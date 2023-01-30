ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 25

Travis Singleton
2d ago

Matt should have done his due diligence and researched this situation, dude is mentally unstable and will always be a threat. Is she worth all this extra? Walk away Matt while you have life.

Reply
6
Bo Morgan
2d ago

matt is a wannabe gangster..always has been.How he can be given a media platform and handsomely paid is beyond comprehension ..trouble is ALWAYS close behind him.

Reply
3
Errol Brown
2d ago

Stop judging him with all this ridiculousness!!! I don’t condone any violence. However, all these comments, reflect that none of you read the story of the continuous years of harassment by the psycho Ex…… Barnes is human, and everyone one has a breaking point. Spitting on a person that harasses your children isn’t the lowest thing you can do to a person like the Ex. But sending him to meet the Maker is eventually what a crazy ex will get…..

Reply(1)
2
Related
Vibe

Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats

During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
PATTERSON, CA
Vibe

NBA YoungBoy Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

It appears that NBA YoungBoy has followed through with his plan to jump the broom, as details of his marriage to fiancée and longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle have surfaced. On Sunday (Jan. 8), Instagram user AriTeaTalk posted a screenshot of a marriage license dated Jan. 7 (Saturday) listing Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes as Spouse 1 and the rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, as Spouse 2. According to the certificate, the nuptials took place in Salt Lake City where YoungBoy moved to after being released from prison in 2021. More from VIBE.comIyanna "Yaya" Mayweather Gets 6 Years Probation In 2020 Stabbing CaseNBA YoungBoy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
Page Six

Comedian Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon dead at 32

Rickey Smiley revealed on Sunday that his eldest child, son Brandon, has died at age 32. “I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning,” the comedian captioned an Instagram video taken at an airport over the weekend. “I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm,” the actor, 54, continued. In the footage, Smiley noted that he was “on the way to … Birmingham” to mourn his son. The “Ricky Smiley Morning Show” host, who did not share any details surrounding Brandon’s passing, noted that he now understands what his grandfather experienced losing a child. “Now I see … why...
hotnewhiphop.com

Maya Jama Returning Ex Ben Simmons’ $1M Engagement Ring After Athlete Sends Legal Demand

The NBA player proposed to the “Love Island” host in December of 2021. By September of the next year, their engagement had ended. Just like the rest of us, celebrities often experience the pain of heartbreak within their romantic relationships. Unfortunately for them, the drama is played out for the entire world to see – and comment on. Most recently, formerly engaged couple Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been the talk of the town. This is thanks to the astounding $1M engagement ring he surprised her with in December of 2021.
Vibe

Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged

Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
TAMPA, FL
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’

A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
HollywoodLife

Brandon Smiley: 5 Things To Know About Rickey Smiley’s Son Who Has Died At 32

Brandon Smiley was radio host Rickey Smiley’s oldest son. Brandon died on January 29, 2023 at the age of 32. Rickey Smiley, 54, is mourning the death of his 32-year-old son Brandon Smiley, who passed away the morning of January 29. Rickey revealed the news the following day in an Instagram video. “I have bad news this morning. I just want everyone to pray for me. My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning,” the comedian and radio host said. Rickey, who was heading to the airport to get to Birmingham, Alabama in the video, asked his followers to “pray” for Brandon’s siblings and his mother Brenda. Rickey did not share Brandon’s cause of death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
rollingout.com

Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)

Flamboyant former football star Chad Johnson went ahead and put a ring on it as he proposed to longtime love Sharelle Rosado. The couple made their engagement official as Rosado flossed the gigantic finger adornment following the surprise proposal over the weekend. Rosado, 35, a star of the Netflix series...
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On

Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan On His Friendship With Charles Oakley: "That's My Bodyguard"

Michael Jordan didn't have too many friends when he was tearing up the NBA during his career. The amount of success he enjoyed meant that other players were looking to bring him down, and those that didn't often want something from him. Even the friendships he did have with players like Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley didn't last too long after retirement, MJ has issues with both.

Comments / 0

Community Policy