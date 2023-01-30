HSHS Medical Group Endocrinologist Says Thyroid Disorders Are Often Undiagnosed, May Lead To More Health Complications

Read full article on original website
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of tailbone cancer?
Cancer in the tailbone, also known as the coccyx, may be a chordoma or a cancer that has spread from elsewhere in the body. Symptoms include pain, noticeable mass, and weakness or numbness in the lower back and legs. Chordomas are a rare type of cancer that can grow anywhere...
2 Morning Mistakes That Can Damage Your Heart Health, According To Doctors
How you start your morning can make or break your whole day–and over time, your morning habits can also have a major effect on your overall health. From choosing a healthy breakfast that can nourish your body and help you lose weight to exercising to...
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
Futurity
Drug could counter inflammation linked to depression
A new study shows that levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a core symptom of depression,...
Medical News Today
Albuterol for COPD: What to know
Albuterol, or salbutamol, is a short-acting bronchodilator that helps ease any breathing difficulties due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It comes as an inhaler or nebulizer. Some side effects may occur when taking albuterol. A bronchodilator opens the bronchi, the passages that allow air to enter the lungs. When...
Mortality Down With Surgery for Stenosis With, Without Spondylolisthesis
MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with stenosis with or without spondylolisthesis, surgical treatment is associated with significantly lower mortality and total medical payments at two years compared with nonsurgical treatment, according to research published online Jan.…
allnurses.com
Sarcoidosis: A Complex Disease Simplified
Specializes in Health writing, Pediatric health, ICU, ER. Sarcoidosis is a disease that can affect any organ in the body. It is characterized by abnormal inflammatory cells that form clumps, most commonly in the lungs, lymph nodes, and skin, but can affect the eyes, musculoskeletal system, nervous system, heart, liver, and kidneys; in that order of occurrence. These granulomas form in organs and can change the organ's structure and function. Sarcoidosis usually presents in one of two ways: acute, with symptoms lasting only a short time (usually 12-36 months), and chronic, in which patients require prolonged treatment and can be lifelong.
Medical News Today
What are the signs of liver damage?
Liver damage, or cirrhosis, may cause no symptoms in its early stages. Early signs may be nonspecific, such as nausea or fatigue. Later stages can lead to worsening symptoms such as jaundice, itchy skin, and swelling in the lower limbs. According to 2018 statistics,. adults in America have a liver...
GERD in Children Linked to Anemia, Iron Deficiency
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is associated with anemia or iron deficiency among children, according to a study published online Dec. 26 in Diagnostics.
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
Common Symptoms Of Pericarditis
The causes of pericarditis vary and cannot be precisely determined in every case. However, there are some symptoms most people should be aware of.
New treatment for auto-immune diseases in the works
Clinical trials using implants have already begun. The post New treatment for auto-immune diseases in the works appeared first on Talker.
Medical News Today
How do doctors diagnose heart failure?
To diagnose heart failure, a doctor will conduct a physical examination and ask about a person’s lifestyle habits, medical history, and family history. If they suspect heart failure, doctors will then order imaging and blood tests. Based on symptoms and any heart abnormalities, the healthcare team can classify the...
Medical News Today
What are some types of pain medication?
Various types of pain medication can treat different pain syndromes. Each drug treats specific types of pain, such as long lasting or short-term pain. Some pain medications are available over the counter (OTC) at the pharmacy. Stronger pain relievers require a doctor’s prescription. The right pain medication depends on several factors, such as the cause and intensity of pain.
2minutemedicine.com
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease associated with worse postoperative outcomes
1. Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) had lower survival rates and greater healthcare costs compared to patients without COPD following inpatient elective surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) continue to have an increased risk of complications and worse outcomes following surgery,...
