After three losses, Ohio State drops eight spots in latest AP women's basketball poll

Two weeks after matching the highest ranking in program history at No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, the Ohio State women's basketball team dropped eight spots in the latest poll, landing at No. 10 on Monday.

The tumble down the rankings comes on the heels of the Buckeyes' first three losses of the season. The 19-0 start to the season, an undefeated run that pushed Ohio State from No. 14 in the preseason poll all the way to No. 2, was halted by then-No. 10 Iowa last Monday , and the Buckeyes then lost to Indiana, formerly No. 6 , on Thursday and Purdue on Sunday . Indiana rose to No. 4 in this week's poll and Iowa rose to No. 6.

With five teams in the top 25 — Maryland is No. 8 and Michigan is No. 18 — the Big Ten has the second-most teams of any conference in this week's poll. The ACC leads all conferences with six teams represented.

Winning 19 straight games was the best start to a season Ohio State has ever had, and the 19-game win streak is the third-longest in program history; the Buckeyes have won 20 consecutive games on two separate occasions. Ohio State can end the three-game losing streak on Wednesday at Wisconsin, which is 7-15 on the season and ranks 13th in the Big Ten at 2-8 in conference play.

