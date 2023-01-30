Read full article on original website
Virginia boy who shot teacher Abigail Zwerner told another he wanted to set her on fire: report
A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
Mother says her son was forced by a Greenvale Elementary teacher to do 15 minute wall sit
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother says she is upset after a teacher forced her third grade son to do a fifteen minute wall sit as punishment. Jayne Stephans says this happened on Thursday at Greenvale Elementary, which is part of the Western Heights public schools district. Stephans...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher
The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
‘Come on, bruh:’ Father tells judge he did nothing wrong after 3-year-old son shoots himself in head
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The father of a 3-year-old boy who shot himself in the head and is now facing several felony charges told a judge he didn’t think he did anything wrong in his first court appearance on Monday. According to family members, Amir Porter was visiting his...
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats
LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
Dad Pulls His Biracial Daughter Out Of School After Classmate And Her Teacher Cut Her Hair
A Michigan father is outraged at the liberties taken with his child while she was at school. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is father to a 7-year-old little girl, Jurnee. Jurnee, a student at Ganiard Elementary School, came home from school one day with a chunk of her hair missing. He was understandably annoyed to learn a classmate had cut her hair, but he did what parents do and took care of it. He took Jurnee to a local salon, where she got an asymmetric cut to take care of things.
Killeen ISD teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’
KILLEEN (FOX 44) — An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district says this assignment does not support nor reflect […]
Garner High School teacher unexpectedly dies 3 days after being suspended, according to Wake County Public School System
GARNER, N.C. — A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at GMHS for 16 years and a graduate of the school, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. "It...
Utah Man Accused of Killing Entire Family Given 'Gross' Obituary
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
Teacher shot by six-year-old student was trying to take the gun away from him
An elementary school teacher who was shot and critically injured by a six-year-old pupil was trying to take the gun away from him.Abby Zwerner, 25, was shot while teaching her first-grade class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.Ms Zwerner has been praised for urging her students to run for their lives as she lay bleeding on the classroom floor, and her condition is now listed as stable in hospital.“She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class, told The Washington Post.She described the shooting...
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
One Black college instructor at a historically Black college was accused of being "anti-Black" for his dress code policies that forbade "hoodies," "durags" and "twerk shorts."
Black Parents Whose 9-Month-Old Died at Florida Daycare Center Win $5M Settlement
The parents of Tayvon Tomlin, a 9-month-old baby who died after he was found unresponsive at Lincoln-Marti daycare center in Miami, Florida, have reached a $5 million settlement with the owners of the business. The settlement happened nearly 7 months after Tayvon died. Since then, the official cause of death...
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
