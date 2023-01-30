Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Related
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
Eyewitness News
CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Chuckles and Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made their own Groundhog Day predictions on Thursday morning. The Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester opened its doors at 6 a.m. so children could meet the groundhog. Chuckles predicted an early spring. “I actually wanted...
darientimes.com
Hartford then and now: How housing, factories and parking lots tell the story of the last 30 years
When you think of change and development in Hartford, it’s easy to recall the construction of Dunkin’ Donuts Park and surrounding luxury apartments downtown. However, downtown Hartford is not the only neighborhood that has evolved in the last few decades. The city has demolished numerous housing projects, revamped...
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
Bristol Press
Nonna's Italian Market offers traditional Italian food
BRISTOL - Nonna's Italian Market is growing in popularity after recently opening at 467 Farmington Ave. Nonna's Italian Market opened for business about two months ago. It is owned by Fernando Amato, who moved to America in 1991 and now wishes to share authentic Italian food with the community.
darientimes.com
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
Mystic bar named one of America’s best in 2022: Esquire report
MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to Mystic, the bar scene is expansive, exciting, and unique. How can visitors stop in at just one? But if you did need to pick a spot, Esquire may have you covered. The culture-forward magazine recently listed its top bars in the U.S. in 2022, an exclusive list […]
Eyewitness News
iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford
Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
Eyewitness News
Breeze Airways launching three new nonstops from Bradley Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways said it will launch three new nonstop flights out of Windsor Locks within the next two weeks. The flights from Bradley International Airport will include Vero Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Raleigh-Durham, NC. The Connecticut Airport Authority said Breeze currently has 11 destinations...
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
Eyewitness News
Hartford 2035 plan focuses on city’s future improvements
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The capital city is hearing from residents about quality-of-life issues and where there is room for improvement. This is part of Hartford’s 2035 plan, which is a comprehensive plan on ways to improve the city and its neighborhoods. Assessments are happening now to improve the...
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
WWLP 22News
Powerball at $700-million for Saturday night’s drawing
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one hit the Powerball Jackpot on Wednesday night, bringing the new jackpot to an estimated $700 million for Saturday night’s drawing. Three tickets worth $1 million were sold for Wednesday night’s drawing, including two tickets in Florida and North Carolina that matched all five white balls.
Why is There An Alien and Watermelon Behind the Carvel in Torrington?
One of my favorite things about living in Torrington is the focus and attention that the city has decided to devote to the arts, especially in the downtown area. Beautiful murals, statues, and sculptures have been installed all over. You can find the backstory on most of the artwork, but I can't get any info about my favorite piece- The alien proudly presenting a giant slice of Watermelon, what, you haven't seen it?
WWLP 22News
Valentine’s Day gifts for the guy in your life
(Mass Appeal) – Whether you just started dating the man in your life, or you’ve been dating for years, it can be hard to know what gift to buy for Valentine’s Day. Look no further, Will Brideau, the owner of Jackson & Connor in Northampton, is here to help!
“Big Dog” Has A Big Stevie Moment
Chris “Big Dog” Davis signed up to co-produce an update of a hit song Stevie Wonder wrote. Little did he know at first that he would also be recording the song with the legendary musician. The song is “Don’t Make Me Wait Too Long.” Wonder wrote it,...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: What to Watch Out For this Winter – Dr. Justin Cahill – Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital about common winter-related health problems to watch out for. In this segment, Dr. Cahill answers the following questions:. What are the most common winter-related health problems...
WWLP 22News
Karaoke fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County
(Mass Appeal) – Attention singers out there! Or even someone who likes to pretend they can sing… you can put those skills to the test at an upcoming karaoke fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County. Here with the details is Ann Walsh, development and partnerships manager, Bob Lowry, a three-time big to BBBS littles, and Tara Brewster, VP of business development for Greenfield Savings Bank.
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
Comments / 0