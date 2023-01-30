NORTH PHILADELPHIA — When Jalen Harper gets headed toward the rim, his St. Joe’s Prep teammates wait with suspense to see what will come next. “It’s really fun because he’s so creative,” junior Tristen Guillouette said. “I don’t know if he’s going to dunk it. I don’t know if he’ll get an and-one. I don’t know if he’s just gonna lay the ball up real, real tough in two people’s faces. He’s definitely got a lot of tricks in his bag. When I see him get to the basket, my eyes kind of light up like, ‘What’s he gonna do?’”

