Read full article on original website
Related
Is New Kennewick Food Park Trying to Copy Beloved Tri-Cities Brand?
If you have seen advertisements for a new Fat Cat Food Park being built in Kennewick, you might be surprised to find out who is NOT partnered with the project. I saw the new Fat Cat Food Park being advertised in Kennewick and went to congratulate the owners of El Fat Cat Grill located less than a block away. El Fat Cat has been making amazing food in the same Kennewick location at 539 N Edison St since 2011 and has won the "Best of Tricities Favorite Food Truck" for 8 years in a row. Turns out they are not partners or affiliated at all and have been getting a lot of questions from customers.
KEPR
New cake shop opens its doors in Kennewick this week
Kennewick Wash. — A new cake shop is open for business in Kennewick this week. Owners of Delicakes tell us they are no strangers to the Tri-Cities community, with eight years of experience in baking, assembling, and decorating specialty cakes. The staff tells us like most small businesses, they...
Why the Most Expensive Tri-Cities Home for Sale is Really a Steal!
Want to explore the most expensive house for sale in Tri-Cities Washington right now? You may not know it, but the list price of over 2 million is actually a great deal!. The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tri-Cities Washington. A list price of $2.24 million for this beautiful...
Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen
The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door. I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments. I noticed today a posting that I...
nbcrightnow.com
KFD responds to electrical fire at Kennewick home
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of S. Morain St. around 9:25 p.m. on February 1. When fire crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the house. Water was applied to an outside wall on the back of the house and the fire was put out.
11 Solid Stops to See at Broadmoor Park in Pasco
Broadmoor Park in Pasco has been completely re-vitalized. There's much more than a school. You can get a haircut, attend a class, work out, shop, and more at Broadmoor Park!. All the business owners pooled their resources to recently award one lucky recipient $2,000, no purchase necessary. I recently had the opportunity to see what's all there. I was surprised to learn there's a bridal boutique. And, if you like beer, check out Tri-City Taps.
Richland Suspect Tied to Triple Shooting Makes Getaway From Police
(Richland, WA) -- Police in Richland say they tried arresting someone tied to last week's triple shooting at a home off McMurray and Marshall. The suspect, identified as Michael Reep is on the run, after police moved in at a home off Venus Circle north of Gage in the Meadow Springs area. Authorities say Reep did not go quietly, instead driving his car into two parked patrol cruisers as he fled off. Authorities say this all went down around 5pm and officers deployed spike strips ahead of time to try and stop him. They say, in a statement posted on Facebook that since tonight's incident was not violent, the department could not chase him. Reep has still not been taken into custody and is considered armed and dangerous. Earlier Wednesday night, authorities thought they had sighted Reep in Pasco, but that turned out not to be the case.
FREE Vacine Clinic Offered for Kids Behind in Tri-Cities
If your child is in need of vaccination, this is for you. Hundreds of kids throughout the Tri-Cities are in need of vaccination. If your child is one of them, you may need to see this. Your child may be at risk of not being able to attend school. Due...
KEPR
Two Pasco Police officers justified in using deadly force in a shootout in May 2020
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Franklin County Prosecutors have determined two Pasco Police Department officers were justified in using deadly force in a shootout which killed one murder suspect and injured another murder suspect in May of 2020. Officials of the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said on May 17,...
Tri-Cities ‘exceptional’ student advocate is 1st Latina president of national principals group
“I can relate to a lot of our students — where they’re coming from and where they’ve been.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Chief praises officers for professionalism
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Police Department was stretched thin in 2022, but the staff shortage did not impact how its officers dealt with crime. Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officers responded to a record 23,922 calls for service last year. During the year, Pendleton police officers only filed...
Gunman sentenced for nearly killing a Tri-Cities man in a case of mistaken identity
The chase began in a Walmart parking lot.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Multiple new duplexes burglarized
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police are looking for whoever broke into four newly-constructed duplexes last week on the 2300 block of Herbert Place, which is off Reser Road near Walla Walla High School. No one lives in the duplexes. They are currently vacant, and nearing completion. Police said...
nbcrightnow.com
SR 240 in Kennewick to close for ramp repairs Feb 1
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers about the closure of the eastbound on-ramp from Columbia Park Trail to westbound SR 240 starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 through 1 a.m. February 2. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation the closure is...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland PD: Suspect in McMurray St. shooting on the run, considered armed and dangerous
A suspect in last week’s shooting on McMurray St. is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Richland PD claimed that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Michael Reep, at a house in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland, Reep drove his car into two parked police cars and drove away despite the spike strips police had put down ahead of time.
nbcrightnow.com
Zillah starts amnesty program for residents to resolve delinquent payments
ZILLAH, Wash.- The City of Zillah Municipal Court has partnered with Yakima County District Court to implement a new program to clear delinquent accounts and provide relief to people with accounts in collections. The new amnesty program runs from February 1 through 28, those interested should contact the Zillah Municipal...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WW pursuit ends in arrest
WALLA WALLA – A pursuit through Walla Walla ended with a vehicle hanging partially over the edge of the Mill Creek Channel and the driver being arrested Tuesday night. At 6:50 p.m., Walla Walla police officers were in the area of Evergreen and Roosevelt streets when they spotted a vehicle that had eluded law enforcement on multiple occasions. When the officers turned around in an attempt to get the license plate and identify the driver, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
Pasco Man’s YouTube Channel Has 400K+ Subscribers & 350 Million Views
I remember the first time I used YouTube. I was about 14 when my parents called me to come upstairs to the living room. They were huddled around our family computer watching videos. Watching videos on a computer in 2007 was nothing new or really spectacular but what made YouTube so different from anything else I'd seen before was the creators.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Caller credited in stolen car bust
PENDLETON – “See something, say something” helped return a stolen car out of Walla Walla to its owner over the weekend. Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said a citizen didn’t ignore something that looked suspicious. “A resident saw something that he deemed to be suspicious,” Byram...
Messy Friday Night Fiasco in Kennewick Lands Female in Jail For Robbery
It was quite a scene Friday night at a Kennewick fuel station. Witnesses reported a woman attempting to assault an employee at the local food mart in the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue. Several calls were made to law enforcement about a female damaging the contents of the store.
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0