fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin orders apartment residents to vacate
JOPLIN, Mo. — Residents in two Joplin apartment complexes have to find a new place to live, and they don’t have a lot of time to do so. The city has ordered occupants to vacate these two buildings at 117 and 121 South Byers Avenue by next month.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin makes the cut in Bed Bath and Beyond mass store closures
KSN/KODE — Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) updated its list of store closings on Monday. What once was the place for all home-good needs and wedding registries, may now join the failed businesses of years past—like ToysRUs and Blockbuster. Just last week, the company announced it defaulted on a loan from J.P. Morgan, according to Rueters.
cassville-democrat.com
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino by officer transported Joplin hospital
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning was transported to a Joplin hospital, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman did not release the victim’s name or...
Legend Says There’s Hidden Bootlegger’s Loot in Milford, Missouri
Over 20 years ago, a grandfather told a grandson a tale of how there was a hidden stash of loot just north of a tiny Missouri town. It was left there by bootleggers in the 1930's as the story goes, but to this day nothing has been located. Yet. If...
koamnewsnow.com
Death investigation in Commerce, Okla.
COMMERCE, Okla. — Sunday night, January 29, 2023, the Quapaw Nation Marshals release information regarding a Death Investigation they are conducting in the city limits of Commerce. “The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is currently conducting a death investigation on Vine Street in Commerce.”. — QUAPAW NATION MARSHALS. They emphasize...
fourstateshomepage.com
Ottawa and Delaware County Sheriffs oppose recent ATF ruling
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Two northeast Oklahoma Sheriff’s Departments have joined with several other Oklahoma sheriffs agreeing not to enforce a new federal regulation. On Jan. 13, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland signed a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives final rule that prohibits stabilizing braces that can easily convert pistols into short-barrel rifles.
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City superintendent a finalist for Fayetteville position
KSNF/KODE — Webb City R-7 superintendent, Dr. Tony Rossetti is one of six finalists for the superintendent position in Fayetteville, Arkansas. it’s a list that also includes the superintendent in Branson, and deputy superintendent in Springfield — along with others in Michigan, Texas, and Helena, Arkansas. Rossetti...
koamnewsnow.com
Kentucky Fried Chicken opens their doors on W 7th in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken on west 7th opens, just to the west of Murphy’s USA, in front of the WalMart SuperCenter. The last week was spent with finishing touches and training and they opened today at 10 a.m. at 2601 W 7th. They are now hiring....
House fire causes extensive damage in Garvin Park Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — Reports early Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, about 1 a.m. of flames and smoke coming from 2715 S Pennsylvania alerted Joplin Emergency 911.
kggfradio.com
Two Arrested In Joplin For Mail Theft
Two Joplin residents are being charged with stealing mail. JPD says 27-year-old Emily Sturgis and 30-year-old Aaron Blake have stolen mail from more than 170 victims in the Joplin area. The investigation led authorities to a hotel room east of Duenweg where both Sturgis and Blake stayed. During the search, opened mail that contained W-2 forms was found, plus car titles, financial statements, plus checks and credit cards belonging to additional Jasper County residents.
fourstateshomepage.com
Plea deal reached in 2022 Joplin homicide
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea for one of the men charged with disposing a murder victim’s body in a well last year in Newton County. Eddie Fisher, 65, pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and receiving stolen property Monday morning. As part of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Commerce couple found dead
COMMERCE, Okla. — The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a Commerce residence, Quapaw Nation Chief Marshal Charlie Addington confirmed on Monday. Addington said the bodies were found Sunday and sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, but the preliminary indication suggests no foul play.
Riverton women sentenced for operating meth lab with children present
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - A Riverton woman was sentenced last week for operating a methamphetamine lab along with children in the home.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction firefighters battle large garage fire in frigid temps
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - About 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, reports of a garage fire just north of CJ near CR290 and Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded.
koamnewsnow.com
SUV overturns near Duenweg, speed was factor on slick roadways
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, reports of an overturned vehicle north of 7th and Prosperity in Duenweg area alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, Jasper County Deputies, Duenweg Police and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. The SUV was traveling...
ktvo.com
Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler
CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
Tesla driver accused of going 94 mph, killing 1 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is being accused of driving his Tesla nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue when he killed another driver in a crash. Alan Gray Jones, 22, of Carthage, was driving a 2022 Tesla Model 3 over 90 mph on North Glenstone Avenue on Dec. 3, according to court documents. Around 3:18 […]
fourstateshomepage.com
A discussion on ‘phones and families’ at “Central City Christian Church of Joplin”
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church takes time, this evening, to talk with families about cell phones and the internet. It took place at “Central City Christian Church of Joplin”. Dr. Chad Ragsdale broke down the positive and negative aspects of technology and social media. His role...
koamnewsnow.com
Jasper Fire put in the work to extinguish house fire; Carthage Fire, Tri-Cities Fire and Golden City Fire assist
JASPER, Mo. - Reports of heavy black smoke Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, around 1:15 p.m. near 4th and Morrison alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire & Rescue, Mercy Ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded. Auto-mutual aid responded from Tri-Cities Fire, Carthage Fire and Golden City Fire.
