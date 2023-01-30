Read full article on original website
Reservation Dogs Season 3 - What We Know So Far
When Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi set about creating "Reservation Dogs," they knew the series would be rooted in community, both in terms of storytelling and in the production of the show itself. "The Native art community is close, and I know how talented they all are," Harjo told GQ. "The show has been a vehicle to bring that community together and give people opportunities." Indeed, "Reservation Dogs" has an almost entirely Indigenous cast and crew, making the series feel groundbreaking on an elemental level. Critics have taken notice, too, and "Reservation Dogs" has earned a Peabody Award, two Independent Spirit Awards, and a Gotham Award, among other accolades (via IMDb).
Small Details You Missed In Netflix's Jung_E
Netflix's slate of original movies expands with "Jung_E," a sci-fi story from Yeon Sang-ho, the same filmmaker behind the critically-acclaimed "Train to Busan." Borrowing from influences like "Blade Runner," "Altered Carbon," and "Neuromancer," this Korean movie explores the process of consciousness replication and the myriad of moral and ethical dilemmas that the process inevitably creates.
Breaking Bad Was On The Verge Of Cancelation Year After Year According To RJ Mitte
There's a sad trend going on with many TV series as of late. In the era of streaming where platforms are more than happy to greenlight any old show that comes along, it's becoming exceedingly rare for series to get picked up for more than a couple of seasons. Even shows that have sizable fan bases like "Warrior Nun" end up getting the ax because (at least in Netflix's eyes) it's just not feasible to keep it going.
Lockwood & Co.'s Lucy Carlyle Reminds Ruby Stokes Of Herself (But 'Cooler')
Much like the enterprising members that make up the crew in "Ghostbusters," Netflix's "Lockwood & Co." shows what the world might look like if there were actual ghost hunters running around and dealing with tangible phantasms and apparitions. It's an interesting concept, especially for the generations of "Ghostbusters" fans who have thought about what a real-life ghost-hunting job might look like.
Outer Banks Season 3's Trailer Teases A 'Pogues Of The Caribbean' Treasure Hunt
Many people have spoken out about how Netflix will crack down on password sharing in the near future. But given how Season 3 of "Outer Banks" is on the horizon, it would be prudent to get your own account or plan a binge-watch party with someone who will still have a Netflix account.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
DC's Peter Safran Says Batgirl Was 'Not Releaseable' (& He's Probably Right)
The future of DC's movies has been up in the air for a while now, but fans finally have a clearer picture of what to expect thanks to a January 31 announcement from the new heads of DC Studios — James Gunn and Peter Safran. On the film side of things, we're getting two projects featuring Kryptonians, including "Superman: Legacy" and "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." There are some welcome surprises, including "Swamp Thing" and "The Authority," and of course, Batman will have prime placement in the new DCU with an adaptation of "The Brave and the Bold," which will see the Caped Crusader team up with his son, Damian Wayne.
So Help Me Todd Season 2 - What We Know So Far
After a successful 1st season, "So Help Me Todd" will deliver up a second helping of legal maneuvering and quirky character-building. The dramedy follows Todd (Skylar Astin), the black sheep of his successful lawyer-laden family. A private detective by trade, he's struggling to find work now that his license was revoked after using some "creative" methods to reach the truth.
The Most Meta Moment Melissa Rauch Had On The Set Of The Big Bang Theory - Exclusive
Melissa Rauch is best known as Bernadette on the hugely popular "The Big Bang Theory," on which she played Howard's squeaky-voiced love interest with a razor-sharp tongue. What may not be common knowledge about her time on the show, though, is that Rauch was originally only supposed to appear in one episode. However, the showrunners — and audience — liked her so much that she wound up starring in 10 of the 12 seasons that the blockbuster series was on the air.
Pennyworth Is The Latest DC Property To Get The Axe At HBO Max
And the heads keep rolling at HBO Max. After a number of ignominious cancelations at the streaming service, including the axing of "Doom Patrol" and "Titans," another comic book-based series has fallen by the wayside. "Pennyworth," which tells the backstory of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), the erstwhile butler and father figure-to-be for Bruce Wayne, has been met with cancellation after three seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Terminal List Season 2 Is A Go, With One Of Its Stars Also Getting A Spin-Off
Whether you love it or hate it, Amazon's "The Terminal List" has been a massive success for the streaming giant, with it finishing second in the ratings to only "Stranger Things" after the show's debut season came out last year (via Variety). Now, after months of speculation, Prime Video execs have decided to finally capitalize on it.
