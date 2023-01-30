Man charged with ex-girlfriend’s death after body found in his closet

By Joseph Staton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man was arrested Sunday for the death of his ex-girlfriend after her body was found in his closet .

Metro Nashville Police announced Sunday that Dwayne Herelle, Jr., 28, is charged with criminal homicide.

According to his arrest report, the mother of Irene Torres called police around 9 a.m. Sunday to ask officers to check on the welfare of her daughter. The mother told dispatchers her daughter and daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Herelle, had a history of domestic violence. She also told dispatchers she saw security video showing Herelle forcibly dragging Torres from her home around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers went to Herelle’s apartment to question him, and he told them he hadn’t seen her since Friday, according to his arrest report.

The officers left the scene, but police said the victim’s father showed up at Herelle’s apartment and asked him about his daughter. Initially, Herelle reportedly told the victim’s father that she was at a hotel in downtown Nashville. They got into the car to go to the hotel and that’s when, according to this arrest report, Herelle told Torres’ father that he stabbed her to death and she was in a container in a closet at his apartment.

The victim’s father immediately called police and officers went back to Herelle’s apartment.

According to his arrest report, Herelle later admitted to police he went to Torres’ home and they got into an argument. He stabbed her to death in the parking lot and put her in the trunk of his car and drove her to his apartment, where he wrapped her in a comforter and put her in the container in the closet.

Herelle is being held in the Davidson County Detention Center without bond.

This story was originally published Jan. 29, 2023 by WTVF in Nashville, a E.W. Scripps company.