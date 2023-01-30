ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana

Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
Western Montana winter precipitation report

As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
Here’s The Top 10 Weirdest Town Names You’ll Find In Montana.

Each state has a town or two with a strange name. Something that kind of makes you scratch your head a little and think "who came up with that?" Case in point, I grew up in the south not too far from a little town named "Tightwad". Tightwad. The little village has a small population and there isn't a whole lot going on there, but it's a popular place to stop a get a picture or two. In fact, people come from all over just to get a selfie in front of the Bank of Tightwad.
mtpr.org

How many cattle in Montana die from extreme cold?

And Kathleen Shannon is here to answer this week's question. Welcome back, Kathleen. "Stock of all kind is suffering in a most fearful manner. And while some of the cattlemen estimate the probable loss at 25%, the majority claimed to have quit figuring on the losses now and will be thankful if they have enough left to start anew in the spring."
progressivegrocer.com

A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
How Hard Is It To Find Love In Montana?

Valentine's Day is on the way. This is when people start talking about relationships. For good or for bad, the topic comes up this time of year. There are so many ways to look at Valentine’s Day. Some people hate it. Some people embrace the “holiday”. Some people just deal with it. Some people just ignore it. Whichever way you look at it, Montana is a tough state for singles who are dating.
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
Where Can You Put a Tiny House in Montana?

A recent article in U.S. News and World Report forecasts what the 2023 housing market will look like for millennials and Gen Z. As many have reported, low inventory, high prices, and low mortgage rates have created a market that is difficult to break into. The problem, according to the experts cited in the article, isn't going to improve anytime soon. The article also acknowledges that potential buyers may need "extra creativity for those looking to buy in the next year."
Are Montana Trout Addicted to Meth and Almost Too Toxic to Eat?

As an angler, the hardest part of fishing is not just finding fish, but finding what they are eating. If you can pinpoint what the fish are gobbling up that day, your odds of landing a fish increase. Take ice fishing for example. This time of year we know that if we want to catch a big fish, we hook up a smaller fish that the big fish calls food. Or maybe we simply use something stinky like maggots to attract a fish via smell. But what if the fish you are searching for is addicted to meth? Do you have any small rocks with hooks in your tackle box?
Daily Montanan

Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents

In Bozeman, people who have jobs are living in RVs and trying to keep them warm in winter because houses cost too much, said Henry Kriegel. “It greatly saddened me to realize that in my own hometown, people are living out of RVs,” said Kriegel, with Americans for Prosperity. In Billings, a local study showed […] The post Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents appeared first on Daily Montanan.
[WATCH] Dateline NBC: Montana Deputy’s Tragic Death and Shootout

Montana sure has been in the public eye over the last couple of years. There have been tons of movies and television shows filmed in Big Sky Country. Everything from western movies to the hit television drama "Yellowstone." Now, it looks like we may take a step out of the fiction section of stories and move into the non-fiction category. Montana is no stranger to true crime stories. Some are unmatched by other stories from around the country.
