ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
BET
Dangerous Dame: The Pioneer Oakland Rapper Has Reportedly Passed Away
Oakland, California rapper and frequent Too $hort collaborator Dangerous Dame has reportedly passed away. On Thursday (Jan. 26), $hort took to Instagram to report Dame’s death. At this time, no cause of death has been released. “RIP Dangerous Dame. You definitely 100% put on for The Town. If yall...
2 Chainz: ‘Pop’s Old Stash of Cash’ Found in Basement of House
Georgia recording artist, 2 Chainz, talked about the 10th anniversary of his father’s passing in March 2022. He just recently revealed in an Instagram Story this week that a bag full of cash left by his father was discovered in the basement of his home when a repair was done.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
msn.com
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
I’m not sure everyone really “gets” TikTok. One of the more popular activities on the app is to post a funny video to go along with a popular song or sound effect. If you hang out on the “for your page” (FYP, for the fans) a lot, it can result in understanding what these trendy sound clips are, and making your own. But if you haven’t yet succumbed to the addiction of the Tok, it can lead you to not always understanding what the heck you’re seeing on your screen.
Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana
The Duke of Sussex has said that Tyler Perry offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother had “loved” Diana, Princess of Wales.Harry said that the US actor and comedian had made the “generous” offer as he and Meghan sought to travel to America from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.Perry, who is known for multiple US television shows, revealed that after Diana’s famous visit to Harlem, New York in 1989, she could “do no wrong” in the eyes of his own mother.During her visit at the time of the US Aids...
Update: Cause Of Death For Rickey Smiley’s Son Still Unknown, Foul Play Not Suspected
In the wake of the tragic passing of Rickey Smiley’s son, Brandon Smiley, more details are being revealed. As previously reported, Smiley shared Sunday that his oldest son Brandon passed away and solicited prayers for his family. “I just had bad news this morning,” said an emotional Smiley in...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
Fans Concerned After Rapper Nelly’s Eyes Roll to Back of His Head in Bizarre Performance
Rapper Nelly had the internet running wild with theories about why he was rolling his eyes in the back of his head during a recent live performance. Nelly hit the stage in Melbourne, Australia to perform a few of his hits for a crowd of fans at Juicy Fest. One fan was recording and zoomed in during Nelly’s performance of his county hit Over and Over.
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, the viral story of 'Cocaine Bear' is true
The next movie from Universal sounds insane: a bear eats pounds of cocaine and goes on a murderous rampage through the hills of north Georgia. But is it real?
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
I modified my body to be a ‘black alien’ — now restaurants are scared to serve me
He’s been blacklisted. Anthony Loffredo, who calls himself the “black alien,” removed his ears, nostrils and even a few fingers; sharpened his teeth and dyed them purple; and covered his body in extreme tattoos. Now the Frenchman says he’s found one space where he can’t come in peace. “If I want to eat at a restaurant, sometimes the server says I can’t eat on the terrace,” Loffredo, 33, recently told LAD Bible. While some alter the size of their figure or inject fillers into their face, Loffredo’s body modification is out of this world. He revealed that he was miserable living in...
HipHopDX.com
Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Flesh-n-Bone has some words of advice for Nelly. the viral video of the St. Louis rapper’s odd performance in Australia. Ahead of offering his warning, Flesh-n-Bone revealed that he has embarked on a personal sobriety journey, announcing that he has not had a drink in two months and has stayed away from weed and all other substances for six months.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored in Gap Campaign Captured Before His Death: 'It Brought Tears to Our Eyes'
Boss' wife Allison shares what Gap's new collaboration with The Brooklyn Circus meant to her and her late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40, partnered with Gap, The Brooklyn Circus and his close friend, designer Ouigi Theodore, on a new campaign shortly before his death. And both brands are now paying tribute to the late star. Boss, who shared a strong relationship with the menswear brand and its creator Theodore, was a vital part of the new collaboration that explored ideas...
Watch Dog React to Hilarious Voicemail From His Daycare—'He Pleads the 5th'
"I thought Kai was going to be really scared and shy at daycare," his owner told Newsweek, as one TikTok viewer wrote, "Kai and my ex have so much in common."
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
msn.com
Leah Remini Begs To Know Where Shelly Miscavige Is After Husband David Miscavige Allegedly Goes Missing
Leah Remini is demanding answers after her pal Shelly Miscavige has been missing for several years. After an article which stated Shelly's husband, David Miscavige, who is the controversial head figure of Scientology, is allegedly now missing too, Remini is determined to find out the truth. "WHERE IS SHELLY???" the...
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
