It’s going to feel like -30 in Connecticut. How to stay safe
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dangerously cold weather is coming to Connecticut on Friday and Saturday, with wind chills making it feel close to -30 degrees. Thursday is the day to get your house and car ready for severe conditions. According to Storm Team 8, the arctic front comes through after midnight on Friday […]
hamlethub.com
Beardsley Bart Forecasts an Early Spring
BRIDGEPORT, CT - Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have ‘Beardsley Bart?’ Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog shared his weather forecast with a small gathering of his friends early this morning. This year, he did not see his shadow, revealing that Connecticut will enjoy an early spring.
hamlethub.com
Who should we believe? Punxsutawney Phil or Connecticut's own Beardsley Bart?
And on the other hand... after Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted six more weeks of winter this morning after seeing his shadow, Connecticut's own weather-predicting Prairie Dog has a different weather outlook for the Nutmeg state. Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have ‘Beardsley Bart?’ Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s...
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
Ticks still active this warm winter, but could the upcoming cold snap kill them?
HARTFORD, Connecticut — Even though it’s winter, ticks are still out there. FOX61 has heard from viewers finding them on themselves and their pets. Some are wondering what the upcoming cold snap could mean for the tick population in southern New England, and we brought those questions to a local expert.
hamlethub.com
CT Wine Trail Announces 2023 Winter Wine Trail Passport
Connecticut - Wine and exploration go together any time of year. With that in mind, twelve farm wineries across Connecticut have once again organized the highly anticipated Winter Wine Trail for visitors and residents alike looking for a way to warm up to the season. From January 8 through April...
Eyewitness News
Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt for thousands in CT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Lamont Administration announced a proposal on Thursday to cancel overdue medical debt for Connecticut residents who have struggled to pay their bills. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference about it on Thursday morning in Hartford. He said he based the proposal on a...
All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things
We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
hamlethub.com
United Way of Connecticut Celebrates National 211 Day
ROCKY HILL, CT – Saturday, February 11 is National 211 Day, a day when we celebrate 211 as the state’s free, confidential, 24/7/365 information and referral service. When you call 211, at the end of the phone line there is a compassionate person saving a life, transforming a family or changing a community – one phone call at a time.
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma
Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
Eyewitness News
Construction begins on CT’s first Great Wolf Lodge resort
(WFSB) - Construction has started on Great Wolf Lodge’s first Connecticut location. Leaders broke ground Wednesday on the east side of Foxwoods where the resort will soon open. “You understand us as a people and our culture,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said. This is a...
chargerbulletin.com
University advises masking indoors as winter illnesses spike across Connecticut
As cases of COVID-19 and other illnesses see yet another spike across the state of Connecticut, community members are once again reminded of the need to be vigilant. An email from the Dean of Students Office on Jan. 13 advised all members of the campus community to once again consider wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 transmissions are seeing spikes in counties across Connecticut, as well as to contain the spread of other viruses such as RSV and influenza.
CT’s paid leave program denied one-third of claims in the first year
When Heather Rowan gave birth to her son, Theodore, she and her husband were eager to take advantage of a new state program that provides paid time off for parents. Rowan, a social worker from Putnam, says she brought a folder of paid leave materials to the hospital the day she was induced so that she could get their applications in right after Theodore was born.
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Town Of Fairfield Location
Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Connecticut. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Connecticut spots are:. Fairfield County: 2260 Kings Highway...
‘Children are not criminals’: Group urges lawmakers to keep officers out of Connecticut classrooms
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people urged the state legislature today to keep police offers on the streets, instead of moving them into schools. “Their job is to arrest and put away criminals,” said Andrea Kitchen-Walker, who graduated from New London High School. “Children are not criminals.” Kitchen-Walker was arrested by a school resource […]
Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
State seeks to diversify Connecticut's teachers
Educators point to Capital Prep Charter School in Bridgeport as a place that has found solutions to recruiting a more diverse group of teachers.
