Solid material that 'upconverts' visible light photons to UV light photons could change how we utilize sunlight

scitechdaily.com
Surprising Discovery: Graphene on Platinum Surfaces Seemingly Defies Coulomb’s Law
Researchers from Basel and Tel Aviv discovered that friction varies with speed in specific graphene structures on platinum surfaces, defying Coulomb’s law which states that friction is speed-independent in the macro world. Materials made of single atomic layers are highly valued for their low-friction qualities, useful in reducing friction...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Developed a Living “Bio-Solar Cell” That Runs on Photosynthesis
Plants are often thought of as sources of food, oxygen, and decoration, but not as a source of electricity. However, scientists have discovered that by harnessing the natural transport of electrons within plant cells, it is possible to generate electricity as part of a green, biological solar cell. In a recent study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, researchers for the first time used a succulent plant to create a living “bio-solar cell” that runs on photosynthesis.
Scientists Want to Create New 'Quantum Light' With Mind-Bending Powers
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A mind-boggling new type of “quantum light” might allow scientists to peer inside atoms and control some of the bizarre powers of light particles, or photons, at these tiny quantum scales, reports a new study.
Phys.org
Interaction-free, single-pixel quantum imaging with undetected photons
To capture an image of an object, a photographer typically requires a source of light interacting and scattering away from that object of interest, and a method to detect the light being scattered away from that object, as well as a detector with spatial resolution. These ingredients of photography are limiting in biological/sensitive specimen imaging however, due to the absence of photon-starved detection capabilities that can damage the specimen during interactions.
Intense blast of energy that hit Earth appears to have come from colliding and collapsing stars, scientists say
An intense blast of energy that was detected on Earth appears to have come from two colliding and collapsing stars, according to scientists.Researchers looking through archival observations of gamma rays say they have found “oscillating” signals in two bursts of energy.They were found in old data taken from an out-of-use experiment in orbit around Earth.Scientists say the bursts have the kind of characteristics they would expect from two merging neutron stars, as they come together to form one massive neutron star.Neutron stars are the dense cores that are left behind when massive stars come to the end of their life....
Phys.org
An illuminated water droplet creates an 'optical atom'
Shining light on a water droplet creates effects analogous to what happens in an atom. This can help us understand how atoms work, write researchers from the University of Gothenburg in a new journal article published in Physical Review Letters. If you whisper by the wall in the dome of...
Earth received a radio signal sent from a galaxy that is 9 billion light years away
It is the first time that scientists have detected a signal that originates from another galaxy located 9 billion light years away from Earth. The radio signal was captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located in Pune, India.
Phys.org
Intermittent fasting spurs proliferation of liver cells in lab mice, study finds
Intermittent fasting—abstaining from eating for lengthy periods of time—spurs liver cells in laboratory mice to divide rapidly, according to a study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The finding challenges the long-standing belief that cells in the adult liver divide rarely and, when they do, primarily to repair damage to the organ. It is also the first to show an immediate effect of diet on liver cell biology.
Stars disappearing from human sight at ‘astonishing rate’, say scientists
Stars in the night sky are disappearing from human sight at an “astonishing rate” due to rapidly growing light pollution, scientists have warned.Astronomers believe an increase in the use of light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs – which are more energy efficient compared to traditional lights – may be contributing to the trend.They said artificial lighting, also called skyglow, had increased the overall sky brightness at a rate of 9.6% per year – with stars disappearing from human sight more rapidly than indicated by satellite measurements.Dr Christopher Kyba, a researcher at the German Research Centre for Geosciences, said: “At this rate of...
scitechdaily.com
A Revolutionary New Physics Hypothesis: Three Time Dimensions, One Space Dimension
How would our world be perceived by observers moving faster than light in a vacuum? According to theorists from Warsaw and Oxford universities, such a view would differ from what we encounter daily, with the presence of not only spontaneous phenomena but also particles traveling multiple paths simultaneously. Futhermore, the...
Phys.org
Study shows that eggshells of large, flightless birds evolved along different tracks
Molecular analysis of the eggshell structure of large flightless birds such as ostriches and emus provides new insights into how they evolved. The study, published today in eLife, demonstrates that structural molecular analysis may complement other tools including genetic analysis in accurately tracing a group of animals' evolutionary history. The insights from the study may also aid research on the evolution of egg-laying dinosaurs.
Scientists Captured a 9 Billion-Year-Old Radio Signal From Deep Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a crucial radio signal known as the 21-centimeter line, which is the key to unlocking many cosmic mysteries, in the most distant galaxy yet, reports a new study. Previously, this type of signal had...
The James Webb Telescope detected the coldest ice in the known universe – and it contains the building blocks of life
The James Webb Space Telescope's latest observations of icy molecules will help scientists understand how habitable planets form.
Sonic boom several times larger than our Milky Way captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
A rouge galaxy invaded the five within Stephen's Quintet, resulting in a sonic boom that has been captured by NASA, which shows how the hydrogen gas is moved and shaped in space.
Astronomers May Have Solved The Mystery of The Bubbles Towering Over The Milky Way
When the Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope entered low-Earth orbit in 2008, it opened our eyes to a whole new Universe of high-energy radiation. One of its more curious discoveries was the Fermi Bubbles: giant, symmetrical blobs extending above and below the galactic plane, 25,000 light-years on each side from the Milky Way's center, glowing in gamma-ray light – the highest energy wavelength ranges on the electromagnetic spectrum. Then, in 2020, an X-ray telescope named eROSITA found another surprise: even bigger bubbles extending over 45,000 light-years on each side of the galactic plane, this time emitting less energetic X-rays. Scientists have since concluded that...
BBC
Hubble telescope: Supermassive black hole caught eating a star!
The life of a star is pretty dramatic - they're formed when space dust starts bonding together, they give life to solar systems and can burn brightly for millions of years. And sometimes, very rarely, they get eaten by supermassive blackholes!. Scientists at Nasa managed to catch this happening recently,...
A dire forecast: Scientists used AI to find planet could cross critical warming threshold sooner than expected
The planet could cross critical global warming thresholds sooner than previous models have predicted, even with concerted global climate action, according to a new study using machine learning.
Phys.org
Researchers observe exotic bound states in ultracold polar molecules for the first time
A team of researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics (MPQ) in Garching has for the first time observed evidence of a phenomenon that had previously only been suspected: a theory predicts that exotic bound states can arise when ultracold polar molecules collide. Visible changes in the collision...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a New Cause of Melting Antarctic Ice Shelves
A process that can contribute to the melting of ice shelves in the Antarctic has been discovered by researchers. An international team of researchers has discovered that adjacent ice shelves play a role in causing instability in others downstream. The University of East Anglia in the UK led a study...
Phys.org
Investigations reveal more evidence that Mimas is a stealth ocean world
When a Southwest Research Institute scientist discovered surprising evidence that Saturn's smallest, innermost moon could generate the right amount of heat to support a liquid internal ocean, colleagues began studying Mimas' surface to understand how its interior may have evolved. Numerical simulations of the moon's Herschel impact basin, the most striking feature on its heavily cratered surface, determined that the basin's structure and the lack of tectonics on Mimas are compatible with a thinning ice shell and geologically young ocean.
