Hartford, CT

Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Chuckles and Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made their own Groundhog Day predictions on Thursday morning. The Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester opened its doors at 6 a.m. so children could meet the groundhog. Chuckles predicted an early spring. “I actually wanted...
MANCHESTER, CT
Bristol Press

Nonna's Italian Market offers traditional Italian food

BRISTOL - Nonna's Italian Market is growing in popularity after recently opening at 467 Farmington Ave. Nonna's Italian Market opened for business about two months ago. It is owned by Fernando Amato, who moved to America in 1991 and now wishes to share authentic Italian food with the community.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford

Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Breeze Airways launching three new nonstops from Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways said it will launch three new nonstop flights out of Windsor Locks within the next two weeks. The flights from Bradley International Airport will include Vero Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Raleigh-Durham, NC. The Connecticut Airport Authority said Breeze currently has 11 destinations...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash

Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford 2035 plan focuses on city’s future improvements

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The capital city is hearing from residents about quality-of-life issues and where there is room for improvement. This is part of Hartford’s 2035 plan, which is a comprehensive plan on ways to improve the city and its neighborhoods. Assessments are happening now to improve the...
HARTFORD, CT
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
MILFORD, CT
WWLP 22News

Powerball at $700-million for Saturday night’s drawing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one hit the Powerball Jackpot on Wednesday night, bringing the new jackpot to an estimated $700 million for Saturday night’s drawing. Three tickets worth $1 million were sold for Wednesday night’s drawing, including two tickets in Florida and North Carolina that matched all five white balls.
CHICOPEE, MA
i95 ROCK

Why is There An Alien and Watermelon Behind the Carvel in Torrington?

One of my favorite things about living in Torrington is the focus and attention that the city has decided to devote to the arts, especially in the downtown area. Beautiful murals, statues, and sculptures have been installed all over. You can find the backstory on most of the artwork, but I can't get any info about my favorite piece- The alien proudly presenting a giant slice of Watermelon, what, you haven't seen it?
TORRINGTON, CT
WWLP 22News

Valentine’s Day gifts for the guy in your life

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you just started dating the man in your life, or you’ve been dating for years, it can be hard to know what gift to buy for Valentine’s Day. Look no further, Will Brideau, the owner of Jackson & Connor in Northampton, is here to help!
NORTHAMPTON, MA
New Haven Independent

“Big Dog” Has A Big Stevie Moment

Chris ​“Big Dog” Davis signed up to co-produce an update of a hit song Stevie Wonder wrote. Little did he know at first that he would also be recording the song with the legendary musician. The song is ​“Don’t Make Me Wait Too Long.” Wonder wrote it,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: What to Watch Out For this Winter – Dr. Justin Cahill – Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chair, Emergency Department at Bridgeport Hospital about common winter-related health problems to watch out for. In this segment, Dr. Cahill answers the following questions:. What are the most common winter-related health problems...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WWLP 22News

Karaoke fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County

(Mass Appeal) – Attention singers out there! Or even someone who likes to pretend they can sing… you can put those skills to the test at an upcoming karaoke fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County. Here with the details is Ann Walsh, development and partnerships manager, Bob Lowry, a three-time big to BBBS littles, and Tara Brewster, VP of business development for Greenfield Savings Bank.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA

