Read full article on original website
Related
A crypto merger in the shadow of war
After an intense year for his family, his business, and for his home country, Ukraine-born tech CEO Vlad Panchenko remains hopeful about the future. Driving the news: He was doing the media rounds last week to announce the sale of his Web3 online store DMarket to blockchain gaming company Mythical Games.
Microsoft's president calls for dialogue on AI
Microsoft President Brad Smith said Thursday that the latest AI technologies require guardrails that can't be established by tech companies alone. In a blog post, Smith called for greater dialogue with governments and other stakeholders, but stopped short of calling for specific regulation. Why it matters: Few laws today govern...
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0