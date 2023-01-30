Read full article on original website
Related
messenger-news.com
Grapeland School Celebrates UIL Wins
Grapeland ISD students gather to celebrate their recent success in 7th and 8th grade UIL competitions!. Jackson Daniels, Braydon Barron, Cooper LeBlanc, Madalynn Briggs. 1st place individual, Cooper LeBlanc, 2nd place individual, Jackson Daniels, 6th place individual, Madalynn Briggs. 3rd place 8th grade Maps Graphs and Charts. Jaleah Runner, Aaliyah...
KTRE
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator. Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters...
Railroad crossing cleared after train hits pedestrian in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — Update: The pedestrian who was struck appears to have a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. According to the city of Lufkin, he told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain.
Man injured after being struck by train in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital after being struck by a train Thursday morning at the Feagin at Pershing Railroad Crossing. Officials said the pedestrian broke his arm, but is not believed to be in critical condition. “He told officers at the hospital that he was walking home […]
KTRE
5 Nacogdoches student-athletes sign on for next level
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Five Nacogdoches student-athletes have signed letters of intent to play college sports. Hayden Blake, track, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
messenger-news.com
Crockett ISD Plans New Construction, Plans CISD Police Department
CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) held its regular board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 26 at the CISD administration building. The school board met to discuss a construction project for their technology suite, hear 2021-2022 financial audit report and finalize plans to form a district police department.
Lufkin man who killed mother, stabbed officer found not guilty by reason of insanity
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was not guilty by reason of insanity on Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of his mother and the stabbing of a Lufkin Police officer in 2021. According to Angelina County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud, the court ruled that Alejandro Sanabria, 27, was insane at the time of […]
messenger-news.com
Sheriff Announces Homicide Investigation in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a 60-year old Crockett man, who died on Jan. 15 from injuries sustained from a gunshot. Rumors had been rampant regarding the situation from barber shops to coffee shops, however, until a public statement had...
KTRE
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
East Texas News
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
Missing elderly man from Cherokee County found
UPDATE: Pablo Martinez has been found, according to DPS. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on a missing elderly man. Pablo Torres Martinez, 77, is a Hispanic man with black eyes, gray hair, a full silver beard, weighs approximately 173 pounds and stands […]
KLTV
Death penalty still possible for 2 of 3 Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office has filed a notice that they will not seek the death penalty for one of three suspects in a quadruple homicide case from July 2021. District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the state has filed the notice for Dylan Gage...
KLTV
Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
Comments / 0