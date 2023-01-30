ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral forum: Garcia in the hot seat defends his reputation

CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and Congressman Chuy Garcia defended his reputation for political honesty Wednesday night. "Just because you swim with sharks, as long as you know who sent you to represent and fight for them, you don't become a shark," Garcia said. Garcia spoke at a forum a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago City Council temporarily blocks Lightfoot's ComEd deal

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

FACT CHECK: Did one Illinois school really get $5 billion for CRT?

(WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) had a lot to say about Illinois education spending during a congressional hearing Wednesday, but people aren’t sure her claims are accurate. The House Oversight Committee held a hearing in which Comptroller General Gene Dodaro answered questions about the use of federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief

(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois spokesman explains rate request

Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment in 2024 that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges

New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois group calls for federal funds as childcare costs double

CHICAGO - Any parent will agree that childcare has become unbearably expensive, and officials say the costs of infant and toddler care has doubled since the time before the pandemic. The childcare crisis in Illinois, which has cost families a combined nearly five-billion-dollars, has doubled since 2018. The group "Ready-Nation...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago receives $60M grant to address homelessness

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and federal officials announced a massive grant to support Chicago's homeless Thursday. Department of Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge announced a $60 million grant to address homelessness in Chicago. The money will go to help people on the streets and homeless people in smaller towns.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois police recruits now required to take wrongful conviction course

CHICAGO - There is a new training requirement this year for all police recruits in Illinois. Officers in training must take the course "Wrongful Conviction Avoidance". The course teaches the importance of carefully gathering and analyzing evidence in investigations, and not jumping to conclusions about suspects. "A lot of these...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending

Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

What is the coolest product made in Illinois? There's a competition to find out

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - What is the coolest product made in Illinois?. An annual competition kicked off Thursday that shines a light on Illinois' diverse manufacturing sector. Whether you realize it or not, the state is home to thousands of amazing products from farming equipment, construction machines, potato chips and candy, and even NFL football helmets and the Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettles.
ILLINOIS STATE