Outer Banks Season 3 Trailer Has Fans Buzzing Over A Possible JJ And Kiara Romance
"Outer Banks" is a Netflix original drama named after the Outer Banks region of North Carolina, which serves as its principal location. The series revolves around teenagers Sarah (Madelyn Cline), John B (Chase Stokes), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and JJ (Rudy Pankow). Collectively, they refer to themselves as Pogues, indicating that the majority of them are locals to the region. This moniker separates them from the wealthier Kooks, who only live in the Outer Banks part-time. Throughout "Outer Banks," the Pogues are attempting to solve the disappearance of John B's father and unearth a treasure to which he's somehow linked.
Netflix Seems To Be Backtracking On Those Password Sharing Rules
In 2022, Netflix's Christmas gift for everyone was the promise to start cracking down on password sharing. The streaming giant's stated mission is to track and charge viewers who are sharing their password, in a controversial policy that they recognize will quite likely be unpopular. The initial way Netflix will try to keep you from sharing passwords is apparently the requirement that all devices that use the same credentials will have to use the same Wi-Fi on occasion, and the devices that fail this scrutiny will have to pony up.
Murder House Was A Huge Reason Matt Bomer Wanted To Join American Horror Stories
Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" kicked off its robust 11-season run with one of its most critically acclaimed entries, 2011's "Murder House." Fittingly, when it came time to spin off the show into "American Horror Stories" – a series where each episode is a self-contained story — it was time to return to the fan-favorite House that started it all.
Daisy Ridley Doesn't Know If Or When We'll See Rey Again In The Star Wars Universe
The Skywalker Saga finally wrapped up in 2019 with the release of "Star Wars: Episode IX –- The Rise of Skywalker," bringing to a close not only a plethora of legacy character arcs but also the stories of newer characters like Kylo Ren aka Ben Solo (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega), and of course Rey (Daisy Ridley). The film mostly centered around Rey, revealing that she was none other than the granddaughter of the evil Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) rather than the nobody that Kylo said she was in the previous film, "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi."
Night Court Has Already Been Renewed For Season 2
When it comes to reboots and revivals, there's always a concern if the new product will be able to live up to the original. Now, it's safe to say NBC's "Night Court" revival is on its way to offering as many laughs as the first one. The first two episodes...
M. Night Shyamalan Would Venture Into The TV World Again, But He'd Do It Differently
M. Night Shyamalan, the filmmaker known for his plot twists in films such as "The Sixth Sense" and "The Village," stays busy in his career, to say the least. His upcoming film "The Knock at the Cabin" comes just two years after his most recent film, 2021's "Old" — and two years before that came 2019's "Glass." During that time, he has also been acting as the showrunner for the Apple TV+ series "Servant," which he also executive produced.
Conclave - What We Know So Far
When it comes to situating a taut and suspenseful political thriller, The Vatican has become a great place for fiction (via The Guardian). This has naturally led to large-scale film and television adaptations with Ron Howard's take on Dan Brown's "The Da Vinci Code" leading the way in 2006. As the epicenter of the Papacy – the headquarters of the Pope – The Vatican is a living embodiment of continuity and spirituality, with over 2,000 years of history filling the halls and catacombs of St. Peter's Basilica and the papal residences. There is also intrigue and mystery surrounding the Holy See, allowing authors numerous plots to work with.
What Fans Can Expect From The Next Season Of Criminal Minds: Evolution, According To Joe Mantegna - Exclusive
When "Criminal Minds" ended on CBS in early 2020 after 15 seasons, fans were heartbroken and quickly began clamoring for the long-running series to be resurrected. Their pleas didn't go unnoticed, and in late 2022, they got their wish. "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is the latest incarnation of the show, streaming new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays. On this first season — which is widely considered to be Season 16 of the original series — the agents at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) are back at it again, this time tracking down a highly advanced serial killer who has created a cross-country syndicate of murderous followers.
Seth Gilliam's First Hint At Gabriel's Fate Came From A Fan Of The Walking Dead
Whether from walker attacks or human indecency, every character in "The Walking Dead" lives on borrowed time. The long-running AMC series adapted from Robert Kirkman's comic of the same name delves deep into humanity. But, of course, this comes at a cost. The moment you start to care for one character is most likely the moment you lose them.
