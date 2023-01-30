Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Who Is American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline?
"American Pickers" is currently back in full swing over on History, and with it comes another year of Mike Wolfe's shenanigans, both on-screen and on social media. If you've been following the reality star over the past couple of years on Instagram, then you've probably noticed that a certain someone keeps popping up in his stories and in his feed. Well, we're here to tell you everything about her.
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
Austin Butler Recalls Moment In Elvis' Bedroom After Filming That He Will 'Treasure Forever'
Several months after its release, Austin Butler is still riding the Baz Luhrmann "Elvis" wave across the Hollywood stratosphere — with him and the film scoring recent Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Picture (per IMDb). As Butler begins to make his Oscar media rounds, "Elvis" fans have been learning more and more about what went into his critically-acclaimed performance and what he got out of it, both literally and emotionally.
Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven Was One Of Taylor Sheridan's Biggest Influences For Yellowstone
Building off of the neo-western themes he explored in the films "Hell or High Water" and "Wind River," "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan is one of the most prolific storytellers in the genre today. The contemporary western has long been represented by movies that explore the decaying values of the West amidst moral ambiguity and gray areas within its characters. Titles like "No Country for Old Men" and "The Hateful Eight" fit perfectly with what Sheridan is aiming to create with characters that stand tall in virtue one second only to commit heinous acts or injustices the next.
Barty Crouch Jr.'s Ending Isn't Clear In The Harry Potter Films
When it comes to popular adaptations of equally popular books, the "Harry Potter" movies are easily one of the biggest examples. They became a cultural phenomenon, and the Wizarding World franchise as a whole has grossed over $9.5 billion at the worldwide box office (via The Numbers). All told, eight films were adapted from the seven "Harry Potter" books, which center on the eponymous protagonist as he makes his way through Hogwarts and contends with the evil Voldemort, who murdered his parents when he was a baby.
Debra Jo Rupp And Topher Grace Kept A That '70s Show Tradition Alive In That '90s Show
"That '90s Show" certainly has a lot of fun playing around with references and nostalgia that audiences love, but then again, when a show's focus is specifically a period of time, that is probably not only expected but encouraged. As the next chapter after the events of its predecessor, "That 70s Show," this new series is all about Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) and her teenage group of friends. However, much like the show that inspired it, Leia and her compatriots spend their time hanging out in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her grandparents.
Austin Butler Got To Keep Two Incredible Props From The Elvis Set
It's not a given that actors get to keep props from productions. Otherwise, we'd never see items like one of Luke Skywalker's lightsabers being auctioned off for nearly a half-million dollars decades after a film like "Star Wars" is released (via The Hollywood Reporter). Lucky for Austin Butler — whose riveting performance in the titular role of "Elvis" earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor — he got to keep not one, but two major pieces of screen memorabilia connected to his character to treasure.
Rick And Morty Star Kari Wahlgren's Recording Session Outfits Are Often Influenced By Her Characters
Voice actors are a mysterious bunch. Their work can be just as influential as any live-action actor, but when they're waiting in line in front of us at the bagel stand, we don't recognize them (unless they're Mark Hamill). Voice actors typically don't need to concern themselves with numerous factors necessitated by live-action shoots: sets, costumes, makeup, etc. In theory, voice actors need simply arrive at the recording studio on time with their best selves. In practice, maybe there's a little more to it than that.
