surprising Chen.

American Conservatory Theater at the Toni Rembe Theater, 415 Geary St., S.F. Feb. 29-March 5. (415) 749-2228, www.act-sf.org

'The Travelers'

But right up there with “The Headlands” is another highly anticipated new play, Luis Alvarez’s “The Travelers,” co-produced with the Magic Theatre’s resident company, Campo Santo. It’s been a while since the esteemed, 56-year-old Magic Theatre produced a world premiere on its mainstage.

MacArthur “genius” award-winning playwright Alvarez’s drama is set in a Catholic monastery and performed by a six-member all-male cast (Latino and Filipino). In it, immigrants in a fractured community search for corazon (the heart) — their migrant roots, their lost connections. Alvarez wrote that the story centers on “the guy who is the least likely candidate for seminary...”

It’s high time we get to see another Alvarez play; when his “Oedipus el Rey” premiered at the Magic in 2009 I wrote in The Examiner, “If there is any doubt that a Mexican-American remake of Sophocles’ ‘Oedipus Rex’ can be as intensely thrilling for us as the original must have been for ancient Greek audiences, let that doubt be banished.”

That play was part of “The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro,” published in 2020. The Magic’s artistic director, Sean San José, says that Alvarez is central to the Magic’s future, so hooray for that. One of the Bay Area’s best actors, Catherine Castellanos — recently seen in the title role in “Fefu and Her Friends” at A.C.T. —directs.

Magic Theatre, Bldg. D, Fort Mason, S.F. Feb. 15-March 5. Tickets: $30-$7. (415) 441-8822, magictheatre.org

'Cashed Out'

Locally, we don’t often get to see plays written by and about Native Americans. In fact, up until now Alter Theatre in Marin has practically cornered that market. But then San Francisco Playhouse commissioned “Cashed Out” by Native American playwright (and attorney) Claude Jackson, Jr.

In this world premiere, three generations of women on the Gila River Indian Community Reservation in Arizona struggle to deal with one of their own, a gambling addict. American Theatre magazine pointed out recently that in making the gambler a woman (played by Rainbow Dickerson), Jackson Jr. goes against audience preconceptions about that addiction, but the playwright grew up surrounded by strong women, so it’s natural for him to create memorable female characters.

Tara Moses directs a six-member cast that includes actual father-daughter duo Matt Kizer and Louisa Kizer of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.

SF Playhouse, 450 Post St., S.F. Feb. 1-25. Tickets: $15-$100. (415) 677-9596, sfplayhouse.org .

'Getting There'

And one more world premiere: Los Angeles playwright Dipika Guha’s "Getting There," a charming, funny and ultimately moving play that just opened at New Conservatory Theater Center, a hub for plays with LGBTQ characters.

The intricate interplay among five women, two young Americans and three older Parisians whose lives intersect for a brief moment in time, is set in Paris, a city that seems to cry out for close encounters and existential musings.

Guha is exploring many issues in this short play — the essential quality of loneliness, love and betrayal, female friendship, illness, moral responsibility, death itself — with humor and empathy for all five. And director Nailah Harper-Malveaux draws beautifully nuanced performances from the five actors and is particularly imaginative in staging the piece in this tiny space.

New Conservatory Theatre Center, 25 Van Ness Ave., S.F. Jan. 29-Feb. 26. Tickets: $25-$65. (415) 861-8972, nctcsf.org

'Up for Air'

Lastly, a couple of short runs are enticing. “Up for Air!” comprises four evenings (two this month, two next) of solo physical theater performances from Flying Actor Studio — a company of clowns, mimes and other practitioners of the circus arts — that was founded here and is now based in Ashland, Ore. This is the performance genre that San Francisco has been known for ever since the Pickle Family Circus first set up its (metaphorical) tent in local parks back in 1974 Flying Actor’s two founders, James Donlon and renowned, longtime Berkeley master of mime Leonard Pitt, host the evenings. This month, you can see Michael Hayes’ seven-character “clown odyssey," “The Great Garbolski,” James Sundquist’s punk-comedy-absurdist “Mingalaba” and Donlon’s own athletically, noisily silent “Mime Songs.”

Stagewerx, 446 Valencia St., S.F. February 17 & 18, March 3 & 4. Tickets: $25. EventBrite.com/ flyingactorstudio.com

'Who's Your Mami Comedy'

And the inimitable local comedian Marga Gomez, along with stand-up comics Chelsea Bearce and Carla Clay, kick off this year’s monthly cabaret series, “Who’s Your Mami Comedy.” Gomez is the cabaret’s creator and curator (and a terrific solo performer in her own right who’s often seen onstage at The Marsh), so the laughs are pretty much guaranteed, especially since the show promises sarcasm and unladylike behavior all around.

