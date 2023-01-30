ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin orders apartment residents to vacate

JOPLIN, Mo. — Residents in two Joplin apartment complexes have to find a new place to live, and they don’t have a lot of time to do so. The city has ordered occupants to vacate these two buildings at 117 and 121 South Byers Avenue by next month.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin makes the cut in Bed Bath and Beyond mass store closures

KSN/KODE — Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) updated its list of store closings on Monday. What once was the place for all home-good needs and wedding registries, may now join the failed businesses of years past—like ToysRUs and Blockbuster. Just last week, the company announced it defaulted on a loan from J.P. Morgan, according to Rueters.
JOPLIN, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Death investigation in Commerce, Okla.

COMMERCE, Okla. — Sunday night, January 29, 2023, the Quapaw Nation Marshals release information regarding a Death Investigation they are conducting in the city limits of Commerce. “The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is currently conducting a death investigation on Vine Street in Commerce.”. — QUAPAW NATION MARSHALS. They emphasize...
COMMERCE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Ottawa and Delaware County Sheriffs oppose recent ATF ruling

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Two northeast Oklahoma Sheriff’s Departments have joined with several other Oklahoma sheriffs agreeing not to enforce a new federal regulation. On Jan. 13, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland signed a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives final rule that prohibits stabilizing braces that can easily convert pistols into short-barrel rifles.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Webb City superintendent a finalist for Fayetteville position

KSNF/KODE — Webb City R-7 superintendent, Dr. Tony Rossetti is one of six finalists for the superintendent position in Fayetteville, Arkansas. it’s a list that also includes the superintendent in Branson, and deputy superintendent in Springfield — along with others in Michigan, Texas, and Helena, Arkansas. Rossetti...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Kentucky Fried Chicken opens their doors on W 7th in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken on west 7th opens, just to the west of Murphy’s USA, in front of the WalMart SuperCenter. The last week was spent with finishing touches and training and they opened today at 10 a.m. at 2601 W 7th. They are now hiring....
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Two Arrested In Joplin For Mail Theft

Two Joplin residents are being charged with stealing mail. JPD says 27-year-old Emily Sturgis and 30-year-old Aaron Blake have stolen mail from more than 170 victims in the Joplin area. The investigation led authorities to a hotel room east of Duenweg where both Sturgis and Blake stayed. During the search, opened mail that contained W-2 forms was found, plus car titles, financial statements, plus checks and credit cards belonging to additional Jasper County residents.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Plea deal reached in 2022 Joplin homicide

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea for one of the men charged with disposing a murder victim’s body in a well last year in Newton County. Eddie Fisher, 65, pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and receiving stolen property Monday morning. As part of...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Commerce couple found dead

COMMERCE, Okla. — The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a Commerce residence, Quapaw Nation Chief Marshal Charlie Addington confirmed on Monday. Addington said the bodies were found Sunday and sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, but the preliminary indication suggests no foul play.
COMMERCE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

SUV overturns near Duenweg, speed was factor on slick roadways

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned vehicle north of 7th and Prosperity in Duenweg area alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, Jasper County Deputies, Duenweg Police and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. The SUV was traveling...
DUENWEG, MO
ktvo.com

Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler

CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
MACON COUNTY, MO

