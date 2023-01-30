Read full article on original website
Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home
SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead in SUV outside her home: Police
Police say they found Eunice Dwumfour inside her SUV outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Senior citizen robs Holmdel, NJ jewelry store at gunpoint
HOLMDEL – He's not retired from a life of crime. A masked man believed to be in his 70s held up a Kay Jewelers at gunpoint on Tuesday night, demanding all the men's gold. Holmdel police said the man entered the store on the northbound side of Route 35 around 6:30 p.m.
Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ: According to Holmdel Police, on Wednesday evening in Holmdel, a robbery took place at a private residence. One suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. Officers are searching for a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male, about 5'8" tall, wearing a neon yellow construction jacket and a bucket hat. The robbery took place in the northern side of Holmdel, and a heavy police presence is now in the neighborhood where Windswept Road and Sage Street. If you see someone matching this description, do not approach them. Call the Holmdel Police immediately at 732-946-4400. Do not approach the suspect. This comes the day after an armed robbery in Holmdel. Kay Jewelers robbed at gunpoint in Holmdel.
Map of targets found in Bloomfield, NJ synagogue firebomber’s home, officials say
CLIFTON — Investigators found flammable items and a concerning map when they searched the home of a man charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue early Sunday morning, according to federal prosecutors. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, appeared in Newark federal court on one count of attempted use...
Cops find loaded gun in NJ college dorm after woman reports being choked
TEANECK — A Farleigh Dickinson student faces assault and terroristic threat charges after police found a loaded weapon in his dorm during an investigation into the assault of a woman. Teaneck police said a woman on Monday reported two incidents with Kawan Joseph, 21, of Brooklyn, that happened Dec....
Armed Holmdel, NJ man faces criminal charges after 8-hour standoff with police
HOLMDEL — A 46–year-old township man faced a handful of criminal charges after a domestic dispute turned into an eight-hour armed standoff with police, which did end peacefully. Brian Piscopo, of Holmdel, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of...
Ocean County, NJ man indicted, left dead wife in the street, cops say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
Hit-run kills 5-year-old — Newark, NJ area known for gangsters on speeding ATVs
NEWARK — A 5-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and younger sister were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
Suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple arrested
A suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend has been arrested.
Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating.
N.J. man beaten in county jail for refusing to wear strait jacket, lawsuit says
A Hackensack man who was formerly in custody at the Bergen County Jail has filed a lawsuit claiming was severely beaten and suffered a collapsed lung for refusing to wear a strait jacket. Valmir Xhemajli, 34, claims in court papers two sheriff’s officers assaulted him on Oct. 5, 2021, when...
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Verbal Sparring on Train Turns Into Fisticuffs That Spilled Onto Main Street, Glen Rock
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said. The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense." On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street. A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train. "The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured." The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment. The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said. Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene. A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified. Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
Ocean County Man Indicted For Murdering Wife
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Lacey Township man has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road, officials said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River was charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resident’s Summonses from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Stumps Attorneys
Two summons by a Lakewood resident has attorneys bewildered. Several weeks ago, a Lakewood resident opened his mailbox to find a letter stating he failed to appear in court. The letter stated he had two pending tickets. However, these alleged incidents never occurred, but the resident is having a hard...
25-Year-Old Morristown Woman Missing For Nearly A Month: Prosecutor
A 25-year-old Morristown woman with New York ties has been missing for nearly a month, authorities say. Imani Glover was last seen by a family member with another woman near 239 West 15th Street in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Tuesday release.
Rejecting plan to demolish Catholic church was legal, N.J. officials say in response to lawsuit
Asbury Park officials are firing back after claims they illegally rejected a real estate developer’s plans last summer to demolish the historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision in its place, according to recent court filings. In response to a lawsuit brought by JLD Investment Group, Asbury...
Informations Sought in Shooting Death of Jersey City Man
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Gun violence claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in the most northerly portion of Jersey City Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. The man, identified as Rafael Gomez, was shot dead on Summit Avenue a block off of Kennedy Boulevard near where Paterson Plank Road crosses into Jersey City. One block south of the Union City boundary, the neighborhood is mostly residential with a few car repair shops, a Dominos pizza, local bakery, laundromats and strip mall including a Walgreens, auto supply store and McDonald's. Local police said the area is not known for gang activity or gun violence, and day workers tend to wait for construction and other jobs on the corner of Summit and Secaucus Road a block away. Members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area at approximately 9:35 p.m. on the day of the incident and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here. All information will be kept confidential.
