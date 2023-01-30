Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
PSP investigating alleged theft from PA Lottery Commission in Blair, Centre counties
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say they’re investigating a possible theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission. They say the investigation encompasses various areas throughout Centre and Blair counties. Thursday morning investigators say multiple search warrants were executed at a home in Pennsylvania Furnace. State police did...
WJAC TV
Police: Clearfield couple accused of abusing boy, 3; father claims judge denied custody
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say a local couple is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. Police say they first began investigating 28-year-old Christina Swanson and 39-year-old Richard Hudak in mid-January after a three-year-old child was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield with bruising and chest pain.
WJAC TV
Mother, daughter sentenced to probation for helping to dispose of body, DA's office says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a mother and daughter were sentenced earlier this week for their role in helping to cover up a botched robbery turned homicide from January of 2021. Investigators say Janayah and Joyce Smith were accused of...
WJAC TV
Police: Mother, grandmother charged in abduction of 1-year-old Punxsutawney girl
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say the mother of 1-year-old Adrienne Rand, who was reported missing Tuesday, is now facing charges in her disappearance. Police say 27-year-old Tarra Rand is accused of running off with the child after CYS workers attempted to serve a court...
WJAC TV
'This is a warning:' Police say Altoona man assaulted neighbor over door 'slamming shut'
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted another man inside a neighboring apartment. Police say the incident occurred Monday at the Logan Hills Apartment Complex. According to the affidavit, the victim explained that he had been unloading...
WJAC TV
WANTED: PSP searching for man who fled traffic stop, threatened troopers with knives
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Huntingdon County are asking for the public's help in locating an Alexandria man who allegedly fled a police traffic stop on Monday and threatened the troopers with knives. According to the police report, the incident began as troopers were attempting to...
WJAC TV
'They saved my life': DuBois Police Chief talks recovery after deadly chemical incident
DUBOIS, Pa. (WJAC) — During an incident last Thursday that DuBois police describe as a suicide by chemical, the police chief had to be taken to the hospital after the fumes overcame him. Chief Blaine Clark sat down with 6 News to discuss the incident and his recovery. Thursday...
WJAC TV
'Am I safe in school?' Local students react to recent threats
Cambria County, PA — Threats aimed at local schools seem to be happening more frequently, says locals in our region. In the cases of Greater Johnstown and Westmont Hilltop, it kept kids out of school. This has led to some students thinking about their own safety. A student at...
WJAC TV
A look at local college campus rape statistics
Earlier this week, Saint Francis University students protested about the handling of a reported off-campus rape case. After their complaints, 6 News looked at reported rapes on its campus and compared it to similar sized colleges in our 10-county coverage area. Crime stats are available on the U.S. Department of...
WJAC TV
Tractor-trailer fire causes delays on Interstate 80; no injuries reported
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company say a tractor-trailer fire caused heavy delays on Interstate 80 in Rush Township Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say crews from both Centre and Clearfield counties were dispatched to the fire, located near the 141 eastbound mile marker.
WJAC TV
Franklin Borough exits Act 47 program
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Tuesday that Franklin Borough’s status as a distressed municipality under Act 47 has been terminated. The purpose of Act 47, or the Municipality financial recovery act, is to provide help with fiscal management, planning as well as financial aid....
WJAC TV
Westmont church holds prayer service amid multiple school threats in the area
The Westmont Presbyterian Church held a community prayer service on Tuesday evening for Westmont and surrounding neighborhoods. This comes in a time of multiple school threats across our region and feelings of uncertainty in our community. “There have been so many threats that have been happening in not just our...
WJAC TV
Spring Farms Elementary to stay closed for remainder of school year following fuel spill
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Southern Huntingdon County School District say the Spring Farms Elementary building will be closed for the remainder of the school year following last month's fuel spill. Superintendent Dwayne Northcraft confirmed that the school's students and staff will continue to report to...
WJAC TV
SFU debuts interactive, traveling space exhibit
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — On Wednesday morning, students in Blair County got to visit the moon, well sort of. Saint Francis University staff and students, through a grant from NASA, built an interactive space exhibit, for rural areas, that is traveling around the region. Fifth grade students at...
WJAC TV
'The very gear designed to protect us, is killing us' Firefighters react to PFAS changes
Blair County, PA — “The very gear designed to protect us, is killing us.” says the President of the International Association of Firefighters, Edward Kelly. He tells the public that the IAFF is going to partner with law firms, in hopes of changing regulations regarding personal protective equipment.
WJAC TV
Punxsutawney Phil formally inducted as final member of Meteorologist Hall of Fame
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Punxsutawney Phil was officially inducted into the Weather Discovery Center's "Meteorologist Hall of Fame" on Wednesday. Officials say Phil was inducted as the final member of the prestigious group, which includes 6 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Martin. Every February 2nd, thousands of people travel...
WJAC TV
Punxsy elementary teacher writes children's book to help kids cope with loss of a pet
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — A Punxsutawney elementary teacher is making headlines after she wrote and published her first book. "Stella and the Stars" was written by Tessa Ellis, a second-grade teacher at Punxsutawney Area School District. Ellis says that her inspiration for writing the book was that she...
WJAC TV
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Punxsutawney, PA (WJAC) — As thousands gathered at Gobbler's Knob Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow to perform his annual Groundhog Day duties where he predicted six more weeks of winter. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn...
Comments / 0