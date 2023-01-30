Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska parents could get alerts about potentially dangerous child care workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A measure that would make sure you’re notified about potentially dangerous employees at your kid’s child care center will be discussed this Thursday. You’d be alerted when a worker is placed on the child abuse and neglect registry if it passes. Right...
doniphanherald.com
Proposed new limit on local school spending sparks concern during Nebraska legislative hearing
Proposed legislation to place a 3% limit on annual increases in local school district spending attracted strong support Wednesday from Gov. Jim Pillen and agricultural spokesmen while prompting concerns from school representatives who pointed to increased inflationary costs and current teacher shortages. The spending limit could be exceeded with an...
foxnebraska.com
LB 535 would help voters obtain IDs, require mail-in ballots be notarized
AXTELL, Neb. — This year Nebraska state senators will debate multiple important bills, including one which requires those requesting early mail-in ballots to send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic identification issued to the voter.”. LB 535 was...
Nebraska educators and parents clash over proposed 'Parental Bill of Rights'
For years now classrooms and school board meetings have become the front lines of a clash between career educators and conservative parents.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes
LINCOLN — An amendment to a proposed voter ID law, one that calls for mail-in voters to see a notary, was among points that drew fire during a public hearing Wednesday that stretched nearly six hours. “It’s full of flaws and bureaucratic B.S.,” Jaden Perkins, a North Omaha community organizer with the Heartland Workers Center, […] The post Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers consider creative solutions to teacher shortage
Retention bonuses, student loan forgiveness and alternative certification are just some of the proposed solutions lawmakers are pondering to address Nebraska's teacher shortage. The Legislature's Education Committee reviewed a series of bills Monday that offered creative ideas for fixing a stubborn workforce problem that's forcing schools to leave positions vacant.
WOWT
Omaha teachers union gives statement ahead of ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ legislative hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Nebraska Legislature’s education committee will hear testimony as more than a dozen senators push to pass a school transparency bill that includes a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ - LB374. Senator Dave Murman introduced the bill earlier this month as a...
nebraskaexaminer.com
State employees union approves labor contract granting raises of up to 10%-27%
LINCOLN — State workers have ratified a new labor contract that contains the largest salary increases in at least 35 years, a contract aimed at filling critical job vacancies. Gov. Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) announced the approval of the labor agreement, which would...
1011now.com
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them on www.NebraskaLostCash.gov. Murante said the search only takes a moment and is totally free. Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in...
2 Norfolk brothers helping their community with transportation
In early January, North Fork Area Transit suspended its services because it could no longer afford operations, but there are dozens of people in need of transportation.
klkntv.com
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
NebraskaTV
Scam Alert: Protect those with Alzheimer’s from fraud
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Better Business Bureau is teaming up with the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to help protect those with Alzheimer's or dementia from fraud. Josh Planos with the BBB has more. Whether you’re a caregiver, or a loved one or someone experiencing dementia,...
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator
Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
foxnebraska.com
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers paid family and medical leave proposal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s a new effort in the Legislature to mandate paid family and medical leave in Nebraska. “Family medical leave is a tool to recruit workers with young families,” said Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who introduced the bill. Under the Paid Family and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature weighs proposal to limit growth in schools’ property tax revenue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A bill before the Legislature’s Revenue Committee would limit the money school districts receive from property taxes. Sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese, LB 589 would cap the annual increase in a district’s property tax revenue at 3%. “We continue to have a property...
1011now.com
Gov. Pillen appoints Lancaster County Election Commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen appointed Todd Wiltgen as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, effective Feb. 13. Wiltgen replaces former election commissioner Dave Shively, who retired on Jan. 20. “Todd is familiar with election processes, having run for office himself and in his prior roles serving...
KETV.com
Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots
LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...
