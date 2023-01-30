ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

List of Black History Month events in Central California

 3 days ago
DATE : THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND

EVENT : OURSTORY: THE BLACK HISTORY MUSICAL

TIME : 7PM

ADDRESS : SAROYAN THEATRE

CONTACT : N/A

LINK: https://events.fresnoconventioncenter.com/ourstory-the-black-history-musical

INFORMATION : OURstory the Black History Musical is an exciting and educational experience for learners of all ages. Written by the Billboard charting artist, Griot B, this show will take you on a journey through time where you will learn about the amazing stories not taught in schools. Listen to the bass bump, the treble tremble, and the rhymes recited and you will leave this show educated, uplifted, and entertained.

DATE : SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH

EVENT : CRIMSON & CREAM GALA

TIME : 6:30PM-10PM

ADDRESS : DOUBLETREE FRESNO-2233 VENTURA STREET

CONTACT : N/A

LINK: N/A

INFORMATION : The San Joaquin Valley Alumnae (SJVA) Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporate will kick off Black History Month with its Inaugural Crimson & Cream Gala. This unique program enhances engagement with our foster youth community and cultural development while preparing our selected youth, ages 5 to 18, for the next phase of life.

DATE : SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH

EVENT : BLACK HISTORY MONTH PARTY AND RIB COOK OFF

TIME : 12PM

ADDRESS : FULL CIRCLE BREWERY DISTRICT

CONTACT : N/A

LINK: https://www.facebook.com/events/496312152645014

INFORMATION : It's our favorite month of the year! Saturday, February 4th - Black History Month Party+Rib Cook Off. Only one percent of breweries in the US are black owned. As part of that minority, our mission is to promote diversity and inclusion in this industry that we love so much. Also, we love ribs. Come be part of the food, fun, and good vibes with us on Saturday February 4th as we celebrate Black History Month! Proceeds from this event will benefit minority community development in partnership with The Fresno Black Chamber of Commerce.

DATE : MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH

EVENT : SANKOFA FILM FESTIVAL

TIME : 6PM

ADDRESS : FRESNO STATE: ALICE PETERS AUDITORIUM, UBC 191

CONTACT : FRESNO STATE AFRICANA STUDIES PROGRAM

LINK: https://socialsciences.fresnostate.edu/afrs/events.html

INFORMATION : Africana studies program events for the month of February. Celebrating black resistance with film, Sankofa film festival. Mondays at 6pm. Today's film, Maya Angelou, and Still I Rise.

DATE : THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH

EVENT : CELEBRATING 50+ YEARS OF BLACK STUDIES

TIME : 6PM

ADDRESS : FRESNO STATE: PETERS REC CENTER AUDITORIUM

CONTACT : FRESNO STATE AFRICANA STUDIES PROGRAM

LINK: https://socialsciences.fresnostate.edu/afrs/events.html

DATE : SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH

EVENT : design Artists United

TIME : 10:30AM-2PM

ADDRESS : DHHSC Fresno Headquarters-5340 N Fresno Street,

CONTACT : SUSAN COULTER-559-421-9792

LINK: https://www.dhhsc.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/DAUFeb2023.pdf

INFORMATION : Learn the abstract art of Alma Woodsey Thomas. Class is for Deaf and hard of hearing people, their children, and regular attendees to deSIGN Artists United. Not open to college students as a "Deaf event" due to limited space.

DATE : MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH

EVENT : SANKOFA FILM FESTIVAL

TIME : 6PM

ADDRESS : FRESNO STATE: ALICE PETERS AUDITORIUM, UBC 191

CONTACT : FRESNO STATE AFRICANA STUDIES PROGRAM

LINK: https://socialsciences.fresnostate.edu/afrs/events.html

INFORMATION : Africana studies program events for the month of February. Celebrating black resistance with film, Sankofa film festival. Mondays at 6pm. Today's film, One Night in Miami.

DATE : THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH

EVENT : OPEN MIC NIGHT

TIME : 6PM-9PM

ADDRESS : FRESNO STATE: VINTAGE ROOM

CONTACT : FRESNO STATE AFRICANA STUDIES PROGRAM

LINK: https://socialsciences.fresnostate.edu/afrs/events.html

INFORMATION : Africana studies program events for the month of February. Sanibonani open mic night co-sponsored by the cross-cultural and gender center. For poets, writers and musicians.