Pennyworth Is The Latest DC Property To Get The Axe At HBO Max
And the heads keep rolling at HBO Max. After a number of ignominious cancelations at the streaming service, including the axing of "Doom Patrol" and "Titans," another comic book-based series has fallen by the wayside. "Pennyworth," which tells the backstory of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), the erstwhile butler and father figure-to-be for Bruce Wayne, has been met with cancellation after three seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Phil? Phil Connors? No, That's Just Tom Hanks, But He Almost Was In Groundhog Day
Time loops can be a tricky paradox to navigate, though almost every piece of entertainment that features this kind of trope typically ends once the time loop victim realizes something important. In a way, time loops usually give an individual plenty of time to ruminate on their decisions, mainly because they are constantly reliving them and tweaking their actions. Just think of movies like "Edge of Tomorrow," "Happy Death Day," and 1993's "Groundhog Day," which sees weatherman and all-around terrible person Phil Connors (Bill Murray) stuck in a time loop in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on February 2.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
A Lap Dance In Magic Mike's Last Dance Put Salma Hayek In Real Danger
In a world where franchises are typically reserved for superheroes and gun-toting vigilantes, it's nice that a series about male strippers can break through the noise to become a phenomenon. Starting in 2012, "Magic Mike" was a bonafide success. Following the exploits of a male stripper group in Florida, the film went on to gross $167 million at the box office and acquire numerous accolades. There were plenty more stories to tell with this kind of setup, so a sequel was inevitable. That came in 2015 with "Magic Mike XXL."
Sons Of Anarchy's Winter Ave Zoli Found It Hard To Showcase The Dark Side Of Lyla And Opie's Relationship
The crime drama series "Sons of Anarchy" ran for seven total seasons from 2008 to 2014 on FX. Created by Kurt Sutter, the series focuses on Jackson "Jax" Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the vice president (and, later, president) of motorcycle gang SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original) as he and the other gang members deal with rival gangs and face off against the authorities. Other key players include Jax's uncle Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman), who is married to Jax's mother Gemma (Katey Sagal) following the death of Jax's father (and Clay's brother). There's also Jax's childhood sweetheart, Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff), and his childhood best friend Opie Winston (Ryan Hurst), both of whom play into the action of the narrative.
The Ending Of Knock At The Cabin Explained
Legendary director M. Night Shyamalan returns with another nail-biting thriller full of tantalizing twists and turns in "Knock at the Cabin." The film, based on Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," sees a family's cabin vacation upended by four strangers, who arrive holding strange-looking weapons. Although the four say that they're not there to hurt the family, they do offer them a cryptic choice: The family must choose to sacrifice one of their own in order to stop the apocalypse. If they fail to do so, then the end of the world will be set in motion and the fate of humanity will be at stake. So, with everything on the line, everyone is forced to come to terms with their beliefs and deal with some shocking revelations.
Whatever Happened To Babette From Gilmore Girls?
She loves jazz, adores her cats, protects her friends, and, according to the shirt, she eats oatmeal. That's Babette Dell (Sally Struthers), the beloved wife of Morey (Ted Rooney) and neighbor to Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) on "Gilmore Girls" which is filled with heartfelt moments. Babette is first introduced in Season 1, Episode 2, "The Lorelais' First Day at Chilton." After waking up late for Rory's first day of school, Lorelai heads to Luke's Diner, where she tries to relax with a cup of coffee. But her plans are interrupted by an urgent phone call from Babette, telling Lorelai that strangers are lurking around her home.
M. Night Shyamalan Would Venture Into The TV World Again, But He'd Do It Differently
M. Night Shyamalan, the filmmaker known for his plot twists in films such as "The Sixth Sense" and "The Village," stays busy in his career, to say the least. His upcoming film "The Knock at the Cabin" comes just two years after his most recent film, 2021's "Old" — and two years before that came 2019's "Glass." During that time, he has also been acting as the showrunner for the Apple TV+ series "Servant," which he also executive produced.
Emma Roberts Was Initially Slated For Just Three Episodes Of American Horror Story
Two years after Ryan Murphy's series "American Horror Story" made its debut in 2011, Emma Roberts joined the cast during season 3, "American Horror Story: Coven." After impressing fans as Madison Montgomery in "AHS: Coven," the "Scream Queens" actress portrayed multiple "American Horror Story" characters over several seasons. While speaking...
Tommy Wiseau Only Approved Of 99.9% Of The Disaster Artist According To Dave Franco
"The Disaster Artist" broke onto the scene in 2017, adapting Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero's book of the same name. The movie tells the story of Wiseau and Sestero, two aspiring actors, as they make the legendarily bad movie "The Room." James Franco directed and starred as Wiseau in the project. It also featured his brother, Dave Franco, as Sestero, and long-time friend Seth Rogen played script supervisor Sandy Schklair.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0