96.5 The Rock

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KXAN

February looking more promising for higher rain totals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The month started out with temperatures unseasonably warm as the first 19 averaged 74.6°, much higher than the average of a little more than 62°. The highest during that time was 84° on January 10. But the last full week of the month, and the final two days especially, brought the normal high to down to 67.6°, 5.1° above normal.
AUSTIN, TX
People

'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power

The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Significant winter storm continues for Central Texas

A wicked winter storm continues to cause major disruption across most of Texas, including us here in Central Texas. Light freezing rain/mist developed late Monday night and continued to coat elevated surfaces in a layer of ice. Unfortunately, this led to numerous accidents across the Austin Metro Tuesday morning. If...
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Winter Storm Warning Extended Through Thursday, Worst Is Yet to Come

The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio today extended its Winter Storm Warning for Comal County through 6 a.m. Thursday. The warning originally was set to expire on Wednesday. 10:22 p.m. Tuesday Update from weather service: Significant icing is now expected. Additional ice accumulations of a quarter to three-quarters of...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Experts share tips on what to do if frozen debris falls on your property

AUSTIN, Texas — Accumulating ice from the winter storm is weighing down many trees across Central Texas. As we’ve been reporting icy conditions are causing hazards like frozen tree limbs to snap and fall onto cars and homes. A tree removal service we spoke with says you may want to think twice before starting to clean up the frozen debris on your own.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Spring Fever will set in with the abnormal warmth coming

The extended forecast shows a pattern that will inch toward an early spring feel. We are in the grip of our coldest temperatures of the winter now through late this week, but a very quick turnaround in temperatures is going to occur this weekend. The forecast for the following three weeks is a warmer-than-normal forecast.
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning

This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE

