LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The emergency landing was made “due to an emergency warning light,” according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the SCV Station.

No injuries were reported.

