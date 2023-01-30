WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.

1 DAY AGO