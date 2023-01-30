ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University City, MO

5 On Your Side

Carjacking suspect arrested after police pursuit ends in crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A carjacking suspect is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Franklin County Thursday morning. At around 6:30 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a carjacking that happened in Washington, Missouri. Just before 7 a.m., a trooper with Missouri State Highway Patrol located the car and tried to pull it over and that’s when a pursuit ensued.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri carjacking suspect under arrest after police chase

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect was caught by police near Berger, Missouri, after a 90 mph police chase from Washington, Missouri. The man was wanted for an armed carjacking. A woman called Washington police at around 6:30 a.m. She told them that a man with a black handgun...
WASHINGTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Riverview man sentenced for deadly shooting after St. Louis car crash

ST. LOUIS — A Riverview man who was convicted in December of killing a St. Louis woman in a dispute over a car crash was sentenced Wednesday to two decades in prison. According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri, on Dec. 15, a jury found Deion A. Whalen, 25, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Victoria McBee.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kwos.com

Big settlement for STL cop shooting protestors

(AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay nearly $5 – million to settle claims by people who were arrested during a protest in 2017 over the acquittal of a police officer in the shooting death of a Black man. According to a proposed class action settlement...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Security expert offers tips while using ATMs as St. Louis police look for robbery suspects

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs. The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28. On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

