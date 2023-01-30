Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Will Vince McMahon Step Down If a WWE Sale Happens?
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE last month as its Executive Chairman for the Board of Directors as WWE looks for a sale. As learned through official messages between McMahon and the Board, McMahon first approached the Board about a return in late 2022 and was met with unanimous rejection. He then claimed he would use the voting power on the Board via his Class B stock to shut down any potential sale or future media rights deal if his demands were not met, as he believed he needed to be spearheading the search for the right company to buy the wrestling promotion.
Which WWE Stars Are Leading in Merchandise Sales Entering WrestleMania 39 Season?
WrestleMania season is in full swing for the WWE now that the 2023 Royal Rumble has come and gone. Based on reports, recent episodes of WWE television and a few matches having already been advertised, the WrestleMania 39 card will feature matchups like Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, a father and son clash between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor vs. Edge, John Cena vs Austin Theory, Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre and a Bianca Belair championship defense. That's all without including whatever the plan is for Sami Zayn (presumably a match for the tag titles where he'll team up with Kevin Owens to try and dethrone The Usos) and the rumored involvement of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Will Have Another Sponsorship Match
Corporate synergy has been a staple of professional wrestling for years, but cross-promotional collaborations have especially skyrocketed in the 2020s. Both WWE and AEW have integrated elements of their broadcast partners and sponsorships into their product, with the former using iconography from Netflix films Army of the Dead and Red Notice in recent premium live events and the latter branding episodes of AEW Dynamite around HBO's Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. The most recent cross-promotional effort between wrestling company and sponsor came at January's WWE Royal Rumble, which saw LA Knight and Bray Wyatt battle in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.
AEW Dynamite: New TNT Champion Crowned in Main Event, Former Champion Returns
Samoa Joe once again became "The King of Television" on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating Darby Allin to win back the TNT Championship in a No Holds Barred Match. Allin tried to put Joe away late in the match by pulling out the ring's padding to expose the wood boards beneath, only for Joe to shove the referee into the ropes and trip up Allin's attempt at a Coffin Drop. Joe then nailed Allin with a Muscle Buster on the boards to become a two-time TNT Champion.
The Day Before Slammed for 'Boring' Gameplay Reveal
The Day Before just had its long-awaited gameplay reveal and it doesn't seem like it was received very well. The Day Before is a new MMO set in the apocalypse. It's a bit like if The Division and The Last of Us crossed over together to create a zombie-ridden apocalypse where players are just as deadly as the undead. The initial trailers looked very exciting and seemed to promise a very rich gameplay experience in a dense world, but many were skeptical of the authenticity of this footage. It was heavily scripted and the studio has never ever made something remotely close to this scale. In addition to that, there have been some strange last-minute delays for the game's release which have been triggering alarms in the minds of players.
