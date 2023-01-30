Read full article on original website
WESH
Deputies: 11-year-old boy missing in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a child has been reported missing. The 11-year-old boy went missing near Seminole Avenue and Walnut Avenue. The child had on black clothes and was traveling on foot, according to deputies. Anyone who has seen him is asked to...
WESH
Deputies: Seminole County student accused of selling brownies with marijuana at high school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a high school student had to be transported to the hospital following a possible overdose, according to Seminole County deputies. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a student at Lake Mary High School was selling brownies Wednesday. A fellow student...
WESH
1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Orange County is under investigation. Deputies received the report of a shooting near the 500 block of Caladesi Trail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the...
WESH
Deputies: 6 people in custody after armed carjacking suspects take already stolen car
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested three people who stole an already stolen BMW. WESH 2 spoke with the sheriff who says this all happened in broad daylight during a house showing. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says Aaron Alvarenga, Jerome...
WESH
15-year-old missing in Kissimmee, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy. Alexander Sanabria, 15, went missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving Osceola High School around 1:15 p.m. Sanabria had on a dark blue shirt and dark pants. Kissimmee police said he was possibly seen near Marigold Avenue...
WESH
Central Florida charity volunteer accused of molesting 2 girls; more victims possible
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who volunteered for charity organizations in Central Florida is accused of molesting two girls. Gregory Somers, 41, of Ponte Vedra Beach, was arrested on Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Due to his position working...
WESH
Intense video shows Flagler deputy revive man experiencing possible overdose behind the wheel
A Flagler County sheriff’s deputy is being hailed a hero for helping to resuscitate a man who possibly overdosed. The man was allegedly driving recklessly down U.S. 1 and passed Deputy Stogdan on his way home from work. The driver then crashed into the back of another vehicle, deputies said.
WESH
Defense psychologists say man charged with Daytona Beach couple’s murder hears voices
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge in Daytona Beach is considering testimony about whether a man accused of murdering a husband and wife during Bike Week last year is competent to stand trial. Thirty-three-year-old Jean Macean is charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and faces a possible...
WESH
Diabetic janitor gets locked in Orange County Courthouse for three days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 News is getting answers about how an elderly custodian ended up locked in an Orange County holding cell for three nights. We spoke exclusively with the woman who is now recovering in the hospital. Libia Vargas De Dinas is a 72-year-old woman who...
WESH
3 dead in separate Orange County shootings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
WESH
FHP: Bicyclist dies after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash closed a ramp near Celebration Thursday. The crash was reported on World Drive northbound on the EB exit ramp to Osceola Parkway around 6:30 a.m. The ramp to Hollywood Studios and ESPN was blocked following the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says that...
WESH
Deputies: Pilot seriously injured after small plane crashes in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a pilot was seriously injured after a small plane crashed. A 78-year-old man, identified as Vincent Grasso, was piloting an ultralight airplane when it crashed in the area of the 1400 block of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The...
WESH
Watch Live: Osceola County Sheriff to give update on death investigation
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is expected to give an update Tuesday evening on a death investigation. Deputies were called to Troy Court in Kissimmee at 2:50 p.m. about the death. Lopez is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. to give more details on what happened.
WESH
Troopers explain how deadly Central Florida crashes could have been prevented
Fla. — Traffic crashes that seem to snarl the morning commute, crashes causing damage, injuries and death, are often preventable. State troopers are asking each of us to play a part in safer roadways. A bicyclist was hit and killed near Osceola Parkway. Then, a passenger without a...
WESH
Police: Drunk driver hit multiple cars in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — According to Cocoa police, a suspected drunk driver hit multiple cars on State Road 520 between Clearlake Road and Fiske Boulevard. The people who were struck by the alleged drunk driver suffered minor injuries, police said. There are no details yet on the accused driver.
WESH
FHP: 3 ejected in deadly single-car crash on I-95 ramp in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 95 North Thursday morning left one person dead and multiple people hurt. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the exit ramp to U.S. Route 1 in Ormond Beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
WESH
‘What won’t be tolerated’: Volusia sheriff shows George Floyd, Rodney King videos to potential recruits
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Fifty-five people showed up at Volusia County sheriff's latest career fair, a significant number of potential employees considering the recent events in Memphis that have people once again calling for police reform. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says the agency doesn't shy away from showing...
WESH
Orange County man arrested for voter fraud pushes to have his case tossed out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County man arrested for voting illegally was in court on Wednesday trying to get the case against him tossed out. Peter Washington was one of 20 people arrested by the state's new election crimes office. He was convicted of a sex crime in...
WESH
Plane crashes on golf course in Port Orange
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A plane collided with a tree in Port Orange on Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around noon at the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of the Spruce Creek Fly-In. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WESH
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Eustis
EUSTIS, Fla. — A man died Monday night after being repeatedly shot in Eustis. According to Eustis police, officers were called to a home at 202 Palm Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered 39-year-old Wseni Laguerre suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his own driveway as his family was inside.
