ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

By Jade Aubuchon
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBHr7_0kWTEy4g00

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The emergency landing was made “due to an emergency warning light,” according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the SCV Station.

No injuries were reported.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0kWTEy4g00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Two Detained After Possible Gun Call In Newhall

Two individuals were detained in Newhall Thursday as they were believed to be armed with a gun.   Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies received reports of two transients with a possible gun on the 24200 block of Main Street in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  “A male transient ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

No Injuries Reported After Pick-Up Truck Overturns In 5 Freeway Crash

No injuries were reported after a pick-up truck overturned in a 5 Freeway crash Thursday.  Around 11:05 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway at Valencia Boulevard, said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “No persons were trapped,” Little said. “Units are ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway

It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

5 wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

A shooting in South Los Angeles left three people wounded Wednesday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 108th Street and Stanford Avenue. Initially it was reported three people were wounded.Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Dept. released updated details: An unknown vehicle drove by and shot at the victims who were standing outside.Five people were hit by gunfire and were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. All victims were listed in stable condition Thursday morning.No description of the suspect or the vehicle was given.The victims were all males: Two 15-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and a 31-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
kclu.org

Man found dead on Highway 101 in Ventura County

Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a man whose body was found on a freeway lane in Ventura County. The CHP was called to a bridge over Highway 101 near Faria Beach just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found an elderly man lying in the fast lane of the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
759
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy