Read full article on original website
Related
What Is The Meghan Trainor Song In Pringles' 2023 Super Bowl Commercial?
While football is the main attraction, it's no secret that many people tune into the big game to watch the ads. When it comes to the commercials and trailers on the roster for Super Bowl LVII, fans will not want to miss a single second of the magnificent marketing set to release during the iconic event. This includes a Pringles promotion with Grammy-winning artist Meghan Trainor that plays one of her tracks in the background.
Peacock's Apples Never Fall - What We Know So Far
If there's anything the modern landscape of TV has taught us, it's that you can never have too many good mystery properties out there. Shows like "Only Murders in the Building" and "Severance," and even projects like Rian Johnson's Netflix movie "Glass Onion" have shown that the appetite among general audiences for these sorts of stories is just as voracious as ever. That's why it's no surprise that Peacock is taking another crack at the genre with its upcoming TV series "Apples Never Fall."
The Ending Of Knock At The Cabin Explained
Legendary director M. Night Shyamalan returns with another nail-biting thriller full of tantalizing twists and turns in "Knock at the Cabin." The film, based on Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," sees a family's cabin vacation upended by four strangers, who arrive holding strange-looking weapons. Although the four say that they're not there to hurt the family, they do offer them a cryptic choice: The family must choose to sacrifice one of their own in order to stop the apocalypse. If they fail to do so, then the end of the world will be set in motion and the fate of humanity will be at stake. So, with everything on the line, everyone is forced to come to terms with their beliefs and deal with some shocking revelations.
M. Night Shyamalan Would Venture Into The TV World Again, But He'd Do It Differently
M. Night Shyamalan, the filmmaker known for his plot twists in films such as "The Sixth Sense" and "The Village," stays busy in his career, to say the least. His upcoming film "The Knock at the Cabin" comes just two years after his most recent film, 2021's "Old" — and two years before that came 2019's "Glass." During that time, he has also been acting as the showrunner for the Apple TV+ series "Servant," which he also executive produced.
Lockwood & Co.'s Lucy Carlyle Reminds Ruby Stokes Of Herself (But 'Cooler')
Much like the enterprising members that make up the crew in "Ghostbusters," Netflix's "Lockwood & Co." shows what the world might look like if there were actual ghost hunters running around and dealing with tangible phantasms and apparitions. It's an interesting concept, especially for the generations of "Ghostbusters" fans who have thought about what a real-life ghost-hunting job might look like.
The Last Of Us Season 2 Could Spark A Welcome Infection In Television
We're almost halfway through the first season of "The Last of Us," and after loving (and losing) television's new favorite couple, Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), the biggest upset is that, eventually, our weekly excursions into the apocalyptic world of the best video game adaptation ever made will come to an end. Of course, those who are familiar with the critically acclaimed source material know — and have marked in their calendars, much like George R. R. Martin readers already were stressing about the Red Wedding from the moment HBOs "Game of Thrones" was announced — that there's far more heartbreak and chills to come.
Small Details You Missed In Netflix's Jung_E
Netflix's slate of original movies expands with "Jung_E," a sci-fi story from Yeon Sang-ho, the same filmmaker behind the critically-acclaimed "Train to Busan." Borrowing from influences like "Blade Runner," "Altered Carbon," and "Neuromancer," this Korean movie explores the process of consciousness replication and the myriad of moral and ethical dilemmas that the process inevitably creates.
Netflix Seems To Be Backtracking On Those Password Sharing Rules
In 2022, Netflix's Christmas gift for everyone was the promise to start cracking down on password sharing. The streaming giant's stated mission is to track and charge viewers who are sharing their password, in a controversial policy that they recognize will quite likely be unpopular. The initial way Netflix will try to keep you from sharing passwords is apparently the requirement that all devices that use the same credentials will have to use the same Wi-Fi on occasion, and the devices that fail this scrutiny will have to pony up.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0