Brava, 2781 24th St., S.F. Feb. 16. Tickets: $15. brava.org

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Beastie Boys legend headlines 'Hearts After Dark' at City Hall

San Francisco City Hall will soon be pumping with a party instead of the usual slate of politics. "Hearts After Dark," a San Francisco General Hospital Foundation event, is returning to the iconic building Feb. 9. It will feature immersive art, music and dancing, as well as the standard party fare of cocktails and late-night treats. Mix Master Mike, a Grammy award-winning DJ and musician, Rock 'n Roll Hall of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Five for free: What to do in San Francisco this week

Plant a tree Friends of the Urban Forest is hosting a free native and/or fruit-bearing tree giveaway until supplies run out for certain neighborhoods in San Francisco. All are welcome to apply, even if you live outside the designated areas, which include mostly The City's southeastern neighborhoods. Read The Examiner's coverage of the program here. "Adopt-A-Yard-Tree," ongoing while supplies last. Free. Apply at friendsoftheurbanforest.org. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Who, what, when, where: Your 2023 S.F. Chinese New Year Parade primer

One of the most iconic parades in the country returns to — or more accurately, hops into — the streets of downtown San Francisco on Saturday. The City’s historic Chinese New Year parade kicks off at 5:15 p.m., and will feature dozens of vendors, floats, lion dancers and more as it winds through the heart of the Financial District. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the upcoming parade...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Love and livestock: Goat fashion show returns to S.F. for Valentine's Day

Have you herd? This event is all the graze. Goats will be taking over Union Square again this Valentine’s Day. No word on if Stephen Curry will be in attendance. The fifth annual "Goat My Valentine Fashion Show" returns to downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The event, as the name suggests, features goats dressed in specially designed clothes walking up and down a runway at Union Square. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Get your free fruit tree: Friends of the Urban Forest announces giveaway in S.F.

Are you missing the pitter-patter of branches against your window after your yard received an unexpected pruning during January's storm? If you live in San Francisco, you can adopt for free. Friends of the Urban Forest, a nonprofit dedicated to adding more tree cover and green spaces in S.F., has announced a citywide native and fruit-bearing tree giveaway. It's called Adopt-A-Yard-Tree — all you need is a shovel and a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Midori, world-astonishing violinist, descends on S.F. to play Bach

There's an elite list of classical musicians who are also part of popular culture, and violinist Midori's 2020 Kennedy Center Honor cemented her place on it. She made her professional debut at 11 with the New York Philharmonic and three years later performed Leonard Bernstein's “Serenade”cat the Tanglewood Music Festival with the composer himself conducting. By her mid-teens, she was a full-time touring classical musician, with the Washington Post noting in 2012 that she was "perhaps the most celebrated child prodigy in modern times." Now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Is San Francisco criminalizing homelessness?

Forty years ago, The Supreme Court affirmed that the Constitution does not permit “punishing a person for his poverty.” A federal judge made waves recently by ordering the City and County of San Francisco to cease enforcing certain sitting, lying and sleeping laws against homeless individuals on its streets. Judge Donna Ryu found that The City’s enforcement efforts likely were cruel and unusual under the Eighth Amendment, amounting to punishing people for involuntary actions that attend being poor and lacking shelter. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

At last, a film that connects punk rock to veganism

When Moby comes up to The City this week to promote his new animal rights film, “Punk Rock Vegan Movie,” he says his first stop will be Rainbow Grocery.“I have this weird habitual ritual that I have adhered to every time I go to San Francisco from 1990 or maybe even earlier, which is when I'm driving from the airport to my hotel, I always go to Rainbow Grocery,” he says. “I love it because it is a gigantic workers' collective co-op health food store that could only exist in the Bay Area. I've always loved what that represents.” Ethical...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bernal Heights benches' citation prompts S.F. neighborhood uproar

Residents in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights have received extensions to address the citations of their neighborhood benches, which they feared would mark the end of a community tradition. The San Francisco Department of Public Works last month started issuing removal notices for a number of benches on the sidewalk of Mirabel Avenue, which residents say are for neighbors, visitors and everyone's use, following a 311 complaint of sidewalk encroachments. One...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance World Tour' is coming to the Bay Area

