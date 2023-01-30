Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
birminghamtimes.com
‘We Were Saying Our Vows, And Putting The Rings On, It Was Real’ Love
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
birminghamtimes.com
The Business of Shelley Stewart: ‘Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back’
Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
Inside Pizza Grace, Birmingham’s pizza joint honored by James Beard Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Whether by fork or by finger, some of the nation’s best pizza pies are now up for grabs at local pizza joint Pizza Grace, according to the “Oscars” of the food world. Last week, Pizza Grace was named as a semifinalist for “Best New Restaurant” at the 2023 James Beard Awards. […]
cahabasun.com
‘Bring it back as Velma’s’: Iconic Trussville karaoke bar prepping for comeback
Tammy and Royce Butler had long wanted to open a business in Trussville. They explored locations. When nothing was working out, the couple, married since 2011, tabled the idea. Then, one day not long ago, the couple was driving along U.S. 11 and spotted a small, handwritten “For Rent” sign. It was in front of the former Velma’s bar.
Shelby Reporter
SCAC hosts Helen Keller Art Show, Robin Nance Metz Art Competition
COLUMBIANA – Local residents currently have the opportunity to observe a variety of art pieces from students all over the state in the latest art galleries at the Shelby County Arts Council. The Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama is back at SCAC. The gallery displays pieces from throughout...
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
birminghammommy.com
Where to get a King Cake in Birmingham this Mardi Gras
It’s time to get your King Cake! The King Cake ‘season’ traditionally starts on January 6th in honor of Epiphany. New Orleans Residents host parties centered around the King Cake from Epiphany to Mardi Gras. It is said that if King Cake is eaten outside of the season, it can bring bad luck and rain on the day of the Mardi Gras Celebration. Wondering where in Birmingham you can pick up your very own bit of tasty goodness? Here are some options!
wbrc.com
New bowling and entertainment center coming to Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks in Hoover could be getting a new bowling and entertainment center. Discussions are happening now to possibly bring in 810 Billiards and Bowling to the old Whole Foods on Highway 31. This could be the first 810 Billiards & Bowling location in the state of Alabama.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham YMCA to host Mardi Gras themed event
PELHAM – Mardi Gras fun and celebration will occur at the Pelham YMCA on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. for the first Movie at the Square event. This is the first Movie at the Square for the Pelham YMCA, but the second Mardi Gras themed event. Mardi Gras themed crafts will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6 p.m.
Internet Imposter Gives Alabama Football a Bad Name
The Alabama Crimson Tide. The gold standard of college football. Yes, yes, I know the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and the program in Athens is currently on top, but Tuscaloosa has been and always will be "Where Champions are Made". Alabama head coach Nick Saban has won six...
Shelby Reporter
UM Theatre Department wins four regional awards
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo’s Theatre Department won big as it brought home four 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards this month, which are awarded to the best in regional productions, touring shows and more. The university’s wins included: Best Play winner “Anon(ymous),” Best Musical winner “A New Brain,”...
‘We lost everything:’ Owners, customers describe loss after fire at The Stillery
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved Lincoln bar and grill is closed indefinitely after a fire broke out Sunday night. The loss of The Stillery along I-20 is devastating for both the owners as well as their customers who described it as a second home. It may have only been open for two years, but […]
tourcounsel.com
Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama
Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers Spain Park 6-foot-6 edge-rusher Jared Smith
Jared Smith earned an offer from Alabama Monday, adding impressive list of offers. Smith is a product of Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he is projected to be in the discussion for a five-star rating. More than 15...
CBS 42 House Calls: Vaccine formula changes, avoiding skin damage at nail salon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses COVID vaccine formula changes and how you can avoid skin damage at the nail salon. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
Shelby Reporter
Asbury UMC prepares for Giggles and Grace consignment sale
NORTH SHELBY – Asbury United Methodist Church is preparing to host the 16th annual children’s consignment sale, Giggles and Grace, slated for Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11 at the church. The sale features both baby and child consignment items. The 2022 sale generated roughly $140,000 in...
Where UAB football stands before National Signing Day
National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away and the UAB football program is set for a historic haul under new head coach Trent Dilfer. The Blazers lost 21 seniors from last year’s unit, the final team of the Bill Clark era, and almost half of that number have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2022 season, but early signing day saw UAB sign a large group of prep players and have since had a bevy of commitments from the transfer portal.
Comments / 0