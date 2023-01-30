Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Tribes call for Utah legislators to pass bill to protect Native children
SALT LAKE CITY — Tribal leaders from around the state gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to call on Utah legislators to pass HB40, Utah’s version of the Indian Child Welfare Act, which they say protects Native American children from unnecessary removal from their families and tribes. “Am...
Opposition to new law banning transgender surgeries for Utah youth continues
The debate on Utah's Capitol hill continues, as some people show frustration over the passing of Senate Bill 16.
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Gov. Spencer Cox’s 2023 legislative goals
This week on Sunday Edition, Gov. Spencer Cox outlines his priorities for this year’s legislative session and his hope for the future of the state. The governor sits down with Deanie Wimmer to go over his agenda, budget proposal and the items he wants to see lawmakers tackle first. At the top of his list — investing in Utah’s future — future generations, teachers, housing and water conservation. Cox also discusses his historic tax relief proposal and how it can help Utahns and Utah families.
KUTV
Watchdog group claims Utah educators skirting rules on restricted topics
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Watchdog group Accuracy in Media has released a video featuring educators and administrators at several Utah school districts. AIM claimed the video shows these educators explain how they get around the rules when it comes to teaching restricted content like critical race theory. “Today’s installment...
Utah just banned gender-affirming healthcare for transgender kids. These 21 other states are considering similar bills in 2023.
Republican lawmakers across the country are proposing a flood of bills aiming to restrict or outright ban healthcare options for transgender youth.
gastronomicslc.com
Proposed Utah liquor law tweaks offer short term bar license fix
No sooner than I declare January’s liquor news a damp squib – Ben Winslow over at FOX13 drops this spicy preview of what we might expect from the 2023 omnibus liquor bill; the all singing, all dancing liquor legislation that will come into force this Summer. For some context, here’s what happened in 2022 and how the law of the land impacted you and your glass.
etvnews.com
Record-Breaking Snowpack Recorded in Utah
Plowing snow to open the Geyser Pass parking area. Forest Service image by Brian Murdock. The snowpack in Utah has been impressive this winter, which is great news considering that the state has experienced drought conditions for some time now. In the Manti-La Sal monthly newsletter, snowpack was highlighted for the Beehive State.
Idaho State Journal
Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion
HILDALE, Utah (AP) — The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that frigid night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in.
KSLTV
Celebrate Black History Month in Utah at these events
SALT LAKE CITY — Black history in the Beehive State dates back even longer than Latter-day Saint history in the area, predating the Saints’ arrival by almost 25 years. In fact, African Americans like James P. Beckworth and Jacob Dodson were a part of fur trapping and exploratory expeditions in the Utah territory. And three Black slaves — Green Flake, Oscar Crosby and Hark Lay — were among the group that arrived in Utah with Brigham Young in 1847. Issac James, Jane Manning and their sons arrived later that year; they were the first free Black pioneers to settle in the state. By 1850, the census listed 24 “free persons of color” and 26 Black slaves in Utah.
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: House Speaker Vote, GSL Bills, Utah’s New State Flag
This week on Sunday Edition, we look at the new congress in Washington, D.C. and the divided House Republicans who struggled for days to elect a new House speaker. Representative Chris Stewart walks us through the voting process, the GOP hold-outs, and the impact this has on the new congress getting to work. We also look at an emergency briefing calling on Utah lawmakers to take bold action to save the Great Salt Lake. Lead author, Ben Abbott, talks to us about the briefing and what researchers say lawmakers must do to prevent the lake from disappearing in the next five years. Plus, this month, state lawmakers will have the final vote on the new design for the new state flag. State Senator Daniel McCay is on the Utah State Flag task force and sponsored the State Flag Amendments bill. He walks us through the process of finding a new flag design that started two years ago and what is next in the process.
890kdxu.com
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
lnnnews.com
What Utah’s School Choice Bill Means for the Nation
The battle for school choice is picking up steam, with Utah Governor Spencer Cox making his state the third in the nation to enact a universal school choice program, not predicating vouchers on income, child cognitive impairment, or the quality of one’s local public education. Last June, not a single state in the union had universal school choice. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey took that first leap; National School Choice Week, which just ended, brought Iowa and now Utah on board as well.
kslnewsradio.com
Bill would allow individuals to become teachers without a bachelor’s degree
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the topics being discussed during the 2023 Utah Legislative Session is how to combat the teacher shortage around the state. A Utah lawmaker is proposing a bill that would allow individuals to become teachers through a certification program rather than the usual bachelor’s degree.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
ksl.com
Should pregnant women be able to use the HOV lane in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Stephanie Gricius knows what it's like to have to pull over to the side of the road because of pregnancy sickness. So with other expectant mothers in mind, the Eagle Mountain Republican is sponsoring a bill that she hopes will help them save time while also recognizing a fetus as a separate person.
Some beers may disappear from Utah store shelves
An annual bill on alcohol policy will add more bar licenses, but some beer brands could potentially disappear from grocery and convenience store shelves.
KSLTV
Food stamp fraud victims could be reimbursed due to new federal funding
OREM, Utah – In early January, Brian Lickey discovered someone was using his food stamps card for a spending spree in Arizona. “There are charges that landed within seconds or less than of each other,” Lickey said. The dozens of transactions quickly drained Lickey’s entire benefits balance in...
kjzz.com
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
ksl.com
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including 1 in Utah
NEW YORK — Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores, including one in Utah, as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy. These closures are in addition to the 150 closures Bed Bath and Beyond announced last August. Included in the new list are five buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics, plus several of the retailer's flagship-brand stores across the country.