Beyoncé's highly anticipated "Renaissance World Tour" is turning parts of California into the "Bey Area" this summer. The 28-time Grammy winner announced Wednesday on Instagram that she would be embarking on the trek across Europe and North America in support of her seventh album "Renaissance," which was released last July and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Chart. It spawned hits like "Break My Soul," "Alien Superstar," and "Cuff It." ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Surprise compromise offered in controversial Castro Theatre renovation

Why not both? Caught up in controversy over the gradient of the theater’s floor, the company behind renovations to The Castro Theatre unveiled a surprise compromise last week that it believes could satisfy nearly everyone. Another Planet Entertainment, which has signed on to refurbish the aging and iconic theater, responded to community critics by redrafting its plans to fully gut the interior seating and replace it with a tiered floor. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Tyre Nichols' death brings new attention to SFPD traffic stop reform

A day after Tyre Nichols died of the injuries he sustained in a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers following a traffic stop, the San Francisco Police Commission approved a two-pronged policy that The City’s police chief said could be a “sea change for policing.” After months of meetings and input, the commission on Jan. 11 passed a policy limiting traffic stops for low-level offenses that are often used as a pretext to question drivers about other infractions. It also restricted police officers to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. IndieFest fetes the impossible: 25 years of showing non-Hollywood films

When Jeff Ross founded the San Francisco Independent Film Festival in January 1999, it was a four-day event with 15 screenings at the Roxie and Victoria theaters. Much to his surprise, 3,000 people attended the screenings, a turnout that prompted him to annually renew S.F. IndieFest, which celebrates its 25th anniversary Feb. 2-12 at the Roxie and virtually online with 35 features and 62 shorts from 14 countries. Ross’ surprise over S.F. IndieFest’s large attendance in its first year is understandable when considering the humble...
BALBOA PENINSULA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's which Bay Area cities missed the housing element

Developers across the Bay Area awoke Wednesday morning to an overnight gold mine: a list of towns that missed their state housing deadline. Senate Bill 9, or the California HOME Act, is a state mandate imposed on local governments to plan for adequate new housing to accommodate population growth every eight years. The state issues a recommendation for how much housing a municipality should aim for, and the municipality can choose how and where to build it. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Charging cattle: Tesla hits cow wandering East Bay streets

Here’s an udderly amusing situation that could have had higher steaks if ranchers and police were not steered in the right direction. In an incident that seems plucked from the pages of Mad Libs, a Tesla driver collided with a cow that was wandering along suburban East Bay streets on Wednesday night. Police said they received more than 12 calls around 5:50 p.m. about a loose cow causing slowdowns in...
PLEASANTON, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's what to know about reparations in S.F. and CA

A groundbreaking state committee tasked with defining "reparations" for descendants of enslaved African Americans met in San Diego last weekend to discuss the rollout of California's plan to give restitution to its Black residents. They discussed how to define eligible citizens, but ultimately voted to extend their deadline to 2024. Earlier this month, San Francisco's committee on reparations made headlines for its first draft proposal, but drew ire from some...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Federal grant to help bring safe streets to S.F.'s Western Addition

The City's Western Addition Community Safe Streets project has been awarded $17.6 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation's new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program, Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Wednesday. The SS4A grant program was created by President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is meant to advance U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's nationwide effort of improving roads and addressing traffic fatalities. San Francisco's application was supported by U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi, Senator...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Atherton plans to build housing next to Steph Curry's house

Despite publicly opposing the construction of a housing development adjacent to their home, a famous Warriors family will have new neighbors. The wealthy enclave of Atherton in the Peninsula almost became another Santa Monica on Tuesday when the city council met at the eleventh hour to ratify plans for new housing, or face a $100,000 state fine every month and the mercy of developers. The state asked Atherton to build...
ATHERTON, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How to visit the San Francisco Zoo for free this Groundhog Day

Celebrate Groundhog Day by dedicating yourself to change and visiting over 2,000 exotic, endangered and rescued animals. The San Francisco Zoo is offering free admission on Thursday for anybody who pledges to make a change in their life, no matter how big or small, for the betterment of the environment. Since Groundhog Day has become a metaphor for events or actions that recur over and over again — like Punxsutawney...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

In need of a free original pet portrait? SFMOMA has you covered

SFMOMA is celebrating Joan Brown's first major retrospective by giving you the chance to have your pet captured through their own original portrait. The museum is partnering with the San Francisco SPCA for "Pet Portraits Day." The Feb. 4 event lets visitors share a digital photo of their pet with the museum for a chance to receive a complementary, original pet portrait made by a local artist. SFMOMA says inspiration...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy