Isle Of Palms, SC

live5news.com

Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development. Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement. Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

I take issue with the sweeping generalizations

It is Saturday, early, and I’m in my grey-painted study. I have my coffee and a view of several portraits done of me, my wife, and a long-dead ancestor. The last portrait is slowly losing its image, falling particles forming a layer of dust on the bottom of the frame.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
CHARLESTON, SC
wateronline.com

Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage

After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina

South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
CHARLESTON, SC
gsabizwire.com

Truliant Plans Rapid Growth In S.C. Upstate With More Than 10 Locations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Truliant Federal Credit Union announced plans for four new branch locations in Upstate South Carolina in the next three years, with a goal of more than ten locations when its rapid regional expansion is complete. The four new locations are in addition to two previously announced...
GREENVILLE, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Oyster Shell Recycling Programs Offer a Coastal Cure

For many in the South, winter’s biggest highlight is peak oyster season. The sweet, briny meat captured between two shells is at its fullest potential these next few months. But what happens once those shells are shucked? Many states across the Southeast now have an answer: oyster shell recycling. From Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Foundation to the Galveston Bay Foundation in Texas, oyster shell recycling centers are now prevalent along coastlines, with many communities collecting millions of pounds each year in order to divert shells from landfills and place them back in the water in a constructive way. In South Carolina, which boasts half a million acres of salt marsh, the most of the Atlantic states, there are more than 30 collection sites for oyster shell recycling, thanks in part to SCORE, or the South Carolina Oyster Recycling Enhancement program.
TEXAS STATE
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Named One of America’s Most Dangerous States… AGAIN!

Well, what can you say when it comes to this one? Be mindful, this is just a report of the state overall. There are tons of areas in every state that are rough and some areas that are perfectly fine. Let’s just get that out of the way before we dive into this information. Wondering if you live in one of America’s most dangerous states? Or maybe you already know. From the news, we see horror stories when it comes to some states, but things can truly happen anywhere. Some states may be more frequent than others.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
97X

South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Portion of Savannah Hwy. drainage project breaking ground in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in the Avondale and Byrnes Downs area will soon be able to walk to commercial areas regardless of the weather. City of Charleston officials say a new drainage project breaking ground this week will decrease sidewalk flooding, reconnecting the commercial district with area neighborhoods. This...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Community Policy