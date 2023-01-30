Read full article on original website
GloRilla had her glow up in 2022, and that's why she deserves her flowers as an XXL Awards 2023 winner. Today (Jan. 30), GloRilla was announced as the winner of Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Glo was nominated in this category against Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.
Kendrick Lamar has won Male Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Today (Jan. 30), K-Dot defeats a packed field of competitors, which includes 21 Savage, Future, Lil Baby, Drake, Pusha T and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Kendrick Lamar came out on top as 2023's Male Rapper of the Year.
ATL Jacob has the distinguished honor of being named the Producer of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. The 23-year-old Atlanta native earned the win today (Jan. 30), besting fellow producers Boi-1da, Dahi, Hit-Boy, Hitkidd, Metro Boomin and The Alchemist. In 2022, ATL Jacob had arguably the biggest year of his career as a coproducer on Future's multiplatinum-selling smash "Wait For U" featuring Drake and sampling Tems. The song has earned Jacob two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.
Future has won Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. The honor was given on Monday (Jan. 30) for his track “Wait for U" featuring Tems and Drake. ATL Jacob handled the production alongside FNZ, Tejiri Akpoghene,1SRAEL and Sonic Major, who all combined to flip Tems' "Higher" into a Rap&B smash. The track—a heart-sinking masterpiece about staying down—was the lead single to Pluto's latest album I Never Liked You. Both the record and the project climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and 200 charts, respectively. Additionally, the song has already been certified 3x platinum in less than a year of being out.
Quavo will honor Takeoff with a special performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), The Recording Academy announced Takeoff will be one of three late artists honored with performances at the annual event. Quavo will hit the stage to perform his Takeoff homage track "Without You" with the help of the Maverick City Music choir. In addition, Kacey Musgraves will perform "Coal Miner’s Daughter" in honor of Lynn. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt are slated to perform "Songbird" in remembrance of McVie.
Trae Tha Truth is a man of the people. And the people voted the Houston rapper-philanthropist Humanitarian of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. When it comes to openhanded efforts, the Houston rapper puts his money, time and effort where his mouth is. Trae Tha Truth is known to lend a helping hand when needed and 2022 was no different. His super hero-like efforts know no bounds, whether he's paying for gas for 100 random strangers during his Trae Day Weekend or helping an elderly woman who was robbed at gunpoint in front of her home.
We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
Future recently got a portrait tattoo of reggae legend Bob Marley. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Hendrix shared video of himself adding to the several tattoos he already has on his leg with new ink of the "Is This Love?" crooner. In the clip, Future is talking to someone on FaceTime during the session, where he is getting a tattoo of a famous photo of Marley lighting a spliff. The Atlanta rapper got the tatt on his inner thigh, above an existing tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can see a clip of the session in the video below.
Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest are in this year's class of nominees up for induction into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed their list of nominees for the coveted honor. Hip-hop is represented, with Missy Elliott and Tribe being in a group that includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
Dr. Dre's debut album The Chronic has returned to streaming services. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic album, which dropped on Dec. 15, 1992, Interscope Records has rereleased the album on DSPs, today (Feb. 1). "I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner,...
Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this feature. Every conversation with Bun B is like getting premier access to the hip-hop syllabus, which makes sense. In 2011, the UGK legend began co-teaching a Hip-Hop and Religion class at Rice University in Houston. Armed with the hard-won wisdom he’s earned over the course of his fruitful and, at times, challenging career, the Port Arthur, Texas native molded the minds of young students interested in learning about a kaleidoscopic culture that has stood the test of time.
Amber Rose has admitted that she loved Wiz Khalifa more than she ever loved Kanye West. On Monday (Jan. 30), Amber Rose sat down for an interview on Sofia Franklyn's Sofia With an F podcast. During an in-depth episode titled "Muva Sloot," Rose candidly discussed myriad topics such as her famous SlutWalk movement and her widely publicized past relationships with rappers like Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West and 21 Savage.
Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975. In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.
Jim Jones is denying any knowledge of being involved in an altercation with Freddie Gibbs back in 2021. On Jan. 28, Jim Jones was a guest on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's FlipDaScript podcast, during which Capo was asked to address the reports that his crew and Freddie Gibbs' crew got into a fight at Prime 112 restaurant on Miami's Ocean Drive.
Michael Jackson's nephew, Jafaar Jackson, is set to portray his legendary uncle in the upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic, Michael. "I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon," Jafaar wrote on Instagram Jan. 30 after his casting was announced.
