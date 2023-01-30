ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Know This Car? Purse Snatcher Injures CT Woman In Southington, Gets Away,

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Know this car? A purse snatcher knocked down a woman in Southington and made off with her belongings. Photo Credit: New London Police Department/Walmart

A Connecticut woman was knocked to the ground and injured by a purse snatcher who jumped out of a passing car.

The incident took place in New London County around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the Walmart parking lot on Queen Street in Southington.

The victim reported that while she walking in the parking lot, towards Walmart, she was approached by a stolen white Nissan Altima, Rhode Island registration No.1EC523. said Lt. Keith Egan of the Southington Police.

The 71-year-old woman said a Black man exited the passenger side of the car and forcefully ripped the purse from her, knocking her to the ground, before returning to the Altima, Egan said.

The victim was able to get up and approach the car, almost being knocked to the ground a second time.

The driver was described as being a Black man, Egan added.

Egan said officers located the car traveling north on Queen Street as it turned onto I-84 westbound. Officers followed and attempted to stop the car, but terminated the pursuit after the car accelerated, showing no intention of stopping.

The purse was recovered around 11:15 a.m. Monday in New Haven, police said.

The victim reported minor injuries from the incident and refused transport to a hospital.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call the Southington Police at 860-621-0101 or 911.

