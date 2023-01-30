Legendary director M. Night Shyamalan returns with another nail-biting thriller full of tantalizing twists and turns in "Knock at the Cabin." The film, based on Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," sees a family's cabin vacation upended by four strangers, who arrive holding strange-looking weapons. Although the four say that they're not there to hurt the family, they do offer them a cryptic choice: The family must choose to sacrifice one of their own in order to stop the apocalypse. If they fail to do so, then the end of the world will be set in motion and the fate of humanity will be at stake. So, with everything on the line, everyone is forced to come to terms with their beliefs and deal with some shocking revelations.

