Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
50 Cent and Cam’ron Argue Live on Hot 97 – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 1, 2007: As 50 Cent was promoting his third studio album, Curtis, in 2007, the Queens, N.Y. rapper sat down for a radio interview on this day with host Angie Martinez on the Hot 97 radio station in New York. After Angie and Fif discussed his music and business moves, Angie urged fans to call in and ask the "Candy Shop" rhymer some questions. What happened next was one of those hip-hop moments that can't be made up.
N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage
Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E. On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.
GloRilla Wins Female Rapper of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
GloRilla had her glow up in 2022, and that's why she deserves her flowers as an XXL Awards 2023 winner. Today (Jan. 30), GloRilla was announced as the winner of Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Glo was nominated in this category against Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.
Quinta Brunson to Host Billboard Women in Music Awards
Quinta Brunson has been tapped to host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning star and creator of Abbott Elementary will emcee the annual event, which honors artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.More from The Hollywood ReporterGLAAD Media Awards: 'Tár,' 'Bros,' 'Nope,' 'Hacks,' Demi Lovato and Omar Apollo Among Nominees'Abbott Elementary' Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at ABCThe TV Ratings Road Map: Where, When and How Viewers Watch in the Streaming Era Among this...
Shania Twain’s Massive Net Worth Is the Result of Decades of Musical Success
As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, there's little that Shania Twain has not accomplished in her career at this point. Sprinkle in five Grammy Awards, a World Music Award, 27 BMI Songwriter Awards, and the fact that she is the only female artist in history to have three (consecutive) albums certified Diamond by the RIAA, it's clear that Shania's star power knows no bounds.
Legendary Rock & Metal Bands Snubbed From Nominations For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the Class Of 2023. According to Rolling Stone, the top vote-getters will be announced in May and inducted in the fall. While Iron Maiden, Rage Against The Machine and Soundgarden are among the 2023 nominees, numerous hard rock...
Smokey Robinson, ‘King of Motown,’ to release new solo album
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson’s last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon. Robinson will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28, the music legend behind hits like “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” announced Friday.
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Check Out the NAACP Image Awards-Worthy Hip-Hop/Rap Tracks Nominated at This Year’s Ceremony
The 2023 NAACP Image Awards will be filled with moments you’ll be upset you missed when the biggest celebration in Black Hollywood takes place live on Saturday, February 25, at 8:00 PM ET on BET. Ahead of this year’s show, we’re taking a closer look at our nominees in the running for some of the most prestigious of the night. Before we reveal our winners, check out the NAACP Image Awards-worthy hip-hop and rap tracks nominated at this year’s event.
Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Wins Video of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Lil Uzi Vert ended the year on a high note, dropping his latest Billboard Hot 100 hit "Just Wanna Rock." The sprightly visual for the track has earned the former XXL Freshman Video of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Released on Nov. 18, 2022, the Gibson Hazard-directed visual...
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade chosen to join to Songwriters Hall of Fame
NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a class that includes the writers of such varied hits as “Man In the Mirror,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”
Here's Your Grammy Nominations Overview
The Grammys are this Sunday night. Here's a reminder of the big Grammy stories ahead of music's biggest night:. Beyoncé leads the way with nine nominations including Album of the Year for Renaissance and Song and Record of the Year for "Break My Soul." Fun Fact: With her new...
Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report
We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
ATL Jacob Wins Producer of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
ATL Jacob has the distinguished honor of being named the Producer of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. The 23-year-old Atlanta native earned the win today (Jan. 30), besting fellow producers Boi-1da, Dahi, Hit-Boy, Hitkidd, Metro Boomin and The Alchemist. In 2022, ATL Jacob had arguably the biggest year of his career as a coproducer on Future's multiplatinum-selling smash "Wait For U" featuring Drake and sampling Tems. The song has earned Jacob two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.
Experience the magic of Meghan Trainor's 'Made You Look' with the Kim Petras remix
"She really is like a little angel and such a treasure. She deserves everything that's coming her way with the song" Meghan Trainor has recently released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’, featuring the talented artist Kim Petras.
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Jazmine Sullivan’s 5 Biggest Tracks of Her Career So Far
Jazmine Sullivan’s return to music was well worth the wait. After releasing two singles in 2020, “Lost Ones” and ”Pick Up Your Feelings,” the veteran singer released her extended play Heaux Tales on January 8, 2021. The project was critically acclaimed and swept across award shows. The Philadelphia native earned several recognitions, including “Best R&B Album” at the 64th Grammy Awards.
Grammys Record of the Year predictions: Adele could tie Bruno Mars and Paul Simon’s record
Unlike the songwriter-focused Grammy for Song of the Year, Record of the Year aims to award the performance and recorded aspects of a song, like the mixing, mastering, and producing. But while the award doesn’t go to the songwriters, the chances of winning one award are very high when you win the other. This year a select group of 10 year-defining hits from multiple genres are battling it out in what could be a race of familiar favorites versus fresh successes. Let’s take a look. This award definitely has its clear favorites. The biggest hit of the year is always a...
Lil Wayne Drops Rebirth Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 2, 2010: Thirteen years ago, on this day, Lil Wayne dropped his experimental rock album, Rebirth, on Cash Money Records. The New Orleans rapper and Young Money patriarch was serious about putting out a rock album at the time. Tunechi's...
Eminem’s Relapse Wins Best Rap Album at 2010 Grammy Awards – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 31, 2010: A decade ago, Eminem took home the golden gramophone for Best Rap Album at the 2010 Grammy Awards. Eminem's 2009 album, Relapse, proved to be a pivotal album in the Detroit rapper's career. After canceling a tour, spiraling out of control due to drug addiction, stumbling through an 11-week remarriage to his former wife, Kim, and mourning the death of his hometown friend, DeShaun "Proof" Holton, all within the span of a three-year period, Em checked himself into a rehab program to clear his mind and channel his pain into lyrics. The result was a 20-track album called Relapse that was filled with honest, painstaking and gritty storytelling from his alter-ego, Slim Shady.
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Diana Ross Songs
All eyes will be on the legendary Diana Ross at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards after her 25th album, Thank You, received a nomination for "Best Traditional Vocal Album". The recognition marks Ross’ first nomination in 40 years! At the 25th Grammy Awards, she received a nod for "Best Female R&B Vocal Performance" for “Muscles,” which was written and produced by Michael Jackson and was the lead single on her 1982 album Silk Electric.
