ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Which Greater Columbus girls basketball teams made third Ohio AP poll of 2022-23 season?

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Pickerington Central is seeded first and Marysville is seeded second in the Central District girls basketball tournament , but in the third Ohio Associated Press poll of the 2022-23 season released Monday, Marysville received a higher ranking.

Both teams moved up one spot from last week, with Marysville now at No. 4, two spots ahead of Central.

Subscribe to our newsletter: Get the latest on high school sports from The Dispatch

Below are the top 10 teams in Divisions I-IV with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Division I

  • 1. Cin. West Clermont (5) 20-0, 141, 2
  • 2. Mason (7) 18-1, 134, 1
  • 3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1) 18-1, 108, 3
  • 4. Marysville (1) 18-1, 87, 5
  • 5. Olmsted Falls 16-3, 74, 4
  • 6. Pickerington Central (1) 15-4, 72, 7
  • 7. Cin. Princeton 17-2, 54, 6
  • 8. Oxford Talawanda 18-0, 45, 10
  • 9. Olentangy Liberty 16-2, 41, NR
  • 10. Bellbrook (1) 17-2, 36, 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 27, Rocky River Magnificat 25, Dublin Coffman 18 .

Postseason draw: Pickerington Central, Worthington Christian earn No. 1 seeds in girls basketball tourney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dg9SU_0kWTFqyf00

Division II

  • 1. Kettering Alter (4) 17-3, 114, 1
  • 2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2) 16-2, 113, 2
  • 3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 19-0, 100, 3
  • 4. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 18-2, 93, 5
  • 5. Alliance Marlington 16-2, 80, 4
  • 6. Canfield (3) 16-1, 77, 8
  • 7. Copley 19-1, 76, 6
  • 8. Chillicothe Unioto 18-0, 45, 7
  • 9. Hamilton Badin (1) 17-2, 44, 9
  • 10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1, 25, 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21, Waynesville 16, Thornville Sheridan 14, Akr. SVSM 13, Gates Mills Gilmour 12.

Division III

  • 1. Worthington Christian (14) 18-1, 149, 1
  • 2. Seaman N. Adams 21-0, 99, T2
  • 3. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 11-6, 96, T2
  • 4. Belmont Union Local 19-0, 92, 6
  • 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-3, 84, 5
  • 6. Smithville 17-2, 64, 4
  • 7. Africentric 15-4, 62, 7
  • 8. Portsmouth W. 20-1, 51, NR
  • 9. Wheelersburg 17-2, 44, 8
  • 10. Liberty Center 16-2, 26, NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Apple Creek Waynedale 22, Doylestown Chippewa 17.

Division IV

  • 1. New Madison Tri-Village (16) 21-0, 160, 1
  • 2. Fort Loramie 18-1, 136, 2
  • 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 19-0, 121, 4
  • 4. Tol. Christian 14-2, 101, 3
  • 5. Richmond Hts. 16-2, 79, 5
  • 6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 17-1, 70, 6
  • 7. Maria Stein Marion Local 17-2, 63, 7
  • 8. Hannibal River 18-1, 51, 8
  • 9. Crown City S. Gallia 17-3, 20, 10
  • 10. Convoy Crestview 13-4, 15, NR
  • (tie) New Middletown Spring. 16-2, 15, NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Leipsic 13, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 12.

sports@dispatch.com

@DispatchPreps

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Which Greater Columbus girls basketball teams made third Ohio AP poll of 2022-23 season?

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer

A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sacramento

Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape charges in Ohio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted in Ohio on rape charges Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.A grand jury in Ohio's Guernsey County Common Pleas court indicted Sills on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping. Both are felony charges.The indictment accuses Sills of sexually assaulting a woman in December 2019 somewhere in Guernsey County, Ohio. Sills was ordered to appear before the county court on Feb. 16.Sills, an Oklahoma State graduate, was signed in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. According to the Eagles' website, Sills appeared in one game, a 20-17 win over...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
The Comeback

Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change

New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation

Cardale Jones won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014 as a third-string quarterback, which makes him one of the more legendary players in program history. Jones recently returned to football with the Indoor Football League. However, he also co-founded The Foundation, which is an Ohio State-focused NIL group also led by Read more... The post Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?

The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy