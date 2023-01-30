Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
PWMania
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
wrestlinginc.com
Nikita Koloff Comments On Possibility Of One More Match
Nikita Koloff's journey through pro wrestling was a unique one. He made his pro debut as a pushed heel in a major company, Jim Crockett Promotions, in 1984 despite having barely any training, slowed down his career for a few years around his first wife's 1989 death from Hodgkin lymphoma, and had one last run in WCW from 1991 to 1992 before calling it a career.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star
Dirty Dango has signed with Impact Wrestling, according to PWInsider. He may be best known to WWE fans as Fandango. This is a change from what he said last year. Dango announced in March 2020 that he would be leaving the ring “in a couple of months,” and that he would say “goodbye forever.”
ringsidenews.com
MVP Shuts Down Fan Claiming Dominik Mysterio Will Get ‘Killed’ For Prison Storyline
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems even MVP has become a fan of Dominik Mysterio now.
ringsidenews.com
Fan Photo Busts Edge Copping A Feel On Beth Phoenix During WWE RAW
The WWE Universe is still feeling the effects of this past’s weekend Royal Rumble event. The annual WWE pay-per-view saw the return of various superstars during the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royal. One of the most exciting returns that got the fans on their feet was to see the Rated-R Superstar Edge comeback after months, alongside his wife Beth Phoenix. However, Edge was recently busted on RAW for a slightly Rated-R moment.
PWMania
Jake Roberts Compares Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, Says Vince Didn’t Help Kamala, and More
WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took some fan questions this week on The Snake Pit podcast. Fights with fans, Jake’s relationship with Vince McMahon, flying with Ronnie Garvin, Jake’s favorite TV shows, and other topics are discussed. Roberts was asked if bringing a...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Wrestle Zone
Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, Women’s Four-Way Match, Montez Ford vs. Elias Set For 2/6 WWE RAW
WWE is loading up the card for the February 6 episode of WWE RAW. As confirmed during the January 30 episode, Becky Lynch and Bayley will wage war in a Steel Cage Match. They were set to battle it out inside the steel on the January 23 episode, but Damage CTRL viciously attacked Lynch before the match, so the bout never started. Lynch challenged Bayley to face her on the February 6 episode and pressured her into accepting by wrapping Dakota Kai’s leg in a chair and threatening to hit it.
Long-injured star makes his surprise return on WWE RAW
Rick Boogs is a certified WWE superstar; he’s big, he’s strong, and most importantly of all, he’s darn entertaining, with a near-limitless reserve of energy to draw from and enough charisma to fill out his own roster. So naturally, when Boogs saw his knee buckle in an...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
tjrwrestling.net
Samoa Joe Gives His Honest Thoughts On Michael Cole
AEW star Samoa Joe has shared his honest thoughts on WWE announcing veteran Michael Cole, with the two men sharing time at the commentary desk. Samoa Joe is best known for his exploits in the ring in Ring of Honor, TNA, WWE, and AEW winning championships wherever he has gone. However, towards the end of his WWE run, Joe found himself on the sidelines, calling the action at the commentary desk on Raw, working closely with Michael Cole.
ComicBook
Will Steve Austin Wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 39 This April?
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out of retirement last year at WrestleMania 38 for a No Holds Barred Match with Kevin Owens. Even though "The Texas Rattlesnake" hadn't competed since 2003, the match was incredibly well-received. Within days of the match, there was already speculation that he might come out of retirement again at WrestleMania 39 this April in Los Angeles. Reports even popped up in recent weeks about WWE offering him matches with either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, but now it appears neither will be happening.
tjrwrestling.net
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw
A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
