Sheldon Business Building Damaged In Fire
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon business building was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening, February 1st. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged out just before 6:10 p.m. to 104 North 4th Avenue, the location of Kamies Plumbing & Heating, for a fire in the wall of the garage.
Harris-Lake Park Schools Considering Building Project
Lake Park, Iowa — After a recent facilities survey, the Harris-Lake Park Community School District Board of Education is considering a building project. Interim superintendent Les Douma gives us some details. He says they’re trying to decide what the best course of action would be for the district and...
Boyden Fire Department Called To Grinding Tower On Fire In Feed Mill
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden Fire Department was called out on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for a call in Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 6:35 a.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a grinding tower on fire at the Farmers Coop Society Feed Mill in Boyden.
No one injured in Sioux City vehicle fire
Sioux City fire officials are responding to what is being described as a 'large vehicle fire'.
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores
Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
Snowboard outing may have prevented tragedy at roof collapse
INWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Insurance adjusters are in Inwood, Iowa, Monday assessing the damage after part of the roof collapsed at the Community Center over the weekend. The steel-frame building likely couldn’t support the heavy snow that’s accumulated this winter. No one was hurt. But Saturday night’s collapse could have taken a tragic turn, if not for a change of plans by some young basketball players.
Sheldon Council Talks Connection To Lewis & Clark System
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s connection to the Lewis & Clark Regional Water Project was a subject of discussion at this week’s regular meeting of the Sheldon City Council. The leg of the project that will bring Lewis & Clark water to Sheldon is nearing completion, and Sheldon City Manager Sam Kooiker says he couldn’t be more excited.
Another bout of snow hits Sioux City
With two major snow events in just over a week, there's a lot of white powder all around city roadways.
Sherry Lee Joy Poelstra
Sherry Lee Joy Poelstra, age 78, of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon. Her memorial service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Andringa Funeral Home in Sheldon, Iowa with Rev. Dave Van Kley officiating. Online...
Court Pilot Program Sends Text Reminders In Sioux, Five Other Counties
Orange City, Iowa — The Iowa court system is trying a pilot project in Sioux County and five others where text message reminders are sent out for some court services. Court officials tell us it will remind people of their upcoming court dates and of payments that are due. It’s up and running in Sioux County as well as Shelby, Marshall, Dubuque, Davis, and Polk counties.
Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital
Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
Pedestrian hit by car while crossing the street, Sioux City police say
While crossing the road at the intersection of Williams Avenue, a car allegedly hit the man before taking off east on Williams Avenue.
41-year-old arrested in connection with 2 Sioux Falls robberies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused in two robberies that happened Tuesday afternoon. The first was reported just after 2 p.m. at the Lucky Lady casino near 11th and Summit, just west of downtown. Police say a man walked in, showed a...
Three Area Schools Among 37 New STEM BEST® + HD Program Partners
Cedar Falls, Iowa — The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 Iowa school districts, including three schools in our area, will join or expand the STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program to provide students with real workplace experiences. The...
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
Sanford Sheldon Offering Heart, Vascular Screenings During Heart Month
Sheldon, Iowa — Perhaps unsurprisingly, February is Heart Month. Healthcare providers are reminding people what they can do to stay heart-healthy and avoid heart disease and possible early death. Sanford Sheldon is offering some heart screenings this month to help you do just that. Lori Visker is the manager...
Sibley-Ocheyedan Board Narrows Field Of Superintendent Candidates To Four
Sibley, Iowa — And then, there were four. The Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District Board Of Education has narrowed the field of applicants for the superintendent position to four. The board recently met with staff at Grundmeyer Leader Services to review the candidate pool. They tell us the position was...
Council Set To Resume Budget Discussion At Wednesday Meeting
Sheldon, Iowa — When the Sheldon City Council meets in regular session Wednesday afternoon, they’ll continue their discussion of budget issues for the next fiscal year. Earlier this month, the council held a pair of budget sessions, and the conversation is scheduled to continue during Wednesday’s meeting.
Rape charges dismissed for school shooter; Sioux Falls, Watertown robberies; Cow cam returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.
