ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home

SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.

HOLMDEL, NJ: According to Holmdel Police, on Wednesday evening in Holmdel, a robbery took place at a private residence. One suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. Officers are searching for a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male, about 5'8" tall, wearing a neon yellow construction jacket and a bucket hat. The robbery took place in the northern side of Holmdel, and a heavy police presence is now in the neighborhood where Windswept Road and Sage Street. If you see someone matching this description, do not approach them.  Call the Holmdel Police immediately at 732-946-4400. Do not approach the suspect. This comes the day after an armed robbery in Holmdel.  Kay Jewelers robbed at gunpoint in Holmdel.     
HOLMDEL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hit-run kills 5-year-old — Newark, NJ area known for gangsters on speeding ATVs

NEWARK — A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and younger sister were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating. 
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verbal Sparring on Train Turns Into Fisticuffs That Spilled Onto Main Street, Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said. The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense." On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street. A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train. "The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured." The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment. The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said. Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene. A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified.  Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Informations Sought in Shooting Death of Jersey City Man

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Gun violence claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in the most northerly portion of Jersey City Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. The man, identified as Rafael Gomez, was shot dead on Summit Avenue a block off of Kennedy Boulevard near where Paterson Plank Road crosses into Jersey City. One block south of the Union City boundary, the neighborhood is mostly residential with a few car repair shops, a Dominos pizza, local bakery, laundromats and strip mall including a Walgreens, auto supply store and McDonald's. Local police said the area is not known for gang activity or gun violence, and day workers tend to wait for construction and other jobs on the corner of Summit and Secaucus Road a block away. Members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area at approximately 9:35 p.m. on the day of the incident and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.  All information will be kept confidential.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy