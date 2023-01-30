Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Districts delay classes on Thursday due to winter weather event
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio have delayed and canceled classes for Thursday due to extremely icy and dangerous conditions in the morning. Districts that have canceled class for February 2:. Blanco ISD. Boerne ISD. Center Point ISD. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD. Doss School. Fredericksburg ISD. Hays CISD.
Several local districts close, delay classes amid winter storm
With Winter Storm Warnings issued in Central Texas, some school districts are changing their schedules this week.
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
Comal ISD announces campus closures, New Braunfels ISD monitoring conditions
Comal ISD canceled all after-school events, activities and games for Jan. 31 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Winter weather is sweeping through Central Texas, causing closures at some local school districts. After reviewing the forecasted weather and road conditions...
KSAT 12
These school districts and colleges have announced closures, delays due to winter weather
Some school districts in the Hill Country have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday due to the winter storm. On Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country. KSAT meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and many have decided to cancel or delay school. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The...
Riverchase Pressure Zone near Gruene under NBU boil water notice
NBU issued the notice to customers in the Riverchase Pressure Zone.
As school campuses closed Tuesday, one San Antonio district remained open
SAN ANTONIO — As winter weather pushed through Tuesday, nearly all school districts in Bexar County closed due to frigid conditions. Canceled classes kept some parents home from work to watch their kids who suddenly had the day off. Siblings Crew and Bay Brown weren't sad about staying home from school after Northside Independent School District closed campuses.
KTSA
Winter Storm Warning for San Antonio region extended, several schools cancel classes for Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Winter Storm Warning has been extended to cover several more Texas counties until 6 A.M. Thursday. A significant ice storm is still in the forecast for much of the region until late Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says periods of light to...
Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need
Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
Bulverde H-E-B forced to close due to power outage in winter storm
Will your store be closing early?
Boil water notice issued for some New Braunfels customers; water station now open
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for customers in the New Braunfels area. The New Braunfels Utilities issued the notice to NBU customers within the Riverchase Pressure Zone. Officials say the pressure of the system within this area has fallen below 20 psi due...
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
DFW Area School Closures & Delays For Monday and Tuesday
We will continue updating this article as school districts update their plans and make announcements. All Arlington ISD after-school activities, including after-school care provided at the elementary schools, are canceled for today, January 30. We will continue to monitor the weather and send updates to Arlington ISD families by email and text message as well as post here on Facebook and Twitter. For more visit: https://www.aisd.net/winter-weather.
CBS Austin
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
jambroadcasting.com
Kerrville Remains Under Winter Storm Warning
Per the National Weather Service, a heavier round of freezing rain and embedded light sleet will continue through Wednesday morning, with the heaviest icing impacting across most of the Hill Country and into the I-35 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Kerrville through Thursday morning. According to...
LIVE BLOG: Freezing weather causing power outages
Freezing weather continues Tuesday -- expected to last until Thursday -- causing traffic hazards and school closures.
Austin ISD, Central Texas schools closing Thursday amid mass outage
The National Weather Service winter storm warning extends to 6 a.m. on Thursday.
mySanAntonio.com
