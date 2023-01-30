ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Related
WESH

Deputies: 11-year-old boy missing in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a child has been reported missing. The 11-year-old boy went missing near Seminole Avenue and Walnut Avenue. The child had on black clothes and was traveling on foot, according to deputies. Anyone who has seen him is asked to...
WESH

1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Orange County is under investigation. Deputies received the report of a shooting near the 500 block of Caladesi Trail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the...
WESH

15-year-old missing in Kissimmee, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy. Alexander Sanabria, 15, went missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving Osceola High School around 1:15 p.m. Sanabria had on a dark blue shirt and dark pants. Kissimmee police said he was possibly seen near Marigold Avenue...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Diabetic janitor gets locked in Orange County Courthouse for three days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 News is getting answers about how an elderly custodian ended up locked in an Orange County holding cell for three nights. We spoke exclusively with the woman who is now recovering in the hospital. Libia Vargas De Dinas is a 72-year-old woman who...
WESH

3 dead in separate Orange County shootings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Bicyclist dies after Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash closed a ramp near Celebration Thursday. The crash was reported on World Drive northbound on the EB exit ramp to Osceola Parkway around 6:30 a.m. The ramp to Hollywood Studios and ESPN was blocked following the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says that...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Drunk driver hit multiple cars in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — According to Cocoa police, a suspected drunk driver hit multiple cars on State Road 520 between Clearlake Road and Fiske Boulevard. The people who were struck by the alleged drunk driver suffered minor injuries, police said. There are no details yet on the accused driver.
COCOA, FL
WESH

Plane crashes on golf course in Port Orange

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A plane collided with a tree in Port Orange on Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around noon at the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of the Spruce Creek Fly-In. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. — A man died Monday night after being repeatedly shot in Eustis. According to Eustis police, officers were called to a home at 202 Palm Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered 39-year-old Wseni Laguerre suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his own driveway as his family was inside.
EUSTIS, FL

