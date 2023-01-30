Read full article on original website
BET
Nia Long Reveals Her Relationship Status After Walking The Red Carpet With Omarion!
Nia Long is single! The actress confirmed her relationship status after a video surfaced on social media showing her walking hand-in-hand with singer-songwriter Omarion at the LA premiere of Netflix’s “You People.”. In the video, the stars seemed in good spirits as they posed for the paparazzi together....
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Kate Middleton Had the Perfect Response to a Man Who Was 'Nervous' to Take a Selfie with Her
The Princess of Wales took her campaign for children on the road in Leeds, where she surprised shoppers runnings errands at Kirkgate Market Kate Middleton is taking her campaign to highlight the importance of the early years of a child's life to new levels. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales, 41, traveled to the northern English city of Leeds to talk to locals about her new initiative. Kate's new campaign, Shaping Us, kicked off on Monday to raise awareness and get a conversation going on the importance of the first years of life....
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Chris Evans’ rumoured girlfriend Alba Baptista reveals a man tried to abduct her when she was 10
Chris Evans’ rumoured girlfriend, Alba Baptista, has revealed that a man tried to abduct her when she was 10. The 25-year-old actor recalled the attempted abduction during a recent interview with Portugal-based magazine Nova Gente, which has been translated from Portuguese to English. She explained that it happened while she was at a store in Scotland, having been stationed in the UK to “do a program”.“There was a day when we were exploring the city and I was in a store, in line, to buy a t-shirt for my father, and a 50-year-old man was by my side and...
Jesse Palmer Defends 'The Bachelor''s 'Authenticity' Against 'Love Is Blind', Other Dating Shows: It 'Was First'
The Bachelor is in a league of its own, according to current host and former star Jesse Palmer. In speaking to E! News about how the matchmaking reality show stacks up against trendy newcomers such as Love Is Blind, Love Island and Too Hot To Handle, Palmer said: "The Bachelor was first."
Ryan Reynolds' Daughter James, 8, Makes Rare Appearance at Weekend Wrexham Match with Dad
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's oldest daughter, 8-year-old James, joined her dad at the Jan. 29 Wrexham Match Ryan Reynolds had a very special guest join him at one of Wrexham's matches this week — his oldest daughter. The girl dad, 46, took in a match on Sunday with daughter James, 8, by his side. The Welsh soccer team co-owner could be seen walking through the stands at The Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales with James holding his hand. In various photos from the event, James could be seen waiting...
