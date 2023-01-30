Read full article on original website
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Kids Empire Indoor Entertainment Center Coming to Indianapolis’ South Side
Kids Empire is coming to Indianapolis and it looks like a lot of fun! Kids Empire is an indoor entertainment center for children ages 12 and under. According to the address provided, this giant indoor play place will be on the south side of Indianapolis near the former Incredible Pizza Company and Old Time Pottery.
WISH-TV
Unique calendar celebrates living history in Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elders of the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood are getting their moment in the spotlight. These “Greatriarchs” are featured in a calendar that’s like the glue that keeps everyone in the community together. The Greatriarchs are long-term residents of the Martindale-Brightwood and Hillside neighborhoods near the...
MyWabashValley.com
2023 Spring fashion trends with The Secret Ingredient
Pam Ellis of The Secret Ingredient gives us a peek at fashion trends for spring. The Secret Ingredient is located at 5631 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (317) 253-6632 Facebook: The Secret Ingredient. Hours: Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 10 am – 5:30 pm / Thu 10 am – 7...
WISH-TV
Hoosier (H)Arts talks poetry
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Candlelight theatre’s Hoosier (H)Arts is a night of love, poetry and music that celebrates Valentine’s Day, Black History Month and a few of Indiana’s up-and-coming poets. Lindsey Beckley, events manager at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, and Mavis Washington, the director of Hoosier...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Using anxiety as a tool against fear
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anxiety is something everyone has to deal with, some more than others. In Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with psychotherapist Natalie Kohlhass who believes anxiety can be used as a tool to gatekeep fear.
WISH-TV
Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition
HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
Indy is a hot spot for bed bugs; What can you do to prevent them?
INDIANAPOLIS – The Circle City ranks in a top ten list. But… it’s not exactly a good thing. An annual report by Orkin lists Indianapolis no. 7 for bed bugs. In fact, did you know if you miss one pregnant bed bug, you can be reinfested with more than 300 adult bed bugs and […]
‘It’s priceless’ | A missing bracelet connects 2 strangers decades later in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Until last week, Suzy Elliot and Bob Barthel were complete strangers. They didn’t know they had something very special in common. “This is the front of the house when we moved in. My parents moved there in 55, the year I was born, and then the front of your house looked like this,” Elliot said holding up two photos.
WISH-TV
Space station visible multiple times in central Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The International Space Station will be flying over central Indiana a couple of times this week. Tuesday evening will be the first chance to see it only for 3 minutes. Better viewing opportunities come later this week when the space station will be higher in the sky and appear for longer.
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. Valentine’s Day Date Looks...
The best bars for singles in Indianapolis, IN
We get it — meeting new people can be hard. Here are some of the best bars for those who are single and 30+.
Here's when Swensons Drive-In is opening in Avon
AVON, Ind. — Swensons Drive-In, known for its fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides, will officially open its first Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's...
WISH-TV
Indy Winter Classic Dog Show returns to state fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Winter Classic Dog Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indy Winter Classic is one of the country’s top 10 all-breed dog shows and is hosted by the Hoosier Kennel Club and the Central Indiana Kennel Club. Dogs from 200 different...
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month
1. Briergate - Indianapolis. If you are looking for an affordable one-bedroom apartment in the city, Briergate has units available starting at $635 a month. Furthermore, residents enjoy partially paid utilities like water, heat, trash removal, and sewer.
WISH-TV
Girl Scout Cookies roll out across Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday morning, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana started the process of rolling out more than 1.5 million packages of Girl Scout Cookies across the state. Three tractor-trailers carrying around 70,000 packages of cookies were unloaded on the west side of Indianapolis. Cookies will continue...
Current Publishing
Working together: Paws & Think programs aim to benefit people, pups at the same time
Once Gabbie Rothchild discovered the “abnormally chill” demeanor of her standard poodle, Charlie Brown, she said she decided to look for opportunities to train him as a therapy dog to bring comfort and smiles to the community. An online search led Rothchild, a Carmel resident, to Paws &...
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
Interested in becoming a nurse? Check out this event Wednesday in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana needs more nurses, and two organizations have partnered to help fill the need in Hoosier hospitals. Ascension St. Vincent and Marian University are bringing back the "Come Explore Nursing" event Wednesday, Feb. 1 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The free,...
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected Speakeasy
In the 1920s and 1930s, Indianapolis played stomping grounds for a number of notorious gangsters -- most famouslyJohn Dillinger -- and the city is now home to numerous speakeasy-inspired establishments.
WISH-TV
David Millbern: 100 Years of Men in Love
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor, director, and producer David Millbern, joined Tuesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about his film “100 Years of Men In Love.”. The film highlights photos of male partnerships in the 1850s and 1950s. You can find the film on Amazon Prime!
