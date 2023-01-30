Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate pledges to boost publicly-funded, privately-run charter schools
CHICAGO - The city is just 26 days away from the Chicago mayoral election. On Thursday, one of the candidates revealed his plan to improve the city's educational system. Candidate Paul Vallas is pledging to boost publicly-funded, privately-run charter schools. In recent years, charter schools have fallen out of favor...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral forum: Garcia in the hot seat defends his reputation
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and Congressman Chuy Garcia defended his reputation for political honesty Wednesday night. "Just because you swim with sharks, as long as you know who sent you to represent and fight for them, you don't become a shark," Garcia said. Garcia spoke at a forum a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago City Council temporarily blocks Lightfoot's ComEd deal
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step...
FACT CHECK: Did one Illinois school really get $5 billion for CRT?
(WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) had a lot to say about Illinois education spending during a congressional hearing Wednesday, but people aren’t sure her claims are accurate. The House Oversight Committee held a hearing in which Comptroller General Gene Dodaro answered questions about the use of federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
starvedrock.media
Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief
(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
Illinois Tollway chair resigns after only 11-month tenure
In the latest turnover in the leadership of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, Dorothy Abreu, the banker Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed as chairwoman of the agency’s board of directors less than a year ago, is stepping down.
Daily Northwestern
‘If I can save one life’: Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering discusses next steps on gun control
Content warning: This article contains discussions of gun violence. On July 11, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering stood in the Oval Office and spoke with President Joe Biden about the need for a federal assault weapons ban. It was just a week after the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
25newsnow.com
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
advantagenews.com
Ameren Illinois spokesman explains rate request
Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment in 2024 that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.
Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges
New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois group calls for federal funds as childcare costs double
CHICAGO - Any parent will agree that childcare has become unbearably expensive, and officials say the costs of infant and toddler care has doubled since the time before the pandemic. The childcare crisis in Illinois, which has cost families a combined nearly five-billion-dollars, has doubled since 2018. The group "Ready-Nation...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago receives $60M grant to address homelessness
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and federal officials announced a massive grant to support Chicago's homeless Thursday. Department of Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge announced a $60 million grant to address homelessness in Chicago. The money will go to help people on the streets and homeless people in smaller towns.
wjbc.com
State Farm notifies state about hundreds of layoffs tied to IT outsourcing plan
BLOOMINGTON – State Farm Insurance is notifying the state it will lay off 451 Information Technology employees working at the company’s Corporate South offices in Bloomington starting at the end of March. However, a State Farm spokesperson said many of those laid off are being offered similar jobs...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson calls for electric, gas utilities to cease shutoffs
CHICAGO - Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is demanding that electric and gas utilities stop shutoffs. On Monday, Wilson unveiled a "Hardship Plan" to help people avoid getting their power or heat cut off. "For every piece of new business here that comes into the city of Chicago,...
Illinois bill would alert patients about medical record changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill to make sure that patients know about changes to their medical records has been introduced in the Illinois state capitol. Representative Dan Caulkins, the bill’s sponsor, said that some healthcare provider systems are filtering out information on changes to medical records. He said that the bill is also meant […]
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois police recruits now required to take wrongful conviction course
CHICAGO - There is a new training requirement this year for all police recruits in Illinois. Officers in training must take the course "Wrongful Conviction Avoidance". The course teaches the importance of carefully gathering and analyzing evidence in investigations, and not jumping to conclusions about suspects. "A lot of these...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place. If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28,...
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
fox32chicago.com
What is the coolest product made in Illinois? There's a competition to find out
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - What is the coolest product made in Illinois?. An annual competition kicked off Thursday that shines a light on Illinois' diverse manufacturing sector. Whether you realize it or not, the state is home to thousands of amazing products from farming equipment, construction machines, potato chips and candy, and even NFL football helmets and the Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettles.