DATE : SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH

EVENT : FYI + ART GROOVE BHM EXHIBIT

TIME : 12PM-5PM

ADDRESS : RIVER PARK'S AT GROOVE GALLERY-7786 N BLACKSTONE AVE, FRESNO

CONTACT : N/A

LINK: N/A

INFORMATION : Ahead of National Black History Month 2023, Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is pleased to collaborate with the Art Groove Gallery on an art exhibit. As part of the airport's latest art exhibition, three local artists showcase their artistry within the Airport's Arts & Culture Gallery to welcome travelers on their journeys. The artists' original works include oil and acrylic paintings giving homage to African and African American culture will exhibit through Spring 2023.

DATE : TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21ST

EVENT : NINA SIMONE TIRBUTE

TIME : 7PM

ADDRESS : SAINT JOAQUIN WINE BAR, FRESNO

CONTACT : N/A

LINK: https://bit.ly/3HIzgjN

INFORMATION : Celebrating Black History Month. Birthday Tribute of Nina Simone. Born Eunice Kathleen Waymon (February 21, 1933 - April 21, 2003), known professionally as Nina Simone, she was an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist. Her music spanned styles including classical, folk, gospel, blues, jazz, R&B, and pop.

DATE : TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21ST

EVENT : MARDI GRAS AMAZING RACE

TIME : 11AM-3PM

ADDRESS : FRESNO STATE: SOUTH OF THE USU

CONTACT : FRESNO STATE AFRICANA STUDIES PROGRAM

LINK: https://socialsciences.fresnostate.edu/afrs/events.html

INFORMATION : Africana studies program events for the month of February. Mardi Gras amazin race. Sign up as a 2-person team and complete the race to enter a drawing to win 2 $25 gift certificates. Race activity starts and ends south of the USU.

DATE : MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH

EVENT : SANKOFA FILM FESTIVAL

TIME : 6PM

ADDRESS : FRESNO STATE: ALICE PETERS AUDITORIUM, UBC 191

CONTACT : FRESNO STATE AFRICANA STUDIES PROGRAM

LINK: https://socialsciences.fresnostate.edu/afrs/events.html

INFORMATION : Africana studies program events for the month of February. Celebrating black resistance with film, Sankofa film festival. Mondays at 6pm. Today's film, the Black Panthers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oI5Un_0kWTEGg400

DATE : FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD

EVENT : YEAR OF THE WOMAN

TIME : 6PM

ADDRESS : MULTICULTURAL ARTS CENTER-645 W MAIN STREET, MERCED

CONTACT : NAACP MERCED BRANCH & MERCED COLLEGE

LINK: N/A

INFORMATION : Please come out and join us for the Black History Month Opening Ceremony and Exhibit - Year of the Woman. Brought to you by the NAACP of Merced County, Merced College, and the Multicultural Art Center.

DATE : SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH

EVENT : VOYAGES

TIME : 1PM

ADDRESS : MULTICULTURAL ARTS CENTER-645 W MAIN STREET, MERCED

CONTACT : N/A

LINK: N/A

INFORMATION : As part of the Merced Multicultural Arts Center's Black History month lecture series. The Avant-Garde play Voyages was written, directed, and produced by Kim McMillon in 1986 at the Nova Theatre in San Francisco, California, and in 1987 at UC Berkeley's Zellerbach Playhouse. Voyages is a compilation of poems, songs, monologues, and dialogues on Blackness in America, art, love, death, the soul's journey, and reincarnation. Donations of any amount are welcomed at the door.

DATE : THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH

EVENT : PURPLE RAIN MOVIE SCREENING

TIME : 6PM

ADDRESS : MAINZER THEATRE- MERCED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jeyfe_0kWTEGg400

DATE : SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH

EVENT : ADULT PAINT DAY

TIME : 1:30PM

ADDRESS : VISALIA LIBRARY

CONTACT : TULARE COUNTY LIBRARY

LINK: https://bit.ly/3XQiBAc

INFORMATION : Come Celebrate Black Excellence for Black History Month @ the Visalia Library!

To honor their achievements, we'll be painting silhouettes of famous figures from past and present. Supplies are provided and space is limited. Make sure to reserve a spot.

