Which Greater Columbus girls basketball teams made third Ohio AP poll of 2022-23 season?

Pickerington Central is seeded first and Marysville is seeded second in the Central District girls basketball tournament , but in the third Ohio Associated Press poll of the 2022-23 season released Monday, Marysville received a higher ranking.

Both teams moved up one spot from last week, with Marysville now at No. 4, two spots ahead of Central.

Below are the top 10 teams in Divisions I-IV with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Division I

1. Cin. West Clermont (5) 20-0, 141, 2

2. Mason (7) 18-1, 134, 1

3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1) 18-1, 108, 3

4. Marysville (1) 18-1, 87, 5

5. Olmsted Falls 16-3, 74, 4

6. Pickerington Central (1) 15-4, 72, 7

7. Cin. Princeton 17-2, 54, 6

8. Oxford Talawanda 18-0, 45, 10

9. Olentangy Liberty 16-2, 41, NR

10. Bellbrook (1) 17-2, 36, 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 27, Rocky River Magnificat 25, Dublin Coffman 18 .

Division II

1. Kettering Alter (4) 17-3, 114, 1

2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2) 16-2, 113, 2

3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 19-0, 100, 3

4. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 18-2, 93, 5

5. Alliance Marlington 16-2, 80, 4

6. Canfield (3) 16-1, 77, 8

7. Copley 19-1, 76, 6

8. Chillicothe Unioto 18-0, 45, 7

9. Hamilton Badin (1) 17-2, 44, 9

10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1, 25, 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21, Waynesville 16, Thornville Sheridan 14, Akr. SVSM 13, Gates Mills Gilmour 12.

Division III

1. Worthington Christian (14) 18-1, 149, 1

2. Seaman N. Adams 21-0, 99, T2

3. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 11-6, 96, T2

4. Belmont Union Local 19-0, 92, 6

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-3, 84, 5

6. Smithville 17-2, 64, 4

7. Africentric 15-4, 62, 7

8. Portsmouth W. 20-1, 51, NR

9. Wheelersburg 17-2, 44, 8

10. Liberty Center 16-2, 26, NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Apple Creek Waynedale 22, Doylestown Chippewa 17.

Division IV

1. New Madison Tri-Village (16) 21-0, 160, 1

2. Fort Loramie 18-1, 136, 2

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 19-0, 121, 4

4. Tol. Christian 14-2, 101, 3

5. Richmond Hts. 16-2, 79, 5

6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 17-1, 70, 6

7. Maria Stein Marion Local 17-2, 63, 7

8. Hannibal River 18-1, 51, 8

9. Crown City S. Gallia 17-3, 20, 10

10. Convoy Crestview 13-4, 15, NR

(tie) New Middletown Spring. 16-2, 15, NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Leipsic 13, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 12.

