Robbers force man to undress at gunpoint, shoot at him in St. Louis
A group of robbers recently forced a man to undress at gunpoint and fired shots at him in north St. Louis.
Police: Surveillance video shows St. Louis alderman struck woman with his car, charges not issued
ST. LOUIS — Police say a St. Louis alderman struck a woman with his car moments before he went on social media accusing her of trying to carjack him, according to a report obtained by 5 On Your Side. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office has declined to...
St. Louis police: 149 cars stolen in one week
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday that 149 cars were stolen in just seven days in the City of St. Louis.
Police: St. Louis mom turns in 13-year-old son for suspected carjacking pastor at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — Wednesday morning, a 13-year-old boy had a court hearing after being accused of pointing a gun at a pastor's face and stealing his car in south St. Louis. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it was the teenager's mother who turned him in. This is after...
Carjacking suspect arrested after police pursuit ends in crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A carjacking suspect is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Franklin County Thursday morning. At around 6:30 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a carjacking that happened in Washington, Missouri. Just before 7 a.m., a trooper with Missouri State Highway Patrol located the car and tried to pull it over and that’s when a pursuit ensued.
Missouri carjacking suspect under arrest after police chase
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect was caught by police near Berger, Missouri, after a 90 mph police chase from Washington, Missouri. The man was wanted for an armed carjacking. A woman called Washington police at around 6:30 a.m. She told them that a man with a black handgun...
Standoff ends between police, suspect in Hillsboro
Police officers are engaged in a standoff with a suspect Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County.
Riverview man sentenced for deadly shooting after St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS — A Riverview man who was convicted in December of killing a St. Louis woman in a dispute over a car crash was sentenced Wednesday to two decades in prison. According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri, on Dec. 15, a jury found Deion A. Whalen, 25, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Victoria McBee.
Spire employee struck by fleeing driver in south St. Louis
A driver fleeing from police struck a Spire employee Wednesday morning in St. Louis. The employee is now hospitalized with severe injuries.
Man arrested for stealing $200K worth of construction equipment
A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars.
Big settlement for STL cop shooting protestors
(AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay nearly $5 – million to settle claims by people who were arrested during a protest in 2017 over the acquittal of a police officer in the shooting death of a Black man. According to a proposed class action settlement...
Security expert offers tips while using ATMs as St. Louis police look for robbery suspects
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs. The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28. On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.
Woman who aided in armed robbery on Arch Grounds is sentenced
A Belleville, Illinois, woman was sentenced Tuesday for aiding in an armed robbery on the Arch Grounds in downtown St. Louis.
Hazelwood man gunned down in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Berkeley police seek help finding man who left home for errands, did not return
BERKELEY, Mo. — The Berkeley Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing man last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home to run an errand. Police said 79-year-old Donald Combs was reported missing at about 10 a.m. Tuesday from 6151 Wulff Drive in Berkeley. Combs...
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
Florissant Valley Fire Protection District hosting first female fire camp this spring
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District is hosting its first female fire camp this spring. 'Fire Up St. Louis' is a hands-on experience for women thinking about becoming a firefighter or paramedic. The idea came from Kate Freshman. She's been a firefighter for the last four...
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St. Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure. 16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there …. The pastor at an East St. Louis...
Local rapper arrested on fentanyl, gun charges
A 25-year-old rapper from St. Louis was arrested Wednesday on federal gun and drug charges.
'They just came charging at me': 13-year-old arrested after carjacking St. Louis pastor at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — A pastor was carjacked at his church in south St. Louis. Police told 5 On Your Side two teenagers pointed a gun in his face Friday night before taking his car, slamming it into two other vehicles and escaping. Monday afternoon, police said a 13-year-old boy...
