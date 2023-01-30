ST. PAUL, Minn. – We're learning more about a teenage boy shot outside a St. Paul rec center last month.Family says his name is JuVaughn Turner. Incredibly, the 16-year-old boy survived being shot in the head on Jan. 18, but he's just beginning a long recovery process. The family says on the day of the shooting, Turner went to the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center to play basketball with his friends. A 26-year-old employee at that rec center, Exavir Binford Jr., is charged with shooting the boy. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover Turner's medical bills.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO