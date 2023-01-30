Read full article on original website
Akron teen gets life in prison for murdering man after dispute over a phone
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron teenager who murdered a man in his own home will spend the rest of his life in behind bars, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux sentenced now 18-year-old Jalen Butler of Bye Street to life...
Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting
AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
42-year-old man arrested in Lorain for violent crimes
LORAIN, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was arrested in Lorain on Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Randy Palos was taken into custody...
Man breaks into Jubilee Donuts, steals cash from register, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of forcing his way into Jubilee Donuts and stealing cash from the register is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The break in and theft happened at 2126 S. Main St. around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15,...
Man pleads guilty to murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Lexx Meeks, 28, killed Kalyn Moore and dumped her body in Hawley Park in East Cleveland. A person walking their dog found Moore’s body on Dec....
3 teen boys surrender to Fairview Park police after alleged pursuit involving stolen vehicle
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Three teen boys – ages 14 to 16 – surrendered to Fairview Park police following an alleged incident involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning. Police say it was around 4:55 a.m. when an officer on patrol “observed males dressed in black running...
U.S. Marshals arrest Lorain man wanted for multiple crimes
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested a 42-year-old Lorain man early Wednesday after what the U.S. Marshals said was a series of “escalating crimes of violence.”. Randy Palos was taken into custody without incident in the area of E. 33rd...
Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an...
Trial underway for man accused of killing 15-year-old Akron boy
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old Akron boy in 2022. D’Lawrence Scott was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, obstructing justice and domestic violence for the May 24,, 2022 murder of Jerry Davis.
Boardman mom charged after kids found alone outside
She was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday
Others Sentenced Following Shocking Morlock Torture, Killing Trial
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tying up some loose ends. More defendants have been sentenced out of the Jeremy Morlock criminal case, where victims were tortured and even killed in two separate Canton homes last year. Most notably, 34-year-old Mary Soliday was sentenced to 35 to 40-and-a-half...
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
Woman killed in Akron fire identified
One victim was killed and several people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening.
Warrensville Heights police seeking information on shooting that left a woman dead
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A woman is dead after a shooting that took place in Warrensville Heights last week. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident took place on Friday, January 27 at a...
Cleveland police: 30-year-old man shot on West 25th Street
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police told 3News that a 30-year-old man was shot...
Man charged with pulling gun on woman, breaking down her door
Alonzo Daniels, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence.
Man severely burned in Canton house fire
CANTON, Ohio — Canton Fire officials confirm a 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped inside of a burning home. Crews were called to a house fire along Seventh Street Northwest around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they moved in, they discovered the unresponsive...
FBI offers reward following bank robbery inside Giant Eagle in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a bank robbery happened inside a Giant Eagle in Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Canton Police say the incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at...
