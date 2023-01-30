Read full article on original website
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Murder suspect arrested while out on bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
WEAR
19-year-old charged in connection to Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The 19-year-old arrested in connection to a shooting late Tuesday night has been booked into Escambia County Jail. Tracy Posey, 19, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting an officer. Other charges are possibly pending. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Wednesday that Posey fired...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Assaults Man and Woman in Motel Room During Burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You might call this FOX10 News Fugitive Files crime a real “Smash and Grab.” According to M-P-D, 28 year old Christian Dyson “smashed” two people, before “grabbing” what he claimed they took from him. Investigators tell FOX10 News, last week, Dyson...
WPMI
"A traffic stop should not be a death sentence" Addressing distrust with law enforcement
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tonight, many African Americans feel unsafe and distrustful of law enforcement, after the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols. But there are those working to bridge that gap. I spoke with Robert Clopton, the President of the Mobile County NAACP. He told me, for African Americans, there's always some underlying fear when it comes to police, the fear that they could be next.
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in Prichard is now in Mobile County Metro Jail. In January, Prichard police found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead in the driver seat of his car, shot multiple times. According to a witness, a passenger in the back seat shot at Bush.
WEAR
Report: Man arrested after shooting at Escambia County SWAT deputy inside home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged after shooting at an Escambia County SWAT deputy Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a home in the 5900-block of Strickland Place. According to the report, a caller told deputies their roommate, Badgett, had...
Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Five shot, two dead, and one in custody— ECSO needs help finding more suspects
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A busy few days for Escambia County, Florida Sheriffs deputies. Two people are dead, five others shot, and one person is in custody. Deputies said they need the public’s help finding every suspect, and it all started at a large house party early Sunday morning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested for making terroristic threats against St. Paul’s
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested for making terroristic threats against St. Paul’s Episcopal School’s students and faculty, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the man on Sep. 7, 2022 for making threats to the faculty and students. Multiple reports were made about...
Deputies led on chase in Escambia Co., 1 arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — While trying to serve a warrant, deputies said they were led on a chase that ended with a Pensacola man being arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Johnathan David May, 35, was charged with damaging property, burglary, larceny, fleeing/eluding police, possession of drugs and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man shows up at AltaPointe with gunshot wound
UPDATE: Police on Thursday released further details about a shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday. Officers responded to AltaPointe Health, 2400 Gordon Smith Dr., around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said that the incident occurred near the intersection of Broad and Kentucky streets.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD Women in Policing Series: Maj. Linda Tims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rising through the ranks of the Mobile Police Department -- Major Linda Tims currently serves as Section Commander of Criminal Investigations, before that Special Investigations Commander -- making her the only woman to lead both investigative units. She’s also now the highest-ranked woman in the department.
WEAR
Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested for stealing motorhome
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after stealing a motorhome early Tuesday morning, according to police. Mobile police said they responded to Dawes Road in reference to a stolen motorhome at 12:00 a.m. Authorities said upon arrival, they discovered Semmes Police had Charles Elliot, 59, in custody.
WALA-TV FOX10
Cold case arrest made in 2016 Warren Inn Apartments murder
BEAUMONT, Calif. (WALA) - An arrest has been made in a murder case from March 2016, according to the Mobile Police Department. MPD on Wednesday announced that Christopher Rafael Hodoh, 39, was arrested in Beaumont, Calif., and will be extradited to Mobile for the murder of 21-year-old Darius Mose. Mose...
wxxv25.com
Man arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer in Biloxi
On Wednesday, February 01, 2023, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Biloxi Police Officers responded to a local medical facility in reference to a disturbance, after the Biloxi Communications Center received a complaint of a combative person being inside. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 26 year old Benjamin Tyler Stewart of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Discrepancy discovered between Mobile, FBI crime stats for city
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is an apparent discrepancy between the Police Department’s tabulation of homicides and statistics compiled by the FBI. According to the agency’s Uniform Crime Report, Mobile had 111 murders and non-negligent homicides in Mobile in 2021. That is more than twice the 51 and the city has reported.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Police arrest 18-year-old accused of distributing drug-laced candy at MGM
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -Some new information in the case of a Mary G. Montgomery High School student who went to the hospital after police say she ate drug-laced candy last week. Semmes Police said they are waiting on at least two warrants from the Strickland Youth center to make the arrests.
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Mobile woman lured shooting victim into van to set up robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman charged with helping to set up a robbery that led to a fatal shooting last year lured the victim from a Tillman’s Corner motel room, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Detective Rory Graves, of the Mobile Police Department, said surveillance video from the...
WEAR
Pensacola mother loses third child in shooting at Bellview house party
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola mother is speaking out after her son was shot and killed at a house party in Bellview over the weekend. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says there are no leads yet. Family members identified the victim in Sunday's shooting as 24-year-old James Brown. He was...
