Giant sea creatures made of recycled beach trash wash onto Galveston Island in must-see new exhibit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houstononthecheap.com
Things to do in Galveston This Weekend of February 3, 2023 include Da Chicken Run 2023, Menardi Gras, and more!
Here are our top things to do in Galveston this weekend of February 3, 2023: Da Chicken Run 2023 at Tin Cup’s Caddyshack, Menardi Gras at the 1838 Menard House, The 60th Anniversary of The Romeros, and lots more!. The Galveston Calendar of Events 2023 is full of exciting...
You Can Enjoy A Fancy Meal Inside A Texas Aircraft Hangar & The Open Bar Beats First Class
If you’re into fancy dinners, open bars, endless wine, and want to eat where no one has before, a unique dining experience is coming to Texas, and you must be aware that many planes will be around you. Organized by the website Fever Up, The Spot is an event...
fox26houston.com
Galveston residents say apartments made them violently sick
Residents say they developed a violent cough shortly after they noticed workers at the apartment sandblasting the area. The complaints have now been elevated to city officials.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
papercitymag.com
Stunning Two-Story Condo In The River Oaks High-Rise Announces the Arrival of CASA Companies — This is No Ordinary $7.5 Million Home
Casa Companies' townhouse residence in The River Oaks serves as a showcase for the full-service residential and commercial entity. (Photo by Divya Pande) With a new name and a broader focus, CASA Companies, formerly CASA Houston, is introducing its luxury full-service operation today by opening the doors to the firm’s magnificent showcase residence in The River Oaks condominiums.
'They destroyed it' | Woman calls for city of Galveston to pay for damage done to home during SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston family is demanding answers after their home was damaged in a SWAT raid last month. On Wednesday, the family and their attorneys asked for the city of Galveston to pay for the damages and publicly apologize for the raid. They want those things done by Friday.
cw39.com
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'
HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
Click2Houston.com
These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers
HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
Monumental new sculptures by renowned 9/11 artist take root at Texas Botanic Garden
Here is something new for Texas travelers who enjoy exploring art in nature. An intriguing new collection of sculptures called "Intertwined: Exploring Nature's Networks," by renowned artist Steve Tobin, opened at the Houston Botanic Garden on January 28.Tobin's collection of pieces soar and wind and unfold against the backdrop of the gardens paths and trees, connecting the bronze, glass, ceramic, and steel sculptures to the landscape.The connection is important for Tobin, an artist who may be most well known for his Trinity Root, a memorial that was cast from the roots of the tree that protected one of New...
Looters steal from Pasadena resident's home, destroyed in last week's EF3 tornado
A woman, who ABC13 helped reunite with her dog, Coco, told Eyewitness News it feels like every time she moves one step forward, something pushes her two steps back.
One Green Planet
Petition: Make Sure This Animal Abuser is Never Allowed Near Animals Again
Animal cruelty investigators rescued 26 neglected animals from a filthy home in Houston, Texas. Dogs and cats were without food, water, or veterinary care, and were living in a home filled with trash, feces, urine, and roaches. Many of the animals were tied up, emaciated, living in tiny cages, and suffering from health problems. The owner of the property is being charged with animal cruelty but more needs to be done. Please sign this petition to make sure this animal abuser is never allowed near animals again!
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Family, subject of erroneous warrant demand apology from city of Galveston after botched raid
The family demands that the city covers the thousands of dollars worth of damage to their home and medical bills from glass piercing their feet and knees.
KHOU
Law requires Houston dog, cat owners to microchip their pets; where to get free chips
The grace period for the 2022 law that makes the microchips mandatory ends on Wednesday. BARC is offering three chances to get them free and avoid fines.
Microchipping mandatory for all Houston dogs and cats starting on Feb. 1
A year-long grace period ends on Wednesday after the Houston City Council passed an ordinance in 2022. Here's how you can get a free microchip if your pet still needs one.
House destroyed in fire sparked by space heater on Houston's southside, firefighters say
A woman was sleeping when the flames woke her up. Thankfully, she was able to get out safely. She told firefighters her space heater caught the couch on fire.
houstonpublicmedia.org
If your pet isn’t microchipped yet, you have until February 1 in Houston
Starting Wednesday, Houston dog and cat owners will be required by law to microchip their pets. Around this time last year, Houston City Council approved a city ordinance that pertained to the welfare of animals by adding the mandatory micro-chipping ordinance but allowed for a year-long grace period. Cory Stottlemyer...
Microchips mandatory for Houston pets; How to get free chips, avoid $100 fines
HOUSTON — It’s probably every dog or cat owner’s worst nightmare: your pet goes missing and you can't find them anywhere. It happens all the time, especially during severe weather or holidays with fireworks. “You could be the best pet owner in the world, but when a...
Locally owned Heirloom Cafe and Market features store, restaurant
The bacon cheeseburger comes with roasted potatoes and coleslaw. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) After years of running a food truck called Picnic On The Green, owner and Tomball resident Carrie Roper opened Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball in July. “It’s the first time we’ve done a restaurant,” Roper said. “We’ve...
CultureMap Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://fortworth.culturemap.com/
Comments / 1