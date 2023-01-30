ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Unique calendar celebrates living history in Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elders of the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood are getting their moment in the spotlight. These “Greatriarchs” are featured in a calendar that’s like the glue that keeps everyone in the community together. The Greatriarchs are long-term residents of the Martindale-Brightwood and Hillside neighborhoods near the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

2023 Spring fashion trends with The Secret Ingredient

Pam Ellis of The Secret Ingredient gives us a peek at fashion trends for spring. The Secret Ingredient is located at 5631 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (317) 253-6632 Facebook: The Secret Ingredient. Hours: Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 10 am – 5:30 pm / Thu 10 am – 7...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hoosier (H)Arts talks poetry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Candlelight theatre’s Hoosier (H)Arts is a night of love, poetry and music that celebrates Valentine’s Day, Black History Month and a few of Indiana’s up-and-coming poets. Lindsey Beckley, events manager at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, and Mavis Washington, the director of Hoosier...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Using anxiety as a tool against fear

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anxiety is something everyone has to deal with, some more than others. In Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with psychotherapist Natalie Kohlhass who believes anxiety can be used as a tool to gatekeep fear.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition

HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
HOPE, IN
WISH-TV

Space station visible multiple times in central Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The International Space Station will be flying over central Indiana a couple of times this week. Tuesday evening will be the first chance to see it only for 3 minutes. Better viewing opportunities come later this week when the space station will be higher in the sky and appear for longer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Thieves hit Dollar General stores

The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. Valentine’s Day Date Looks...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Here's when Swensons Drive-In is opening in Avon

AVON, Ind. — Swensons Drive-In, known for its fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides, will officially open its first Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's...
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Indy Winter Classic Dog Show returns to state fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Winter Classic Dog Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indy Winter Classic is one of the country’s top 10 all-breed dog shows and is hosted by the Hoosier Kennel Club and the Central Indiana Kennel Club. Dogs from 200 different...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Girl Scout Cookies roll out across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday morning, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana started the process of rolling out more than 1.5 million packages of Girl Scout Cookies across the state. Three tractor-trailers carrying around 70,000 packages of cookies were unloaded on the west side of Indianapolis. Cookies will continue...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

David Millbern: 100 Years of Men in Love

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor, director, and producer David Millbern, joined Tuesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about his film “100 Years of Men In Love.”. The film highlights photos of male partnerships in the 1850s and 1950s. You can find the film on Amazon Prime!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

