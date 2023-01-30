ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston soars in new list of best U.S. cities for family-friendly vacations

Houstonians looking to create lasting memories with their families don’t need to look further than their own city. In a new report from lawn care company Lawn Love, Houston scored No. 8 in the top 10 Best Cities for Kid-Friendly Vacations.200 of America’s largest cities were ranked using 23 metrics, including affordability, family-friendly accommodations, attractions, transportation options, and more. Houston was classified as the third safest city for kid-friendly vacations, and earned the No. 6 spot in the category of “getting around” or ease of transportation.In the category of most amusement and theme parks, Houston ranked No. 5 in a...
Houston's Top Chef Season 18 finalist and former Olympian packs her knives for Season 20 in London

A Houston chef has packed her knives and gone to London. Dawn Burrell will be one of the 16 competitors on Top Chef's 20th season, Bravo announced.Burrell, who reached the finals of Top Chef season 18 in Portland, Oregon, earned a James Beard semifinalist nomination for her work at downtown restaurant Kulture. The former Olympian-turned-chef will open Late August, a restaurant that explores the intersection of African and Asians cuisines, in the Ion mixed-use development later this spring.“I’m a natural competitor, so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to compete on the Top Chef stage again to try to bring...
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

