cityofbasketballlove.com
Harper helps St. Joe's Prep finish strong over Judge
NORTH PHILADELPHIA — When Jalen Harper gets headed toward the rim, his St. Joe’s Prep teammates wait with suspense to see what will come next. “It’s really fun because he’s so creative,” junior Tristen Guillouette said. “I don’t know if he’s going to dunk it. I don’t know if he’ll get an and-one. I don’t know if he’s just gonna lay the ball up real, real tough in two people’s faces. He’s definitely got a lot of tricks in his bag. When I see him get to the basket, my eyes kind of light up like, ‘What’s he gonna do?’”
cityofbasketballlove.com
Johnson's big day powers Shipley girls into FSL semifinals
The first-year Shipley girls’ coach, who came to the Philadelphia area from Linden Hall School for Girls in Lititz (Pa.), took over a program with a proud history, winning four PAISAA state championships in the 2010s, though the Gators had lost the mantle of Friends’ League powerhouse to Westtown, with Friends’ Central and George School on the rise.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Neumann-Goretti holds off Roman Catholic to jump in PCL driver's seat
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA — There was no place to park. There was no place to move in the cyclone-fenced lot behind Neumann-Goretti High School. And this was two hours before the titanic Catholic League tilt between the host Saints and Roman Catholic Friday night. If you got in, it was...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Archbishop Carroll puts together massive comeback over Devon Prep
When Carroll assistant Mike Richards was sent off with a double technical, arguing a no-call under the basket, Devon Prep extended the lead out to 14 points, all the momentum seemingly on its side. But the Patriots, spurred on by Richards’ fire, flipped the script. “It definitely turned a...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Harrington, Hatboro-Horsham spoil Quakertown's playoff hopes
HORSHAM – Among the players on Hatboro-Horsham’s girls’ basketball team, Leah Harrington is the outlier. While many of the Hatters call soccer, softball or another sport their primary pursuit, the senior guard is the rare basketball-only athlete and bears the responsibilities that come along with it. Wins haven’t come as readily as the team would have liked this year, but playing with some of her best friends for the last time keeps Harrington going.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Downingtown West boys beat WC East, wrap up Ches-Mont National
Joseph Santoliquito (@JSantoliquito) — WEST CHESTER — The distance extends to almost a year now, though it’s not exactly something the Downingtown West Whippets are ready to let go of anytime soon. They remember what it was like losing the Ches-Mont League championship to West Chester East—and then...
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Salem County, NJ, Mom of 5 Dies After Hitting Car Head-on in PA
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christine Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 AM when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
Skull found in Pennsylvania identified as missing New Jersey man from 1984
The skull of a man found in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River in Morrisville has been linked to a missing Trenton man from 1984, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced on Monday.
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
Almost Done? This New Pizza Joint in Marlton Just Put Their Temporary Sign Up
Last year, we got word that Singas Pizza was coming to the Plaza 73 Shops in Marlton New Jersey (right next to Sushi Kingdom). It's replacing the now-closed Mods Up Vapor Supply CBD shop, which closed its doors in 2020. Now, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham,...
Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report
Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be pic…
Pair of 17-year-old teens shot, 1 dead in Bridgeton, NJ
BRIDGETON — An early morning shooting has left one teenager dead and another in the hospital. Cops responding to a call for a shooting in the area of the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m. Sunday found one 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Hit & Run Accident On Princeton Ave
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on Princeton Avenue Tuesday night. The accident happened just after 6:30 Pm across from the exit to the Capital Plaza. The man was left laying on the ground when two motorists stopped to help the man. The man was transported to Capital Health Trauma center. Police are searching for the vehicle that struck the man.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for at least a dozen years for his involvement in a gun trafficking organization that used straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms to others in a three-county area. Tyrone V. Gresham, 26, of the...
ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
