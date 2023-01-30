ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Former Fan Favorite

The Celtics are thin at the center position outside of Robert Williams III and Al Horford, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reportedly is inquiring about a familiar face. Boston and the Heat are interested in a reunion with Kelly Olynyk, according to Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett. The Utah...
Julian Edelman Places Huge Celtics Wager In First Massachusetts Bet

The Boston Celtics have a new biggest fan in Julian Edelman. Edelman was in Massachusetts on Tuesday, celebrating the state’s legalization of sports betting. Naturally, the Patriots legend decided to make a bet, placing $11k on the Celtics to win the 2023 NBA Finals at +360 odds. “I’m ready...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Puts Historic Beatdown On Shorthanded Nets

BOSTON — The Celtics put an absolute beatdown on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, coming away from TD Garden with a 139-96 victory. The Celtics improved their league-best record to 37-15, while the Nets dropped to 31-20. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Have you ever seen a...
Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate

Tony Snell soon will start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League. The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Is Boston Named Boston?

The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline

It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
Buy or Sell: Seattle Kraken to Win the Western Conference

The Seattle Kraken have been a great story in 2022-23, continuing to surprise people with its results. After finishing near the bottom of the league in their inaugural season, the Kraken have flipped the switch in Year 2, doing an excellent job of putting themselves on the map. There’s a...
Dynamic Red Sox Farmhand Snubbed From ESPN’s Top 100 MLB Prospects List

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel on Wednesday became the latest industry expert to release his list of the top 100 prospects in Major League Baseball ahead of the 2023 season. McDaniel’s rankings differed slightly from those offered by other outlets, though, as he left off a highly touted Boston Red Sox prospect: Ceddanne Rafaela.
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season

BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
Buy or Sell: Los Angeles Kings to Go Over 97.5 Points

The Los Angeles Kings are looking to return to the postseason for the second consecutive year but have challenges in a competitive Pacific Division. LA was eliminated in the opening round against the Edmonton Oilers last season, but they gave Connor McDavid and company all they could handle. This team went out and got better in the offseason and has continued to hunt for a top-three position in the Pacific.
Jim Montgomery Shares Message To Bruins Ahead Of All-Star Break

The Bruins enter a well-deserved 10-day break sitting atop the NHL standings with a 39-7-5 record. Boston snapped its three-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena to close out the first half of the 2022-23 season. It was the B’s first losing streak of the year, but a little adversity only made the team stronger.
Robert Williams III ‘Huge Key’ To Celtics’ Offensive Success

BOSTON — Trying to divvy up credit through the Celtics’ historic start hasn’t been an easy task. Though Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have produced superstar performances on a near-nightly basis, any given game can provide a breakthrough performance for a number of players on the Celtics roster. There’s one guy, however, who has garnered praise to the level of Tatum and Brown throughout Boston’s most successful stretches.
Patriots Rumors: O-Line Coach Candidate Not Joining New England

Cross Adrian Klemm off your list of potential New England Patriots coaching hires. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on Wednesday said he expects Klemm to remain in his current role as the Ducks’ associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach, per The Oregonian’s James Crepa. Klemm, a former...
