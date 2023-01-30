ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

42-year-old man arrested in Lorain for violent crimes

LORAIN, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was arrested in Lorain on Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Randy Palos was taken into custody...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Lorain man wanted for multiple crimes

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested a 42-year-old Lorain man early Wednesday after what the U.S. Marshals said was a series of “escalating crimes of violence.”. Randy Palos was taken into custody without incident in the area of E. 33rd...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Trial underway for man accused of killing 15-year-old Akron boy

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old Akron boy in 2022. D’Lawrence Scott was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, obstructing justice and domestic violence for the May 24,, 2022 murder of Jerry Davis.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Others Sentenced Following Shocking Morlock Torture, Killing Trial

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tying up some loose ends. More defendants have been sentenced out of the Jeremy Morlock criminal case, where victims were tortured and even killed in two separate Canton homes last year. Most notably, 34-year-old Mary Soliday was sentenced to 35 to 40-and-a-half...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police: 30-year-old man shot on West 25th Street

CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police told 3News that a 30-year-old man was shot...
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

Man severely burned in Canton house fire

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Fire officials confirm a 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped inside of a burning home. Crews were called to a house fire along Seventh Street Northwest around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they moved in, they discovered the unresponsive...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy