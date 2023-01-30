ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

LB 535 would help voters obtain IDs, require mail-in ballots be notarized

AXTELL, Neb. — This year Nebraska state senators will debate multiple important bills, including one which requires those requesting early mail-in ballots to send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic identification issued to the voter.”. LB 535 was...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes

LINCOLN — An amendment to a proposed voter ID law, one that calls for mail-in voters to see a notary, was among points that drew fire during a public hearing Wednesday that stretched nearly six hours. “It’s full of flaws and bureaucratic B.S.,” Jaden Perkins, a North Omaha community organizer with the Heartland Workers Center, […] The post Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmakers consider creative solutions to teacher shortage

Retention bonuses, student loan forgiveness and alternative certification are just some of the proposed solutions lawmakers are pondering to address Nebraska's teacher shortage. The Legislature's Education Committee reviewed a series of bills Monday that offered creative ideas for fixing a stubborn workforce problem that's forcing schools to leave positions vacant.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Scam Alert: Protect those with Alzheimer’s from fraud

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Better Business Bureau is teaming up with the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to help protect those with Alzheimer's or dementia from fraud. Josh Planos with the BBB has more. Whether you’re a caregiver, or a loved one or someone experiencing dementia,...
NEBRASKA STATE
telecompetitor.com

Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator

Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Sara Kirkley

Sara Kirkley joined the NTV News team with seven years of experience covering central Nebraska. You can see her behind the anchor desk every morning on Good Morning Nebraska and during NTV News at Noon. Sara started her broadcasting career producing at KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, while going to...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Gov. Pillen appoints Lancaster County Election Commissioner

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen appointed Todd Wiltgen as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, effective Feb. 13. Wiltgen replaces former election commissioner Dave Shively, who retired on Jan. 20. “Todd is familiar with election processes, having run for office himself and in his prior roles serving...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots

LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy