Alexis Tiffany Gray
3d ago

🙏 Keep the Lord your God close to your whole hearts. This is the time of the great falling away ... 2 Thessalonians 2:1-3New King James VersionThe Great Apostasy2 Now, brethren, concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our gathering together to Him, we ask you, 2 not to be soon shaken in mind or troubled, either by spirit or by word or by letter, as if from us, as though the day of [a]Christ had come. 3 Let no one deceive you by any means; for that Day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and the man of [b]sin is revealed, the son of perdition,

Keith Greenfield
3d ago

you can push God out of anything you would like to fit society but you can not take the blood out of individuals that are born again believers and that is a fact praise the lord God bless the souls that is behind these decision I would hate to be in their shoes on judgment day prayers for all countries and leaders cause all their changes does not change the fact that we serve a living God after all the tomb was empty on 3rd day

The One and Only
2d ago

The first thing Mao did when he came to power was to remove all religious symbols and holidays. Marx advocated for stopping the influence and practice of religion. Now it seems the English are moving in that same direction. If it looks and acts like a communists it probably is.

