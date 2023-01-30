ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake strikes near Livingston

By MTN News
 3 days ago
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Livingston on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS reported that the quake struck roughly 5.5 miles north-northwest of Livingston at 12:28 p.m.

There are no reports of damages or injuries so far. The quake was reportedly at a depth of slightly more than 3 miles (5 km).

No further details are available at this time. We will update you if we get more information.

The Treasure State is in one of the most seismically active regions in the United States. The intermountain seismic belt, which runs through the western third of the state, is where the majority of the earthquake activity occurs in Montana. The vast majority of quakes are very small, and rarely felt by people.

However, there have been some notable earthquakes in Montana’s history, including the 7.3 magnitude Hebgen Lake earthquake on August 17, 1959. The earthquake triggered more than 160 new geysers throughout Yellowstone National Park. There were also around 28 fatalities from a rockslide in Madison Canyon.

And on July 6, 2017, one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Montana in decades shook the community of Lincoln northwest of Helena. It was centered 5.5 miles southeast of Lincoln at a depth of about 2.6 miles.People reported feeling the 5.8 magnitude quake across Montana and the northwest, with some reports coming from as far away as Vancouver and Lethbridge, Canada. It has caused some minor damage, but no fatalities or serious injuries.

The plains of central and eastern Montana are much less prone to quakes, but there have been a handful of significant ones reported.

According to the USGS, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Montana on May 15th, 1909. Several smaller quakes have been recorded in Roosevelt County, including an estimated 4.5 magnitude quake in the town of Froid that resulted in some damage to a grain bin back in 1943.

