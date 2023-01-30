ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofbasketballlove.com

Harper helps St. Joe's Prep finish strong over Judge

NORTH PHILADELPHIA — When Jalen Harper gets headed toward the rim, his St. Joe’s Prep teammates wait with suspense to see what will come next. “It’s really fun because he’s so creative,” junior Tristen Guillouette said. “I don’t know if he’s going to dunk it. I don’t know if he’ll get an and-one. I don’t know if he’s just gonna lay the ball up real, real tough in two people’s faces. He’s definitely got a lot of tricks in his bag. When I see him get to the basket, my eyes kind of light up like, ‘What’s he gonna do?’”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Johnson's big day powers Shipley girls into FSL semifinals

The first-year Shipley girls’ coach, who came to the Philadelphia area from Linden Hall School for Girls in Lititz (Pa.), took over a program with a proud history, winning four PAISAA state championships in the 2010s, though the Gators had lost the mantle of Friends’ League powerhouse to Westtown, with Friends’ Central and George School on the rise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Archbishop Carroll puts together massive comeback over Devon Prep

When Carroll assistant Mike Richards was sent off with a double technical, arguing a no-call under the basket, Devon Prep extended the lead out to 14 points, all the momentum seemingly on its side. But the Patriots, spurred on by Richards’ fire, flipped the script. “It definitely turned a...
DEVON, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Harrington, Hatboro-Horsham spoil Quakertown's playoff hopes

HORSHAM – Among the players on Hatboro-Horsham’s girls’ basketball team, Leah Harrington is the outlier. While many of the Hatters call soccer, softball or another sport their primary pursuit, the senior guard is the rare basketball-only athlete and bears the responsibilities that come along with it. Wins haven’t come as readily as the team would have liked this year, but playing with some of her best friends for the last time keeps Harrington going.
HORSHAM, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Downingtown West boys beat WC East, wrap up Ches-Mont National

Joseph Santoliquito (@JSantoliquito) — WEST CHESTER — The distance extends to almost a year now, though it’s not exactly something the Downingtown West Whippets are ready to let go of anytime soon. They remember what it was like losing the Ches-Mont League championship to West Chester East—and then...
WEST CHESTER, PA
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report

Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be pic…
LANSDALE, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Hit & Run Accident On Princeton Ave

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on Princeton Avenue Tuesday night. The accident happened just after 6:30 Pm across from the exit to the Capital Plaza. The man was left laying on the ground when two motorists stopped to help the man. The man was transported to Capital Health Trauma center. Police are searching for the vehicle that struck the man.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman

OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Philly

ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy