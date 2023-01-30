ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

Police: Clearfield couple accused of abusing boy, 3; father claims judge denied custody

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say a local couple is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. Police say they first began investigating 28-year-old Christina Swanson and 39-year-old Richard Hudak in mid-January after a three-year-old child was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield with bruising and chest pain.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

'Am I safe in school?' Local students react to recent threats

Cambria County, PA — Threats aimed at local schools seem to be happening more frequently, says locals in our region. In the cases of Greater Johnstown and Westmont Hilltop, it kept kids out of school. This has led to some students thinking about their own safety. A student at...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

A look at local college campus rape statistics

Earlier this week, Saint Francis University students protested about the handling of a reported off-campus rape case. After their complaints, 6 News looked at reported rapes on its campus and compared it to similar sized colleges in our 10-county coverage area. Crime stats are available on the U.S. Department of...
LORETTO, PA
WJAC TV

Franklin Borough exits Act 47 program

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Tuesday that Franklin Borough’s status as a distressed municipality under Act 47 has been terminated. The purpose of Act 47, or the Municipality financial recovery act, is to provide help with fiscal management, planning as well as financial aid....
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Westmont church holds prayer service amid multiple school threats in the area

The Westmont Presbyterian Church held a community prayer service on Tuesday evening for Westmont and surrounding neighborhoods. This comes in a time of multiple school threats across our region and feelings of uncertainty in our community. “There have been so many threats that have been happening in not just our...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

SFU debuts interactive, traveling space exhibit

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — On Wednesday morning, students in Blair County got to visit the moon, well sort of. Saint Francis University staff and students, through a grant from NASA, built an interactive space exhibit, for rural areas, that is traveling around the region. Fifth grade students at...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney, PA (WJAC) — As thousands gathered at Gobbler's Knob Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow to perform his annual Groundhog Day duties where he predicted six more weeks of winter. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

