Maine State

Related
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
Tax refund fraud in Maine pegged at $1M to $1.5M annually

(The Center Square) – Fraud linked to tax refunds occurs annually in Maine to the tune of about $1 million to $1.5 million, according to a state official. Jerome Gerard, director of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, recently discussed the challenges his agency faces annually – and what steps are being taken to cut down on fraudulent activity from hackers. Fraud was one of multiple issues Gerard...
Aroostook Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine

Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store....
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

