Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
The 12 Best South Carolina Islands to Visit
Whether you’re intrigued by pirate lore, love exploring salt marshes, fancy a birdwatching holiday or just need a stress-free escape where wild horses run free, these 12 best South Carolina islands deliver.
live5news.com
Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development. Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement. Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.
yourislandnews.com
I take issue with the sweeping generalizations
It is Saturday, early, and I’m in my grey-painted study. I have my coffee and a view of several portraits done of me, my wife, and a long-dead ancestor. The last portrait is slowly losing its image, falling particles forming a layer of dust on the bottom of the frame.
live5news.com
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
wateronline.com
Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage
After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina
South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
gsabizwire.com
Truliant Plans Rapid Growth In S.C. Upstate With More Than 10 Locations
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Truliant Federal Credit Union announced plans for four new branch locations in Upstate South Carolina in the next three years, with a goal of more than ten locations when its rapid regional expansion is complete. The four new locations are in addition to two previously announced...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thelocalpalate.com
Oyster Shell Recycling Programs Offer a Coastal Cure
For many in the South, winter’s biggest highlight is peak oyster season. The sweet, briny meat captured between two shells is at its fullest potential these next few months. But what happens once those shells are shucked? Many states across the Southeast now have an answer: oyster shell recycling. From Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Foundation to the Galveston Bay Foundation in Texas, oyster shell recycling centers are now prevalent along coastlines, with many communities collecting millions of pounds each year in order to divert shells from landfills and place them back in the water in a constructive way. In South Carolina, which boasts half a million acres of salt marsh, the most of the Atlantic states, there are more than 30 collection sites for oyster shell recycling, thanks in part to SCORE, or the South Carolina Oyster Recycling Enhancement program.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Named One of America’s Most Dangerous States… AGAIN!
Well, what can you say when it comes to this one? Be mindful, this is just a report of the state overall. There are tons of areas in every state that are rough and some areas that are perfectly fine. Let’s just get that out of the way before we dive into this information. Wondering if you live in one of America’s most dangerous states? Or maybe you already know. From the news, we see horror stories when it comes to some states, but things can truly happen anywhere. Some states may be more frequent than others.
South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
live5news.com
Portion of Savannah Hwy. drainage project breaking ground in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in the Avondale and Byrnes Downs area will soon be able to walk to commercial areas regardless of the weather. City of Charleston officials say a new drainage project breaking ground this week will decrease sidewalk flooding, reconnecting the commercial district with area neighborhoods. This...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
live5news.com
Report: Charleston Co. 911 Center receives more than 45,000 hang-up calls in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new report is showing just how many 911 hang-up calls Charleston County received last year. The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center received 50,001 “open line” calls and 45,204 hang-ups in 2022. Hang-up calls were up 70% from the prior year. It happened...
live5news.com
$75 million to go toward I-526 expansion, Charleston Co. Council approves
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Millions of dollars will come from Charleston County Council to go towards the I-526 expansion after Tuesday night’s approval. This money will come from the first half-cent sales tax that the county approved back in 2004. This is the second time Charleston County Council has...
1 South Carolina Restaurant Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023
Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat, including one restaurant in South Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?
Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
