Icy conditions, severe crashes slam Central Texas
With a Winter Storm Warning in effect through early Thursday, icy conditions have cropped up throughout Central Texas, causing slick roadways and crashes along major thoroughfares, highways and local roads.
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
KXAN
February looking more promising for higher rain totals
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The month started out with temperatures unseasonably warm as the first 19 averaged 74.6°, much higher than the average of a little more than 62°. The highest during that time was 84° on January 10. But the last full week of the month, and the final two days especially, brought the normal high to down to 67.6°, 5.1° above normal.
'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power
The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
Icy conditions cover parts of the Hill Country
Trees, grass, powerlines and some roads are covered in ice in Dripping Springs.
Georgetown to offer curbside tree pick up following winter storm
Clean up crews are working to clean tree limbs and debris from roads. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) As things begin to unfreeze, the city of Georgetown is receiving reports of fallen tree limbs and debris on the roads, according to a Facebook announcement. In the following days, the city will work...
Austin-area trees services in high demand post-ice storm
Austin-based Angel's Tree Service was already out in Georgetown early this morning responding to requests for help. Co-owner Carlos Zarate told KXAN that he estimates his business has received roughly 200 service calls Wednesday and Thursday alone.
Tips For Quickly Defrosting Frozen Cars During Texas' Icy Weather
Here's how to make your cold mornings move a little quicker.
CBS Austin
Significant winter storm continues for Central Texas
A wicked winter storm continues to cause major disruption across most of Texas, including us here in Central Texas. Light freezing rain/mist developed late Monday night and continued to coat elevated surfaces in a layer of ice. Unfortunately, this led to numerous accidents across the Austin Metro Tuesday morning. If...
Mayor Watson discusses future actions to combat winter weather
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson joined KXAN to discuss citywide issues related to the recent winter weather in Austin.
mycanyonlake.com
Winter Storm Warning Extended Through Thursday, Worst Is Yet to Come
The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio today extended its Winter Storm Warning for Comal County through 6 a.m. Thursday. The warning originally was set to expire on Wednesday. 10:22 p.m. Tuesday Update from weather service: Significant icing is now expected. Additional ice accumulations of a quarter to three-quarters of...
City of Austin cold weather shelters activated for Wednesday night
With Central Texas under a winter storm warning continues through Wednesday, the City of Austin provided official information on its website for the public as a guide on how to stay prepared during the freeze event.
CBS Austin
Experts share tips on what to do if frozen debris falls on your property
AUSTIN, Texas — Accumulating ice from the winter storm is weighing down many trees across Central Texas. As we’ve been reporting icy conditions are causing hazards like frozen tree limbs to snap and fall onto cars and homes. A tree removal service we spoke with says you may want to think twice before starting to clean up the frozen debris on your own.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Williamson County prepping for the worst of the winter storm on all fronts
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Ice accumulation means preparation on all fronts, including emergency services, grocery stores and Central Texas communities. "Last three days is crazy," said Mohsin Dauva, owner of Manpasand Supermarket. "People buying lots of groceries, eggs, water and a lot of things." Manpasand Supermarket is in northwest...
Spring Fever will set in with the abnormal warmth coming
The extended forecast shows a pattern that will inch toward an early spring feel. We are in the grip of our coldest temperatures of the winter now through late this week, but a very quick turnaround in temperatures is going to occur this weekend. The forecast for the following three weeks is a warmer-than-normal forecast.
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
Texas Power Outage Map, Update as Big Freeze Affects Over 400,000 People
Texas was one of many states warned of "extensive" wintry conditions that could bring sleet, snow and ice to the region.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
City of Austin suspending all ‘non-essential operations’ due to ice storm
The City of Austin announced that all regular, non-essential city operations would be suspended beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday and running through Wednesday.
